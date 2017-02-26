LG G6 - Battery and verdict Review

LG G6 – Battery Life

By going with a much sleeker water-resistant design, LG has had to sacrifice the removable battery that many seemed to like on previous iterations. I can’t say I’ve ever felt the need to carry around a spare battery, especially when battery packs are much cheaper and easier, but I know others who will bemoan its removal.

The cell is rated at 3300mAh, and it has always managed to get through the day – although not far beyond that. An hour of Spotify streaming consumes between 4-5%, and an hour of Netflix around 11%.

It charges up via USB Type-C and supports Quick Charge 3 for faster charging. You can go from 0-100% in about 1hr 25mins, which is actually a little slower than I’d expect – but you’ll get a 20% boost in as many minutes.

It performs strangely with chargers that aren’t LG-made, however. A number that I tried didn’t do anything at all. You also need to ensure you dry the charging port well if it becomes wet, or else a constant warning message will stop it charging.

Related: Best LG G6 deals

Should I buy an LG G6?

Ditching the modular design of 2016’s G5 was the correct move by LG – it was handled poorly, miscommunicated and failed miserably. With the G6, LG has created a more complete, balanced smartphone experience that’s still worth considering.

It features all the parts of the G5 that I liked – basically, that decent camera setup – but now looks attractive, and the near-bezel-free design is eye-catching.

There are still a few niggles that stop me from believing that the LG G6 was ever destined to be 2017’s “Phone of the Year”. Couldn’t it have waited for the Snapdragon 835? I know a CPU isn’t everything, but it instantly put the G6 on the back foot. The same goes for those missing features in the European model – surely it wouldn’t have been so hard to add in wireless charging and the Quad DAC – a key differentiator in the crowded flagship smartphone space?

With the exception of this year’s iterative but capable LG G7, I believe the G6 to be LG’s best phone in years. That said, the competition has improved too and that’s a problem for a device like the G6.

If the price drops, and LG phones often do, then the G6 could become far more appealing.

Verdict

An impressive, simple Android flagship let down by a few odd decisions.