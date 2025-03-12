  LG F4X9009TBC Review

A brilliant, smart, high-end washing machine with excellent stain removal. Powerful, quiet and cheap to run, the LG F4X9009TBC has exceptional cleaning performance across all of its wash cycles. It’s also an exceptionally easy-to-use washing machine, with the option to choose which wash cycles appear on its control panel. If you want the ultimate in flexibility, this is the washing machine to buy.

Pros Excellent stain removal

Excellent stain removal Low running costs

Low running costs Clever smart features Cons Steam setting could be easier to find

Key Features Capacity Takes up to 9kg of clothes in the drum.

Smart features Can be controlled using the LG ThinQ app.

Introduction

Packed with the latest technology, including an AI mode that automates the wash based on the fabric, the LG F4X9009TBC is a high-end, high-quality washing machine.

The brilliant user interface, smart app control, low running costs, and excellent stain removal make it a top choice for those who demand the best.

Advertisement

Versions

I’ve got the black version of the washing machine on review, which has the product code, LG F4X9009TBC. There’s also a white version of the machine, the LG F4X9009TWC.

Design and Features

Clever interface

Works with ThinQ

Smart looking

The LG F4X9009TBC oozes style, looking sleek and powerful, regardless of whether you buy it in black or white. This washing machine is similar in features and controls to the LG F4X7009TWB, although as a higher-end machine I found that it was slightly better on stain removal and it’s cheaper to run, too.

Control is via the smart-looking control dial at the front, which contains a circular screen. Rotating the dial moves through the wash cycles, with a text description of what each one does. It’s very useful, as it’s clear what each cycle does from the off, and there’s little reason to have to pull the paper manual out.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

By default, LG turns on cycle optimisation. After 10 uses, the LG F4X9009TBC will put the cycles you use most at the front of the queue, and then keep adapting as your preferences change. It’s a neat trick that makes the LG F4X9009TBC quick to use.

Advertisement

There are options for each cycle, such as the spin speed and wash intensity, that can be controlled from the secondary control panel on the right of the machine. The steam option is slightly hidden in the settings menu, and it would be nice if there was a button to directly activate it.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

As well as the wash cycles that come as default, the LG F4X9009TBC can connect to the LG ThinQ app for remote control, giving access to a wide range of additional wash programmes, called Download cycles.

These include modes bed sheets, down jackets and more. You’re not forced to use the app, though. Using the app, you can edit the list of cycles that appear on the front dial, personalising the wash cycles that you want to use.

That’s a brilliant idea, as it’s far easier to use a washing machine from its main control panel than it is to fiddly about with an app. However, the app comes in handy, as it will ping you when your washing is done and notify you if there are issues, such as no water.

Advertisement

This machine has a standard 9kg drum, which is big enough for an average family and can take some larger items, such as a duvet. It also has a light inside, which makes it easy to load and unload, particularly when looking for a stray sock after a wash.

From the image below, you can see that my standard load of washing fills the space, and the LG F4X9009TBC wasn’t hard to load.

This washing machine has a regular detergent drawer, with space for liquid or powder detergent and fabric softener if using.

At the bottom of the machine is the washing machine filter, and a handy hose for easier draining into a tub or tray.

Advertisement

Performance

Very low running costs

Exceptional stain removal

Quiet and stable

I started my tests using the LG F4X9009TBC’s Eco 40-60 cycle, which should be the most efficient. I found that the wash cost just 18p (assuming electricity cost 24.5p per kWh), which is 2p per cycle cheaper than on the LG F4X7009TWB.

My clothes added 45.56% in weight through water retention, which is a little high; I like to see 40% or lower.

Wash quality was excellent. I use stain strips, which contain, from left to right, red wine, cooking oil, ketchup, orange juice and gravy. It’s normal to see a washing machine struggle with at least one of these stains on the Eco wash, but the LG F4X9009TBC was exceptional, cleaning everything bar the faint outline of the red wine stain. That’s about as good as it gets with no pre-treatment.

Advertisement

Next, I moved on to the 30°C Cotton wash. This increased running costs to 29p. That’s 2p per cycle cheaper than on the LG F4X7009TWB, and considerably cheaper than with the Haier HW110-BD14397U1.

The spin cycle was more efficient here, leaving my clothes 41.84% heavier than when they went int.

Stain removal was more mixed. With this cycle, the LG F4X9009TBC managed to twist the stain strip around, so the ketchup stain remained intact and spread around. The red wine stain was slightly faded but still very visible, and there was a tiny trace of the orange juice stain left.

I then tested the AI wash cycle, which proved to be exceptional. Running costs were 33p for the cycle, but that’s 4p cheaper than the same cycle on the LG F4X7009TWB. My clothes came out 44.94% heavier than they went in, which is a touch higher than I’d like.

Stain removal was excellent. All of the stains were gone, bar the red wine, but this was exceptionally faded, more so than with the Eco 40-60 wash.

Advertisement

To see what the LG F4X9009TBC is capable of on maximum power, I maxed it out, with a 60°C wash, setting the machine to intensively wash and adding steam. This pushed running costs to 88p for the cycle, so it’s not the kind of wash you’d want to run often.

My clothes came out 48.57% heavier, which is a touch more than I’d ideally like to see.

Stain removal was incredible. All the stains are gone, bar the red wine stain, but you have to really look for it. I have no doubt that with pre-treatment, this red wine stain would be removed.

Finally, I ran the TurboWash, which gets a load of lightly soiled clothes clean in just 39 minutes. This costs a reasonable 22p, so it’s a good choice if you need clothes cleaned fast. My clothes came out slightly heavy, gaining 49.36% through water retention.

Advertisement

As the LG F4X9009TBC is a Direct Drive machine, it’s very quiet with little cabinet shake to it, even on a full spin.

Should you buy it?

Buy if you want a cheap-to-run machine that’s tough on stains Easily dealing with tough stains on a range of cycles, while keeping running costs down, this is an excellent high-end washing machine. Don’t buy if you want something cheaper If you’re on a tighter budget, there are other good washing machines to choose, which have slightly fewer features.

Final Thoughts If you’ve got the money to spend, the LG F4X9009TBC is an excellent washing machine. It’s quiet, it’s flexible and it cleans brilliantly on all settings, while proving cheap to run, making it a brilliant buy. If you want something cheaper, my guide to the best washing machines can help. Trusted Score

How we test We test every washing machine we review thoroughly over an extended period of time. We use industry standard tests to compare features properly. We’ll always tell you what we find. We never, ever, accept money to review a product. Find out more about how we test in our ethics policy. We test compatibility with the main smart systems (HomeKit, Alexa, Google Assistant, SmartThings, IFTTT and more) to see how easy each machine is to remote control. Smart washing machines only.

We test compatibility with the main smart systems (HomeKit, Alexa, Google Assistant, SmartThings, IFTTT and more) to see how easy each machine is to remote control. Smart washing machines only. We test each machine with the same stains to see which ones are best at cleaning.

FAQs

Does the LG F4X9009TBC have an app? Yes, the machine is compatible with the LG ThinQ app, which you can use to remove control and monitor washes; you can also use the app to choose which wash cycles are available from the front panel. What’s the capacity of the LG F4X9009TBC? This washing machine has a 9kg wash capacity, which is enough for most families.

Advertisement

Test Data LG F4X9009TBC Review Energy consumption 30C wash 0.414 kWh Water consumption 30C wash 54.1 litres Percentage water remaining 30C wash 41.84 % Energy consumption 40C wash 0.231 kWh Water consumption 40C wash 39.8 litres Percentage water remaining 40C wash 42.56 %