  LG F4X7009TWB Review

A powerful, cheap and very smart washing machine. An attractive and neat-looking washing machine, the LG F4X7009TWB goes further with its smart features, which include an AI wash mode, and smart app control. Not that you’re tied to using the app for extra cycles, as you can choose which cycles to save to the machine’s main control dial. Low running costs are good to see, and cleaning performance is generally excellent, with the LG F4X7009TWB able to remove the toughest of stains. I did find that this machine would twist the stain strip and then struggle to rinse off the ketchup stain, but pre-rinsing tough stains (as you should), will avoid this issue.

Pros

Easy to use

Download cycles can be saved to the control panel

Low running costs

Cons

Tougher stains need pre-rinsing

Steam option hard to find

Key Features Capacity This washing machine can take 9kg of dry washing, which is enough capacity for most households' regular needs.

Smart control Can be controlled via the LG ThinQ app, but downloaded cycles can also be saved to the machine's control panel.

Introduction

Although a more mid-range machine, the LG F4X7009TWB has all of the company’s smart features inside. By that, I don’t just mean a smart app, but smart features built into the washing, such as an automatic AI load that will adjust water and power, and the ability to learn which cycles you want to use.

It’s a very easy-to-use washing machine, and I like the way that extra cycles can be added via the app.

Washing performance is good, and very low running costs help make this a relatively cheap washing machine to run.

Design and Features

Additional cycles available via the app

Steam mode

Nicely lit drum

I’ve got the white version of this washing machine on review (the LG F4X7009TWB), but it’s also available in silver (LG F4X7009TSB) and black (LG F4X7009TBB). Aside from looks, there’s no difference between the machines, so choose the one that suits your décor the most.

This is one of the most attractive washing machines I’ve reviewed, with a simple, plain façade that oozes style.

It’s also one of the easiest machines to use. There’s a simple dial on the front that doubles as the control panel. Spin the dial and the washing machine cycles through all of the wash cycles, with a text description of what each one does.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

This makes it very easy to find the right kind of wash cycle. Some specials are in there, too, including options for wool and a cycle that can reduce microplastics through careful drum movements.

Cycle optimisation is turned on by default. After ten uses, the machine will automatically power on with your most frequently used cycle selected, and update thereafter. That’s handy, given most of us use the same cycle time and time again, reducing the amount of scrolling that has to be done.

Using the panel to the side, there are then options to adjust the temperature, set how soiled the clothes are, and change the spin speed. There’s also a button to go into settings, where additional modes are found, including adding steam. I would like the steam option to have its own button, so it’s a bit quicker to select.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Once you’ve chosen a cycle, the display shows the time remaining for the wash, adjusting based on the amount of washing that you’ve loaded.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Use LG ThinQ and you can connect this washing machine to your Wi-Fi. That gives you the same range of cycles, and additional selections, plus there is a range of Download cycles, too. These are additional wash cycles that include modes for washing duvets, down-filled clothes and baby clothes.

As well as being able to use these additional cycles from the app, you can save the favourite ones to the main control panel, and remove the cycles you don’t use so often. That way, the app doesn’t become an essential way to use the washing machine, and you can do all of your regular washing using the front control panel.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

That’s not to say that the app’s not useful at this point. If there are any issues with the wash, such as no water, or the washing machine completes its cycle, you get a notification.

This washing machine has a standard 9kg drum, complete with a light that makes it easy to see what you’re loading and unloading.

A large door makes it easy to fully load the machine, as you can see from the image below with the LG F4X7009TWB loaded with my sample test washing.

Performance

Low running costs

Can struggle with the ketchup stain

Very powerful stain removal on maximum settings

To see how well the LG F4X7009TWB cleans and how much it will cost to run, I put it through a series of wash cycles. I started with the standard Eco 40-60 cycle, which should be the most efficient.

I found that this cycle cost 20p to run, which is very cheap, and similar to the running costs for the Samsung WW11DB8B95GB. The Beko BM3WT3941W, with its EnergySpin tech, was even cheaper to run at 13p for the cycle, although that machine doesn’t have the same range of features as the LG F4X7009TWB.

My clothes gained 44.76% in weight due to water retention, which is a touch higher than I’d like to see. Normally, a score of under 40% is good.

Wash performance was mostly excellent. Using my stain strip, I use the following stains (left to right): red wine, cooking oil, ketchup, orange juice and gravy. With the Eco 40-60 cycle, the LG F4X7009TWB managed to clean the oil, orange juice and gravy stains perfectly.

I found that the red wine stain was greatly reduced, and this is a better result than with many rivals.

As the stain strip got quite twisted in the wash, the ketchup stain was still quite visible in clumps. I found that I could rinse these off, and a pre-clean or rinse would have seen the LG F4X7009TWB remove them.

Next, I tried the Cotton 30°C wash. This cost 31p for the cycle, which is very competitive. My clothes came out 43.9% heavier, which is a touch more than I’d like to see.

The cleaning performance was mixed, again. Oil, ketchup and gravy stains were removed, but the red wine stain was quite visible, and the twisting of the cloth saw the ketchup stain spread.

LG has a TurboWash setting on this machine, which fully cleans a 5kg load in just 39 minutes. I found that this cost 24p to run, and my clothes came out 46.96% heavier. I’d use this mode for lightly-soiled items only, when I need them fast.

Next, I tried the 20°C wash, which cost 36p to run, as the cycle used a lot more water than normal. My clothes came out 48.54% heavier, which is quite a lot more.

This mode did well with the oil, orange juice and gravy stains, but the red wine stain was quite visible, and the ketchup stain spread around. I wouldn’t bother with this mode, unless I specifically had to wash clothes in cold water.

I then tried the AI mode, which measures the type of fabric and density, and then automatically adjusts the cycle to match. This mode cost an estimated 37p, and my clothes came out just 40.73% heavier.

Stain removal was largely very good: my red wine stain was highly faded, and the oil, orange juice and gravy stains removed. The tough ketchup stain was spread around, again, though. Pre-cleaning this stain would have avoided this issue, but the point of my tests is to see how each washing machine can deal with raw stains.

Finally, I used high settings, with a 60°C temperature, steam, and setting the washing machine to a more intensive scrub. This increased running costs to 62p, with my clothes coming out 45.9% heavier.

Cleaning performance was excellent. Most of the stains are completely gone, and there’s just a faint outline of the red wine and ketchup stains left behind. For very soiled items, this kind of wash will be able to get stains out, particularly if you pre-treat them.

As the LG F4X7009TWB uses LG’s direct drive technology, it’s exceptionally quiet and doesn’t shake much in use. That’s particularly handy if you plan to put the washing machine in a kitchen and don’t want disturbances.

Should you buy it?

Buy if you want a smart washing machine with low running costs Using the app you can add extra cycles to the washing machine’s control panel, while its low running costs mean that it’s cheap to run. Don’t buy if you want even lower running costs Spend a bit more and you can get washing machines with even lower running costs across the board, and machines that deal with tough stains more easily.

Final Thoughts Easy to use, smart and with low running costs, the LG F4X7009TWB generally cleans well and, on its highest settings, can clean very tough stains. I did find that it tended to twist the stain strip, making it hard to rinse of the ketchup stains, but pre-treat and rinse any tough stains before adding them to the washing machine, and you’ll get excellent results. If you’d like a larger washing machine, one with even lower running costs or something even cheaper, check out my guide to the best washing machines. Trusted Score

How we test We test every washing machine we review thoroughly over an extended period of time. We use industry standard tests to compare features properly. We’ll always tell you what we find. We never, ever, accept money to review a product. Find out more about how we test in our ethics policy. We test compatibility with the main smart systems (HomeKit, Alexa, Google Assistant, SmartThings, IFTTT and more) to see how easy each machine is to remote control. Smart washing machines only.

We test compatibility with the main smart systems (HomeKit, Alexa, Google Assistant, SmartThings, IFTTT and more) to see how easy each machine is to remote control. Smart washing machines only. We test each machine with the same stains to see which ones are best at cleaning.

FAQs

Do you have to use the smart app to get the LG F4X7009TWB’s extra cycles? You do have to use the app to start with, but you can save the extra cycles you want to use to the washing machine’s control panel. What’s the capacity of the LG F4X7009TWB? This washing machine can take 9kg of dry washing, which is enough for most regular households.

Test Data LG F4X7009TWB Review Energy consumption 30C wash 0.336 kWh Water consumption 30C wash 74.3 litres Percentage water remaining 30C wash 43.9 % Energy consumption 40C wash 0.285 kWh Water consumption 40C wash 40.7 litres Percentage water remaining 40C wash 44.76 %

Full Specs LG F4X7009TWB Review UK RRP £818 Manufacturer LG Size (Dimensions) 600 x 850 x 566 MM Release Date 2024 First Reviewed Date 12/02/2025 Model Variants White, black and silver Rated Efficiency A Drum Capacity 9 kg Spin speed 1400 rpm Special wash modes Wool, microplastics Countdown timer No Delay timer No App Control No