Verdict

The Mega Capacity LG DLEX8900B has a huge 9 cu. ft. drum, so can handle the largest loads of washing (or very big items). A front loader, this model is a little wider than most models, so check you have space for it. Able to handle large loads efficiently, our only minor complaint is that lowering the drying level didn’t make much difference to running costs. A wide range of drying cycles, smart app compatibility and steam cycles make this a brilliant choice for busy families that want to stay on top of their laundry.

Pros Huge capacity

Will dry large loads efficiently

Simple controls Cons Not much energy saving from lowering drying level

Availability UK unavailable

USA RRP: $1499

Europe unavailable

Canada unavailable

Australia unavailable Key Features Capacity This 29-inch tumble dryer has a massive 9 cu. ft. of drying capacity.

Smart features Connects to LG ThinQ for diagnostic and remote control.

Introduction

For larger families or those that just get through a lot of washing every week, the extra-large LG DLEX8900B could be the tumble dryer that you’re after.

Its huge capacity, Wi-Fi-connected smarts and simple control panel make it a great dryer, and it can even steam refresh clothes.

Design and features

Stackable option

Plenty of drying programmes

Steam refresh option

At 29-inches wide, the LG DLEX8900B is a little wider than most appliances, which tend to be 27-inches wide. This is worth bearing in mind before you order so that you can check that you’ve got enough space.

With this being such a large unit, I found installation a little tricky to begin with and it’s best to have two people on hand to get things set up. Once it’s in place, everything is very straightforward, and it didn’t take me long to get a first test dry going.

This model is a front-loader. There’s a very large door that provides access to the large drum, with its huge 9 cu. ft. capacity inside (Mega Capacity, according to LG).

Whether it’s large loads you want to handle or larger items, such as duvets and bedding, this tumble dryer has space for everything. Having such a large door makes loading this machine incredibly easy.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

On this model, the door is reversible, so there’s a choice of whether it opens left-to-right or right-to-left. Depending on how your laundry room is configured, it’s nice to have the option that suits you.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Just inside the doorway is the lint filter, which pulls up and out for cleaning. There’s a handy status light to remind you to do this, and the lint filter should be cleaned at the end of every drying cycle.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

As well as standing on the floor, the LG DLEX8900B can be stacked with the optional mounting kit, and there’s an optional pedestal if you’d like some storage underneath, too.

LG sells a drying rack for this model, too, which sits flat in the machine, preventing items from turning in the drum. If you have more delicate items that need to lie flat while drying, this is the accessory for you.

As a vented tumble dryer, the LG DLEX8900B needs a hose connected to the outside. There’s also a water inlet on this model, which provides water for the steam cycles. That’s a less common option on tumble dryers, but one that I’m glad to see.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Using steam, the LG DLEX8900B can sanitize items (great for comforters that need a quick turnaround) or refresh clothes that are wrinkled or have strong odors. In many cases, using steam means that clothes don’t have to go through a full wash cycle to return them to their best state.

Using the LG DLEX8900B couldn’t be easier. There’s a clear cycle selection control on the front, which covers all of your basic needs, plus specific cycles for bedding, delicates, small loads and towels.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Each mode has default settings, as listed in the manual, but the drying heat and sensor dry level can be adjusted manually using the simple control panel.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

As a smart tumble dryer, the LG DLEX8900B can connect to the LG ThinQ app. This gives access to more specialist drying cycles, but also pings your phone when the dryer has finished, which is surprisingly helpful.

Using ThinQ, it’s possible to start a remote drying session, too. For safety, to prevent kids or pets from getting in the machine when you’re not there, remote operation needs to be manually enabled at the machine, and it’s disabled if the door is opened.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

ThinQ also connects compatible washing machines, automatically setting the LG DLEX8900B to the right drying cycle based on the wash cycle used.

Performance

Dries well

Efficient to remove all moisture

Lower drying levels didn’t make much difference

To test the LG DLEX8900B, I put it through our standard tests, monitoring power usage during each drying cycle to see how much the machine costs to run and how well it removed water.

I started with the Normal drying cycle on the default settings. Here, I calculated, at average electricity prices across the US, that with our set load of washing (20lb when dry), the LG DLEX8900B would cost $1.35.

I measured that the tumble dryer removed 101.57% of the wet weight of the clothes. That is, the water added during a wash cycle was removed, as were some of the fibres. That’s not a bad result, although something just under 100% would mean that clothes could be folded and put away without the worry of mould.

Next, I reduced the sensor dry setting to get the LG DLEX8900B to leave clothes a little damper: ideal for items that will be hung. Here, the tumble dryer still removed 101.57% of water, although the cycle cost did drop to $1.32. I’d stick with the regular setting on this basis.

Should you buy it? You want a large tumble dryer: If you get through a lot of washing, this large tumble dryer will help you turn around washing quickly. You don’t have the space: Slightly wider than most appliances, if you don’t have the room a 27-inch model may suit your home better.

Final Thoughts Smart and easy to use, the LG DLEX8900B is a top tumble dryer for those that need the biggest capacity in a front-loading format. It handled large loads efficiently, although I would have liked to have seen a reduction in cycle cost when selecting a lower dryness level. Trusted Score

How we test Unlike other sites, we test every tumble dryer we review thoroughly over an extended period of time. We use industry standard tests to compare features properly. We’ll always tell you what we find. We never, ever, accept money to review a product. Find out more about how we test in our ethics policy. We test compatibility with the main smart systems (HomeKit, Alexa, Google Assistant, SmartThings, IFTTT and more) to see how easy each machine is to remote control. Smart tumble dryers only We test with the same sets of clothes for each machine, run through a cycle on our test washing machine, so we can compare energy costs and drying performance between tumble dryers

FAQs What’s the capacity of the LG DLEX8900B? It has a very large 9 cu. ft. drum, so can deal with very large loads. Is the LG DLEX8900B a smart appliance? Yes, it connects to the LG ThinQ app for remote control.

Trusted Reviews test data ‹ Energy consumption cupboard dry Energy consumption hanging dry LG DLEX8900B 5.88 kWh 5.72 kWh ›