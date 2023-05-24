Exclusive offer: Get NordVPN  + 3 additional months with code “TrustedReviews”

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

LG DLEX8900B Review

A super-large vented tumble dryer for large families

By David Ludlow May 24th 2023 1:17pm
LG DLEX8900B door
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star
Trusted Reviews Recommended

Verdict

The Mega Capacity LG DLEX8900B has a huge 9 cu. ft. drum, so can handle the largest loads of washing (or very big items). A front loader, this model is a little wider than most models, so check you have space for it. Able to handle large loads efficiently, our only minor complaint is that lowering the drying level didn’t make much difference to running costs. A wide range of drying cycles, smart app compatibility and steam cycles make this a brilliant choice for busy families that want to stay on top of their laundry.

Pros

  • Huge capacity
  • Will dry large loads efficiently
  • Simple controls

Cons

  • Not much energy saving from lowering drying level

Availability

  • UKunavailable
  • USARRP: $1499
  • Europeunavailable
  • Canadaunavailable
  • Australiaunavailable

Key Features

  • CapacityThis 29-inch tumble dryer has a massive 9 cu. ft. of drying capacity.
  • Smart featuresConnects to LG ThinQ for diagnostic and remote control.

Introduction

For larger families or those that just get through a lot of washing every week, the extra-large LG DLEX8900B could be the tumble dryer that you’re after.

Its huge capacity, Wi-Fi-connected smarts and simple control panel make it a great dryer, and it can even steam refresh clothes.

Design and features

  • Stackable option
  • Plenty of drying programmes
  • Steam refresh option

At 29-inches wide, the LG DLEX8900B is a little wider than most appliances, which tend to be 27-inches wide. This is worth bearing in mind before you order so that you can check that you’ve got enough space.

With this being such a large unit, I found installation a little tricky to begin with and it’s best to have two people on hand to get things set up. Once it’s in place, everything is very straightforward, and it didn’t take me long to get a first test dry going.

This model is a front-loader. There’s a very large door that provides access to the large drum, with its huge 9 cu. ft. capacity inside (Mega Capacity, according to LG).

Whether it’s large loads you want to handle or larger items, such as duvets and bedding, this tumble dryer has space for everything. Having such a large door makes loading this machine incredibly easy.

LG DLEX8900B drum
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

On this model, the door is reversible, so there’s a choice of whether it opens left-to-right or right-to-left. Depending on how your laundry room is configured, it’s nice to have the option that suits you.

LG DLEX8900B door
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Just inside the doorway is the lint filter, which pulls up and out for cleaning. There’s a handy status light to remind you to do this, and the lint filter should be cleaned at the end of every drying cycle.

LG DLEX8900B filter
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

As well as standing on the floor, the LG DLEX8900B can be stacked with the optional mounting kit, and there’s an optional pedestal if you’d like some storage underneath, too.

LG sells a drying rack for this model, too, which sits flat in the machine, preventing items from turning in the drum. If you have more delicate items that need to lie flat while drying, this is the accessory for you.

As a vented tumble dryer, the LG DLEX8900B needs a hose connected to the outside. There’s also a water inlet on this model, which provides water for the steam cycles. That’s a less common option on tumble dryers, but one that I’m glad to see.

LG DLEX8900B vent
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Using steam, the LG DLEX8900B can sanitize items (great for comforters that need a quick turnaround) or refresh clothes that are wrinkled or have strong odors. In many cases, using steam means that clothes don’t have to go through a full wash cycle to return them to their best state.

Using the LG DLEX8900B couldn’t be easier. There’s a clear cycle selection control on the front, which covers all of your basic needs, plus specific cycles for bedding, delicates, small loads and towels.

LG DLEX8900B controls
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Each mode has default settings, as listed in the manual, but the drying heat and sensor dry level can be adjusted manually using the simple control panel.

LG DLEX8900B display
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

As a smart tumble dryer, the LG DLEX8900B can connect to the LG ThinQ app. This gives access to more specialist drying cycles, but also pings your phone when the dryer has finished, which is surprisingly helpful.

Using ThinQ, it’s possible to start a remote drying session, too. For safety, to prevent kids or pets from getting in the machine when you’re not there, remote operation needs to be manually enabled at the machine, and it’s disabled if the door is opened.

LG DLEX8900B ThinQ
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

ThinQ also connects compatible washing machines, automatically setting the LG DLEX8900B to the right drying cycle based on the wash cycle used.

Performance

  • Dries well
  • Efficient to remove all moisture
  • Lower drying levels didn’t make much difference

To test the LG DLEX8900B, I put it through our standard tests, monitoring power usage during each drying cycle to see how much the machine costs to run and how well it removed water.

I started with the Normal drying cycle on the default settings. Here, I calculated, at average electricity prices across the US, that with our set load of washing (20lb when dry), the LG DLEX8900B would cost $1.35.

I measured that the tumble dryer removed 101.57% of the wet weight of the clothes. That is, the water added during a wash cycle was removed, as were some of the fibres. That’s not a bad result, although something just under 100% would mean that clothes could be folded and put away without the worry of mould.

Next, I reduced the sensor dry setting to get the LG DLEX8900B to leave clothes a little damper: ideal for items that will be hung. Here, the tumble dryer still removed 101.57% of water, although the cycle cost did drop to $1.32. I’d stick with the regular setting on this basis.

Latest deals

Should you buy it?

You want a large tumble dryer: If you get through a lot of washing, this large tumble dryer will help you turn around washing quickly.

You don’t have the space: Slightly wider than most appliances, if you don’t have the room a 27-inch model may suit your home better.

Final Thoughts

Smart and easy to use, the LG DLEX8900B is a top tumble dryer for those that need the biggest capacity in a front-loading format. It handled large loads efficiently, although I would have liked to have seen a reduction in cycle cost when selecting a lower dryness level.

Trusted Score
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star

Sign up for the Trusted Reviews Newsletter

Terms and conditions

How we test

Unlike other sites, we test every tumble dryer we review thoroughly over an extended period of time. We use industry standard tests to compare features properly. We’ll always tell you what we find. We never, ever, accept money to review a product.

Find out more about how we test in our ethics policy.

We test compatibility with the main smart systems (HomeKit, Alexa, Google Assistant, SmartThings, IFTTT and more) to see how easy each machine is to remote control. Smart tumble dryers only

We test with the same sets of clothes for each machine, run through a cycle on our test washing machine, so we can compare energy costs and drying performance between tumble dryers

You might like…

Best Tumble Dryers 2023: Efficient drying for all clothes

Best Tumble Dryers 2023: Efficient drying for all clothes

David Ludlow 3 months ago
Washer dryer vs separates

Washer dryer vs separates

Helen Harjak 2 years ago

FAQs

What’s the capacity of the LG DLEX8900B?

It has a very large 9 cu. ft. drum, so can deal with very large loads.

Is the LG DLEX8900B a smart appliance?

Yes, it connects to the LG ThinQ app for remote control.

Trusted Reviews test data

Energy consumption cupboard dry
Energy consumption hanging dry
LG DLEX8900B
5.88 kWh
5.72 kWh

Full specs

UK RRP
USA RRP
EU RRP
CA RRP
AUD RRP
Manufacturer
Size (Dimensions)
Weight
Release Date
First Reviewed Date
Model Number
Dryer type
Sensor drying
Drying modes
Drying Capacity
Drum Capacity
App Control
LG DLEX8900B
Unavailable
$1499
Unavailable
Unavailable
Unavailable
LG
29 x 13.6 x 29.5 INCHES
172.6 LB
2023
24/05/2023
LG DLEX8900B
Condenser
Yes
Normal, heavy duty, bedding, delicates, small loads, towels, steam
9 cu. ft.
9 cu. ft.
Yes
David Ludlow
By David Ludlow linkedin Contact via linkedin
Home Technology Editor
Starting life on the consumer PC press back in 1998, David has been at the forefront of technology for the past 20 years. He has edited Computer Shopper and Expert Reviews, and once wrote a book on ho…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.