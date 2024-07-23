Verdict

It takes a while to get used to, but the unique shape and the foam filling make the Levitex Sleep Posture Pillow the perfect pillow for proper spine and neck alignment. Highly supportive, this pillow helps promote better sleeping positions, ultimately delivering a better night’s sleep.

Pros Shape helps enforce a good sleeping position

Levitex foam offers pressure relief and support

Available in a range of sizes Cons Smaller than a regular pillow

Key Features Filling Has a Levitex foam interior, which offers pressure relief and support, while the shape is designed to support better sleeping positions.

Introduction

Most pillows are designed to feel comfortable, but support and correctly aligning your spine while sleeping are secondary considerations, if at all. The Levitex Sleep Posture Pillow is different. This foam pillow is built entirely to provide the correct support and is available in four depths to suit people of different sizes.

It takes a while to get used to and won’t be for everyone, but it delivers unrivalled support and can help improve sleep.

Design and Filling

It comes in four different heights

Non-standard size

Washable cover

The Levitex Sleep Posture Pillow has been designed to support a good sleeping position, with the idea that you sleep on your side in the fetal position, with your old pillow between your legs, although back sleepers are also catered for.

To this end, the pillow is available in four different sizes to suit different body types: small (8cm height), medium (10cm height), large (12cm height) and extra large (14cm height). To help you get the right size, the Levitex website has a quiz you go through, inputting your height, mattress firmness and sleeping position. You’re then given the suggested pillow size.

As well as coming in different sizes, the Levitex Sleep Posture Pillow isn’t shaped like a regular pillow. It has sloped sides, designed to fit around your neck and shoulder, so that your head sits in the middle of the pillow.

Inside the washable outer cover is the foam pillow, which is made of Levitex foam. This foam, the company says, differs from memory foam in that it provides pressure relief while maintaining support, preventing your head from sinking down.

The foam, the pillow’s shape and the range of sizes mean that the pillows are an odd shape, so they don’t fill out a pillowcase as a normal choice would. As a result, they look a little odd compared to a normal pillow.

Comfort

Extremely supportive

Maintains good posture

Good heat dissipation

At first, I found the Levitex Sleep Posture Pillow odd to sleep on. It’s noticeably different to other pillows, with its flat top feeling strange to lie on. While the pillow does have some give, it’s far firmer than most of the competition.

This is all how it should be, and the design of the pillow meant that I had to lie in a specific way, pushing my shoulder up to the pillow and putting my head in the middle of the Levitex Sleep Posture Pillow.

After a few days, I started to find the pillow more comfortable; after a few weeks, it felt natural to lie on it with the unique shape and foam doing its job. I measured that the pillow kept my head a perfect 12cm off the mattress, keeping my spine straight.

Due to the way that the foam is shaped, I found that it also forced my sleeping position, stopping me from twisting my neck while I slept. For those with neck or back problems, this forced correction and comfort could be what you need.

I put my head on the pillow for 10 minutes and then took a thermal photo every minute to see how well heat was dissipated. As a foam pillow, I found that heat wasn’t dissipated as fast as with a pillow that has a more open internal structure, such as the Simba Hybrid Pillow; however, the results were better than a pure memory foam pillow, such as the Groove Pillow. Even so, this pillow is relatively slow at dissipating heat and if you get very hot at night, an alternative may suit you more.

Should you buy it? You want a pillow with maximum support The Levitex foam offers support and pressure relief, while the unique shape and sizing options help keep your spine aligned. Buy Now You want something softer and more like a regular pillow If you only get on with traditional pillows and want something with the softness and feel that you’re used to, look elsewhere.

Final Thoughts The Levitex Sleep Posture Pillow does take some getting used to, and it doesn’t replicate the soft feeling of a feather pillow, like the Simba Hybrid Pillow does. Then again, this pillow isn’t supposed to: it’s filled with supportive foam and shaped to offer support, not that immediate feeling of softness and comfort. As such, this pillow takes a while to get used to, but if you want to get the right posture and keep your spine straight while you sleep, this pillow is excellent. Trusted Score

How we test We test every pillow we review thoroughly over an extended period of time. We use standard tests to compare features properly. We’ll always tell you what we find. We never, ever, accept money to review a product. Find out more about how we test in our ethics policy. Used as our main pillow for the review period We use a thermal camera to see how quickly the pillow can dissipate heat for a comfortable night’s sleep. We measure how far off the mattress our head is kept, to check how supportive the pillow is We measure how far off the mattress our head is kept, to check how supportive the pillow is

FAQs How do I know which size Levitex Sleep Posture Pillow is for me? The website has a wizard you can use to get the right depth pillow.

