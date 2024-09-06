First Impressions

There's not a huge amount to say in terms of standout elements of the Lenovo Yoga Pro 7 but the soft-to-touch keyboard is nice, the OLED display is vibrant and punchy and the build quality is good. It's what is under the hood that counts here again and it will be interesting to see how this AMD-powered device stacks up against the Intel and Qualcomm options.

Introduction

Lenovo has had a pretty hectic IFA in Berlin. The company has not only revealed the Twist AI concept laptop that has a voice-controlled lid and can auto-rotate, but it has also announced a host of new laptops powered by Intel, AMD and Snapdragon.

The Yoga Slim 7i Aura Edition runs on Intel’s new chip and has some clever software features including Smart Share and Smart Modes, while the Yoga Pro 7 sits at the top of the AMD range and has a soft-touch keyboard and OLED display.

This is what I thought of the Yoga Pro 7 having seen it briefly at IFA 2024. Prices will start from €1699 when models go on sale in September.

Display

14.5-inch, OLED, 2880 x 1800p

120Hz refresh rate

No touchscreen

The display on the Yoga Pro 7 is the standout feature, if you ignore the fact that this laptop is more about what’s inside rather than the outside, like the other Lenovo laptops announced.

The PureSight Pro OLED screen is stunning, with a 2880 x 1800 resolution across the 14.5-inch display. Details appeared sharp and crisp, while the colours were nice and punchy with plenty of vibrancy.

Of course, I couldn’t test the display properly in a demo room but from what I could see in my brief amount of time, it’s got all the makings of a decent display. Like the Yoga Slim 7i Aura Edition, there’s a 120Hz refresh rate but there’s no touchscreen option here.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The display is nice and bright at 600 nits, and the display supports Adobe RGB, DP and sRGB. It’s designed for those that need precise colour representation and while I wasn’t able to test that during my time with it, there’s what’s called automatic colour management and X-Rite Delta E<1 colour accuracy on board.

Performance and Specs

AMD Ryzen AI 9 365 processor

Up to 32GB RAM

50 NPU TOPS

As with the rest of the laptops announced by Lenovo at IFA 2024, a lot of the talk has been around the platforms running them rather than the design themselves. For the Yoga Pro 7, it’s the AMD Ryzen AI 9 365 processor that runs the show, supported by up to 32GB of RAM.

This laptop is designed for creative workflows, competing with Apple’s MacBook and it offers up to 50 NPU TOPS, along with Co-Pilot+. There’s something called X Power software Accelerate on board that uses AI to speed up software previews, rendering and exports, while allowing you to see your work in real time.

There’s also something called X Power Hardware Boost that’s designed to keep the Yoga Pro 7 cool under heavy workloads to allow for sustained performance when doing intensive tasks.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Of course, none of this can be tested in a brief demo but it will be interesting to see how it competes with other AI PCs running Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X Elite and Intel’s Core Ultra (Series 2), as well as MacBooks when we review this model in full.

The battery is said to be 73wH but what that will translate to in real world use remains to be seen for now.

Design

1.54kg

325.5 x 226.5 x 16.6mm

Luna Grey

When it comes to the design, the Yoga Pro 7 is slim, reasonably lightweight and offers a premium build quality. There’s an aluminium construction that comes in a Luna Grey colour offering, and it hits the scales at 1.54kg, which is considerably heavier than the Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge, for example.

There are a solid number of ports on board however, with USB 4.0, USB 3.2, HDMI 2.1 and an audio jack. The biggest talking point when it comes to the design though, is the soft touch keyboard. Coated for a smooth and soft finish, the keyboard has a 1.5mm key travel and 0.3mm deep dish keys.

I wasn’t able to test the typing experience of the keyboard properly during my demo, but the finish on the keys was lovely and a refreshing change.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

There are speaker grilles on either side of the keyboard, made up of a dual tweeter, dual woofer speaker system and four microphones with voice ID noise cancellation.

At the top of the display meanwhile, you’ll find the camera at the top of the display within a notch, offering a Full HD resolution that’s designed to deliver crisp video calls.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

