  Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 6 Review

A capable laptop for business needs The Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 6 impresses for those looking for a reliable business laptop with plenty of power, a sublime port selection and one of the most comfortable keyboards on a laptop today. It also provides decent endurance and fantastic build quality, although its screen is lacking against similarly-priced rivals.

Lightweight, but solid chassis

Lightweight, but solid chassis Good performance with Strix Point chip

Good performance with Strix Point chip Fantatstic port selection

Quite expensive for its spec Screen isn't as strong as comparably priced rivals

Key Features AMD Ryzen AI 7 Pro 360 This ThinkPad T14s Gen 6 comes with one of AMD's newer Strix Point chips for potent productivity performance.

Comfortable keyboard with Trackpoint It also comes with the classic ThinkPad keyboard complete with red Trackpoint for convenient navigation.

58Whr battery The ThinkPad T14s Gen 6 also features a decent sized battery that provides good endurance.

Introduction

The Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 6 continues the ThinkPad’s immense reputation for offering functional and capable business laptops for professional folks.

This new model has been offered with Snapdragon and AMD processor options, with my sample shipping with the latter – AMD’s new Ryzen AI 7 Pro 360 – alongside 32GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. It also comes with a compact 14-inch 1920×1200 IPS 60Hz display alongside the classic Trackpoint, comfortable keyboard and a convenient port selection.

All of this is going to run you £1700/$1700, making it quite dear against ultrabooks with more power under the hood and an OLED display, such as the Asus Zenbook S 16 (2024) and the Samsung Galaxy Book5 Pro. Nonetheless, this latest ThinkPad looks to be quite the capable business laptop – I’ve been testing it to see if it’s one of the best laptops we’ve tested.

Design and Keyboard

Robust, quality construction

Fantastic port selection

Comfortable keyboard, and it has a Trackpoint!

The ThinkPad T14s Gen 6 looks and feels like a ThinkPad should, with a professional aesthetic and robust chassis. The actual body of the laptop is made of recycled magnesium alloy and carbon fibre, so has the benefit of being both durable and rather lightweight. Tipping the scales at 1.3kg makes this quite the portable choice for professionals on the go.

This laptop also benefits from thin bezels around its 14-inch screen and a lay-flat hinge for when collaboration is the name of the game. Its slightly chunkier side compared to slender ultrabooks such as the Asus Zenbook A14 gives it more of a rugged charm that I quite like.

Being a laptop designed for business use means the standard selection of a couple of USB-C ports and a headphone jack may not necessarily cut it, given the complex needs associated with some use cases.

The ThinkPad T14s Gen 6 addresses this with an excellent selection of ports. The left side houses a pair of Thunderbolt 4-capable USB-Cs (one of which is used for charging), a full-size HDMI 2.1 port, and a headphone jack. The right side houses two USB-A ports for legacy connectivity.

With this as a more compact option against some of the larger ThinkPads available, this 14-inch model comes with a smaller 75 percent keyboard complete with a convenient function row, navigation keys in the top corner, and arrow keys in the bottom right. The keys are well-spaced across the deck and feel especially comfortable to use in day-to-day work.

The ThinkPad keyboards I’ve used have a distinctive tactility and dampened feel, which describes the one on the ThinkPad T14s Gen 6 to a tee. It seems as if Lenovo has used the same style of keyboard on this line of laptops since 2012, which is quite the commitment. It also comes with a reasonably bright white backlight that makes this ThinkPad well-suited to after-dark work.

This laptop also comes with identical quirks and features to its long line of predecessors, sporting a decent-sized trackpad complete with dedicated mouse buttons above it, alongside the signature red Trackpoint in the middle of the keyboard. If you’re unaware, the Trackpoint is designed as a small pointing stick that can be used as a mouse without you needing to take your hands off the keyboard.

It’s been a feature of ThinkPads since 1992 when these laptops were made by IBM, and carried through when Lenovo purchased IBM’s PC business in 2005. Since the patent expired in 1997, other laptop manufacturers have utilised it on ThinkPad rivals, such as Dell and Toshiba, and it has even made its way into standalone keyboards like the HHKB Studio in recent years.

Personally, I like that Lenovo has kept what is almost a legacy feature by this point, given that the Trackpoint is actually older than me. It has some utility, too, and works well if you keep your fingers on the home row when using the Trackpoint.

Display and Sound

Middling resolution and refresh rate for the price

Solid blacks, contrast and brightness

Upwards-firing speakers provide decent audio for casual listening

Where the ThinkPad T14s Gen 6 falls down a smidgen against modern ultrabooks at this higher end of the market is with its display. While much of the competition comes with high-res OLED screens to benefit from deep blacks, immense contrast and sublime colours, Lenovo’s decision here feels slightly more pedestrian.

It’s a 14-inch IPS screen with a 1920×1200 resolution and a basic 60Hz refresh rate that is quite respectable for getting work done. It offers solid detail and the modern 16:10 aspect ratio to provide more vertical real estate that suits current workflows better.

In addition, the 414.3 nits of peak SDR brightness I measured with my colorimeter sits in line with Lenovo’s 400 nit quoting, while for an LCD screen, the 0.11 black level and 1570:1 contrast give it solid depth and dynamic range. The 6400K colour temperature is also bang-on, too.

The ThinkPad T14s Gen 6’s screen is also decent for its colour accuracy, with perfect 100% coverage of the mainstream sRGB gamut that makes it well-suited for the productivity workloads that are likely to be undertaken here. However, its 76% coverage of both Adobe RGB and DCI-P3 means it’s not ideal for more colour-sensitive tasks such as photo and video editing.

Lenovo says the speakers here have Dolby Atmos capabilities, and for a set of laptop speakers, the ones here are pretty good. There’s solid volume and some decent depth to them, while the fact they’re upwards-firing also means the ThinkPad T14s Gen 6 doesn’t fall into the same pitfall of offering muffled audio when placed on a softer surface such as a bed.

Performance

Snappy performance for productivity loads

Decent, if unremarkable, integrated graphics

SSD capacity is stingy at this price, but it sure is fast

It’s possible to get this new ThinkPad with either a Qualcomm or AMD power station, with either the Snapdragon X Elite or AMD Ryzen AI 7 Pro 360 on offer. My sample shipped with the AMD option, and while going for the Qualcomm choice can make it a more affordable and efficient choice, it can lack some grunt in places.

The Ryzen AI 7 Pro 360 is an 8-core/16-thread chip that’s decently powerful in Geekbench 6 and Cinebench R23 testing. Its performance levels are on par with those of the Snapdragon X Plus and Elite chips found in laptops such as the Dell Inspiron 14 Plus 7441 (2024). However, it is behind some of the beefier laptops at a similar price tag, such as the Asus Zenbook S 16 (2024), which comes with the more powerful Ryzen AI 9 370 HX chip.

Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 6 Dell Inspiron 14 Plus 7441 (2024) Asus Zenbook S 16 (2024) Geekbench 6 Single Core 2724 2456 2808 Geekbench 6 Multi Core 11371 13265 12924 Cinebench R23 Single Core 1876 1115 1930 Cinebench R23 Multi Core 8497 8152 14554 3DMark Time Spy 2856 1871 3528 CrystalDiskMark Read Speed 7086.93 MB/s 6185.31 MB/s 5059.92 MB/s CrystalDiskMark Write Speed 5168.26 MB/s 4793.16 MB/s 3685.65 MB/s

Where this ThinkPad T14s Gen 6 takes a healthier lead is with its more powerful integrated graphics. Granted, the Radeon 880M may not be anywhere near as potent as the newer Radeon 8050S inside the ROG Flow Z13 (2025), but it is still producing a score in the 3DMark Time Spy test that’s nearly double any of the Snapdragon-powered Windows laptops I’ve tested. This makes it a lot more suitable for graphically intensive 3D workloads.

The 32GB of RAM here gives enough headroom if you wish to undertake more intensive workloads, while the 512GB SSD seems a little stingy in terms of capacity at this price tag. For a little more in price, you can spec out this ThinkPad with a 1TB drive if you wish to.

This sample’s SSD is nonetheless especially brisk, with some of the fastest speeds I’ve seen on any laptop – reads of 7086.93MB/s and writes of 5168.26MB/s are not to be sniffed at.

All of this combines to make it a capable laptop for the kind of workloads that a business laptop such as the ThinkPad T14s Gen 6 is designed for. It’s got more than enough grunt for productivity tasks, and if you ever need or want to dip your toe into more intensive tasks that will need more oomph, then it’s good to know this laptop should be able to handle it with little issue.

Software

Remarkably clean Windows 11 install

Only a couple of Lenovo-specific apps

Copilot+ PC AI smarts are present

The ThinkPad T14s Gen 6 comes with a clean install of Windows 11 with little in the way of additional software. The only Lenovo-branded software that shipped with my sample was Lenovo Commercial Vantage, which allows you do to everything from check on system utilisation to fiddling with power and battery settings. It’s a handy catch-all app.

There is also a small menu that can be accessed by double-tapping the Trackpoint. This menu brings up quick options for choosing everything from the spatial audio settings of the onboard microphone to system volume and a battery charging threshold to keep the internal cell in as good condition as possible for as long as possible.

The Ryzen AI 7 Pro 360 chip inside the ThinkPad T14s Gen 6 also boasts enough horsepower to meet Microsoft’s requirements for being a Copilot+ PC.

This means you can access some of Microsoft’s special AI features that have been featured on most of the other recent ultrabook releases, such as the option for AI filters and generative image work in Paint and Photos, and the nifty Windows Studio webcam effects for auto-framing and maintaining eye contact.

Microsoft is still touting its controversial Recall feature with these Copilot+ PCs, and even if it isn’t on this ThinkPad at the time of writing, it is labelled as ‘coming soon’.

The idea is that it takes screenshots of your screen every few seconds so you can look back and remember things you’ve looked at, even if you haven’t manually bookmarked them or used the Snipping Tool to take a screenshot. Due to privacy concerns, it remains for Windows Insiders, and it seems to need some ironing out before it gets released into the wild.

Battery Life

Lasted for 13 hours 44 minutes in the battery test

Capable of lasting for two working days

In spite of only having a modest 58Whr capacity cell, the ThinkPad T14s Gen 6 only sips power. Lenovo rates it to last for up to 17 hours on a charge – my testing with the PCMark 10 battery test, with the screen at 150 nits and the keyboard backlighting at halfway, puts it a little short of that.

Nonetheless, the 13 hours and 44 minutes that this ThinkPad lasted before conking out is respectable, and means you’ll be able to get two working days out of it before thinking about plugging it in.

With its 65W USB-C charger, it’s also relatively quick to get you back out into the world, taking just 33 minutes to go from dead to half charged. A full charge takes 82 minutes, which isn’t bad at all.

Should you buy it?

You want a reliable and functional laptop with good power and ports The ThinkPad T14s Gen 6 is a capable Windows laptop if you value functionality with decent power inside, excellent ports and an especially comfortable keyboard. You want a stronger display There isn’t anything inherently wrong with the ThinkPad T14s Gen 6’s 1920×1200 IPS screen, but other laptops with this higher price tag can come with OLED screens for even stronger colours, contrast, and black levels, as well as more detail.

Final Thoughts The Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 6 impresses for those looking for a reliable business laptop with plenty of power, a sublime port selection and one of the most comfortable keyboards on a laptop today. It also provides decent endurance and fantastic build quality, although its screen is lacking against similarly-priced rivals. For a similar outlay, you get can sleek ultrabooks such as the Asus Zenbook S 16 (2024) which provide the benefit of a larger and higher-res OLED panel for an even better viewing experience, and a little more in terms of power. With this in mind, the ThinkPad T14s Gen 6 gets the job done for business users that want a reliable, lightweight laptop with good ports and decent power inside. For more options, check out our list of the best laptops we’ve tested. Trusted Score

How we test Every laptop we review goes through a series of uniform checks designed to gauge key factors, including build quality, performance, screen quality and battery life. These include formal synthetic benchmarks and scripted tests, plus a series of real-world checks, such as how well it runs popular apps. Used as our main laptop for two weeks during testing.

Used as our main laptop for two weeks during testing. We test the performance via both benchmark tests and real-world use.

We test the performance via both benchmark tests and real-world use. We test the screen with a colorimeter and real-world use.

We test the screen with a colorimeter and real-world use. We test the battery with a benchmark test and real-world use.

FAQs

Is the Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 6 touchscreen? It depends on the model you pick, as there is a touch-enabled variant available, although at a higher cost.

Test Data Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 6 Review PCMark 10 6740 Cinebench R23 multi core 8497 Cinebench R23 single core 1876 Geekbench 6 single core 2724 Geekbench 6 multi core 11371 3DMark Time Spy 2856 CrystalDiskMark Read speed 7086.93 MB/s CrystalDiskMark Write Speed 5168.26 MB/s Brightness (SDR) 414.3 nits Black level 0.11 nits Contrast ratio 1570:1 White Visual Colour Temperature 6400 K sRGB 100 % Adobe RGB 76 % DCI-P3 76 % PCMark Battery (office) 12.75 hrs Battery discharge after 60 minutes of online Netflix playback 8 % Battery recharge time 82 mins