The Lenovo C24-25 is a decent monitor for office duties. It’s well made with a solid plastic frame, as well as offering an easy-to-navigate on-screen display. Its image quality is okay, with decent contrast and excellent colour space coverage for the price. Just watch out for its lower brightness and meagre port selection.

Key Features Solid construction The C24-25 features a sturdy plastic stand and well-made frame.

75Hz refresh rate It also comes with a slightly up-rated refresh rate compared to more standard 60Hz monitors.

Full HD resolution Its 1080p resolution means you have enough space for web browsers and office apps.

The Lenovo C24-25 is quite an unassuming monitor that’s designed for office work and little else.

At £119.99, competition in this particular arena is quite rife, meaning it’ll have to do a fair bit to stand out from the crowd. With this in mind though, its feature set is pretty decent for an office-based panel – a Full HD resolution, complete with 75Hz refresh rate, slim bezels and a solid frame.

Whether this is enough to make it onto our best monitors list remains to be seen, but on paper, it looks like a decent performer.

Design and Features

Solid plastic construction

Easy to navigate OSD

75Hz refresh rate offers smoother output

Much like other monitors at this price point, like the Dell SE2422HX, the Lenovo C24-25 invites the same description of ‘It’s just a monitor’. As much as its black plastic frame may be non-descript, it’s sturdy and the plastics used don’t feel hollow or too cheap. What’s more, the C24-25 also features some minimal bezels, helping its modern looks.

The C24-25 was also easy to put together, with minimal effort needed. It may not have a screwless stand, but it was only a handful of them to get things in place. Lenovo also bundles the tools with the monitor, which is a plus, and meant I didn’t have to go searching for a screwdriver to put it all together. That may seem like a small thing, but it’s definitely appreciated. The stand is entirely plastic, but sturdy nonetheless, and I can’t ask for more than that at this price.

Round the back, the I/O on offer is meagre. In keeping with the sea of other office monitors at this price, the Lenovo C24-25 comes with a singular HDMI, VGA and a headphone jack. It would have been nice to have a DisplayPort, as opposed to VGA, as the Koorui 24E4 does, but if you’re someone still in need of a VGA port, then the Lenovo C24-25 will have you covered.

On the plus side, its OSD is easy to navigate with clear instructions and made for a painless experience. This makes a change from other monitors, where sometimes their on-screen displays can be a nightmare. The main reason for it being so easy is also because Lenovo has been sensible and placed their buttons on the front of the monitor, as opposed to on the bottom, like most other options. It may be a small feature, but it is one that’s especially appreciated. Otherwise, it can be a bit of a guessing game as to which button you’ve pressed.

Besides this, the C24-25 isn’t laden with features, coming with the standard 60Hz refresh rate and a VA panel. Support for AMD FreeSync is welcome though, even if you aren’t really going to be using this Lenovo monitor for gaming as much as for general office work.

Image Quality

Full HD resolution provides decent detail

Images can be a tad dim

Solid colour space coverage and contrast for the price

For the general office work and everyday work that the Lenovo C24-25 is mostly designed for, I’m impressed by its image quality. Its Full HD resolution aided in providing some decent image quality when I watched the season finale of The Marvelous Mrs Maisel on Prime Video, as well as rewatching James May’s Our Man In Japan, too. It provided some good contrast and especially good blacks for a VA panel, as well as some good colours, too.

With reference to the figures I collected with my trusty colourimeter in hand, the C24-25’s 138 nits of brightness out of the box is a little dim, while its peak 172 nits figure is nowhere near the quoted 250 nits Lenovo states. With this in mind though, its 2110:1 contrast ratio is solid for the price, and its 0.07 black level out of the box for this panel type is fantastic.

This Lenovo C24-25 monitor is also wonderfully colour accurate, with 100% sRGB colour space coverage. This means it displays all mainstream colours especially well, making for a punchy experience overall, especially with that contrast ratio in mind. A colour temperature of 5600K puts things on the warmer side but is generally okay for mainstream work. Its 78% coverage of the P3 colour space means it marginally misses our 80% target, but is better than other monitors I’ve tested at this price point.

All in all, though, the C24-25 offers a solid overall experience that makes it a good choice for office work, with good contrast and excellent mainstream colours, although the images it provides may well be a little bit dim in some environments.

Should you buy it? You want some good colours for the price If it’s some accurate colours you’re after and great blacks, the C24-25 for the price is a solid option. You want a good port selection Like other monitors at this price, the C24-25 features a meagre port selection, and if vast connectivity is a top priority, then you may want to look elsewhere.

Final Thoughts Lenovo’s C24-25 isn’t a monitor that’s going to set the world alight with its spec sheet, but for the office work it’s designed for, it’s a functional choice with a lot to like about. It’s well-made and offers a fantastic OSD for a monitor this cheap, as well as being sturdy. What’s more, its general image quality is decent for the price, with some great black levels and contrast. However, its brightness is a bit of a let-down, especially considering Lenovo’s quoting of 250 nits, while the lack of a DisplayPort and other connectivity options is a shame, considering in 2023, people may not need a VGA port. If you can look past these issues, the C24-25 is a generally okay choice for most people wanting a decent monitor for office work. Though lacks the creature comforts that the likes of the Huawei Mateview SE provide to make it a truly top choice in this price bracket. For even more choices, consider our best monitors guide. Trusted Score

How we test We use every monitor we test for at least a week. During that time, we’ll check it for ease of use and put it through its paces by using it for both everyday tasks and more specialist, colour-sensitive work. We also check its colours and image quality with a colorimeter to test its coverage and the display’s quality. We used as our main monitor for at least a week. We used a colorimeter to get benchmark results. We used our own expert judgement for image quality.

FAQs Is the Lenovo C24-25 good for gaming? The Lenovo C24-25 is not a monitor designed for gaming and we would not recommend it if you’re a frequent player of video games, but it may suit those on a budget who game casually. It lacks the higher refresh rate and low response time that many PC gamers will be looking for. Though, AMD FreeSync is an included feature that is a positive for gamers.

Trusted Reviews test data ‹ Brightness (SDR) Black level Contrast White Visual Colour Temperature sRGB Adobe RGB DCI-P3 Lenovo C24-25 138 nits 0.07 nits 2110:1 5600 K 100 % 85 % 78 % ›