Verdict

The Lemokey G1 is an excellent wireless gaming mouse with its ultra light weight, snappy sensor and pro-grade polling rate. It also offers reliable wireless connectivity, solid endurance and convenient software. Just watch out for its meagre build quality.

Pros Incredibly zippy performance

Reliable wireless connectivity

Battery life is stronger than more expensive competition Cons Basic software

Cheaper-feeling frame

Key Features 30,000 DPI sensr & 8000Hz wireless polling rate: The Lemokey G1 packs a lot in with its high-riding spec sheet, with a ridiculously zippy sensor and high polling rate.

55g weight: This is also an ultra light weight mouse, making it ideal for competitive players

Dual wireless connectivity: The G1 can also connect via either Bluetooth or its 2.4GHz USB-A receiver.

Introduction

The Lemokey G1 is the definition of a product designed for function over form.

Unlike a lot of other gaming mice up and down the price ladder, the G1 has opted to pack in a lot of beefy internals we’re used to seeing on mice that are two or three times its $69 price tag. such as the Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2 and Razer Viper V2 Pro.

This is a mouse with a PixArt 3950 sensor with up to 30,000 DPI of sensitivity, as well as an 8000Hz polling rate, a low 55g mass and dual means of wireless connectivity. The trade-off for all this grunt is an entirely plastic chassis, with no branding, RGB or anything fancy.

With this in mind, the G1 still offers some serious oomph for the price, and may well be one of the best gaming mice we’ve tested. I’ve been putting it through its paces to find out.

Design

Cheaper feeling plastics

Lightweight, with minimal extras

Higher quality braided charging cable

The G1 isn’t the most exciting mouse to lay your eyes on, with a generic all-black plastic symmetrical frame that weighs in at 55 grams. Sure, it’s light and snappy to manoeuvre, but that’s all it necessarily has going for it. It is, in a word, generic.

That’s even down to the point that there isn’t any Lemokey branding on the G1’s main rear side. That branding lives on the underside of the mouse below the sensor, where you can’t see it. The plastics used in the G1’s construction are quite thin, meaning this is quite a cheap feeling mouse against its premium competition. Given the more affordable price tag though, I’m not too concerned.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

It offers minimal buttons, with only two main buttons and a basic scroll wheel on top, while the left side is home to some navigation buttons. There isn’t a thumbrest, nor is there a DPI clutch with the G1. Its bottom is home to some more useful features, such as a profile switch button which can change DPI level, as well as a toggle switch for wireless connectivity method, and place for storing the low-latency USB-A wireless receiver.

The front side is home to a USB-C port for charging and using wired – the cable itself is braided, and is a paracord cable. This means it’s a lot more flexible and easy to move around, as opposed to the stiffer cables that traditionally come with mice. It’s also of a decent length, and comes with a USB-A adapter on one end for plugging into PCs that may not have a USB-C port on the front.

Performance

Seriously potent performance

8000Hz polling rate offers a competitive advantage

Solid connectivity and rated battery life

With the specs it offers, it perhaps comes as no surprise to learn that the G1 is an incredible gaming mouse. It provides 30,000 DPI of sensitivity from a top-of-the-range PixArt 3950 sensor, which makes it seriously nippy in a range of titles. To be truthful, it was perhaps a little too quick for me in my rounds of Counter Strike 2, although it undoubtedly showed the G1 off as an incredibly responsive rodent.

The fact it can offer an 8000Hz polling rate over a wireless connection is insanity in itself, and there are very few mice that offer this feature, such as the Cherry Xtrfy M64 Pro Wireless and Asus ROG Harpe Ace Extreme, although they are both more expensive than the G1. I’ve experienced an 8000Hz polling rate before in wired mice with the Razer Viper 8K which took top spot as our favourite gaming mouse for a long time.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Having such a high polling rate essentially results in more fluid movements and tracking across your screen simply because the mouse reports inputs and its position at a higher frequency, which should allow for a much more stable experience – and can be vital to gain a competitive advantage.

The G1 utilises Huano switches inside, which offer up to 80 million clicks, and felt especially quick with a shorter travel distance. They are entirely mechanical, so serve a lot of tactility under finger against the optical or hybrid switches we’re seeing other manufacturers utilise. In addition, they have quite a loud click, which may annoy those around you if you’re using the G1 in a busy environment.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Wireless connectivity is available with either Bluetooth or the bundled 2.4GHz wireless receiver, with the latter being key to unlocking the G1’s 8000Hz polling rate. Using it is plug and play, and I had no issues getting it connected to my main Windows gaming PC for testing.

With no RGB to act as a potential battery drain, the G1 also provides some excellent endurance, with Lemokey stating it should be able to last up to 120 hours on a single charge. That’s pretty good against the competition, too, with the likes of the Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2 managing 95 hours and the Asus ROG Harpe Ace Aim Lab Edition offering 90 hours.

Software and Lighting

No RGB lighting to speak of

Lightweight and useful web app for software

There isn’t anything to say about the G1’s RGB lighting because it simply doesn’t have any. This is becoming a more common theme for these ultralight gaming mice on their quest for a low weight and especially high performance.

The Lemokey Launcher web app is there for tweaks and this works either when the G1 is connected via its cable or over the 2.4GHz receiver. It may not be the most attractively designed suite, but it is lightweight and easy to use for tasks such as changing DPI level, polling rate, and toggling features such as angle snapping. The mouse’s RGB light ring around the button on the G1’s underside shows different DPI levels, which is handy.

Latest deals

Should you buy it? You want fantastic performance The combination of its light weight, 30,000 DPI sensor and clever 8000Hz polling rate makes the G1 one of the zippiest wireless mice we’ve tested, and is ideal for competitive players who can reap the benefits of its stacked spec sheet. Buy Now You want a more solid chassis The G1 provides some fantastic performance, although lacks a bit in the way of its build quality with cheaper and thinner plastics. This means it can tend to feel a little hollow against the competition (that is a bit more expensive).

Final Thoughts For the asking price, the Lemokey G1 makes for one of the best value propositions available for a gaming mouse in 2024. It’s one of the most responsive gaming mice I’ve used, especially with its 8000Hz wireless polling rate, which is stronger than mice that are a lot more expensive. It also wins out with solid dual wireless connectivity, making it a versatile performer, while its 120 hour endurance makes it stronger than competitors from Logitech and Asus if pure performance is what you’re after. The web-based software is perfectly fine, although lacks more advanced means of customisation. Where the G1 cuts the most corners against the likes of the Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2 and Asus ROG Harpe Ace Aim Lab Edition is with its build quality. At 55g, it is lightweight, but falls into the trap of feeling like a cheap mouse with its thinner plastics. By contrast, the options from Logitech and Asus manage to be cheap while using much thicker and more premium plastics. In spite of its meagre build quality though, the Lemokey G1 offers a serious option for competitive gamers who want a lot of oomph for not a lot of money. For more options, check out our list of the best gaming mice we’ve tested. Trusted Score

How we test We use every mouse we test for at least a week. During that time, we’ll check it for ease of use and put it through its paces by playing a variety of different genres, including FPS, strategy and MOBAs. We also check each mouse’s software to see how easy it is to customise and set up. Used as a main mouse for over a week Tested performance on a variety of games

FAQs How much does the Lemokey G1 weigh? The Lemokey G1 weighs 55g, making it an extremely light mouse.

Trusted Reviews test data ‹ Battery Life Lemokey G1 120 hrs ›