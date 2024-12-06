Verdict

Bright and bold, this compact laser projector from Leica is brilliant but pricey

Pros Transportable design

Vivid images

Superb build quality Cons Unapologetically expensive

No UK catch-up services

Key Features Stylish cube design With its glass-fronted fascia and novel swing stand, the Cine Play 1 looks worth the cash

Keystone correction Even if you don’t have an optimum position, auto keystone and focus keep images sharp and straight

Wireless connectivity The Cine Play 1 offers decent stereo, but you can upgrade audio by pairing it to a Bluetooth sound system

Introduction

The Leica Cine Play 1 is the second high-end home cinema projector I’ve seen from Leica. Unlike its predecessor, the Leica Cine 1, it’s not an Ultra Short Throw model. Instead this is a short throw design.

Leica suggests that you can cast an image up to 300 inches, but at just two metres I was watching a picture some 80-inches big.

It also adopts a compact, transportable design, with a carry handle that doubles as a stand (or vice versa). There’s no battery provision, for off-mains viewing, but its versatility is obvious.

Availability

Available now, the Leica Cine Play 1 sells for £2,950 in the UK, and $3,795 in the US. Buyers across Europe can expect to shell out €3,500. In Australia, you can pick one up for AUS$5990. These price tags position it at the premium end of the compact 4k projector market.

Design

Cube form factor

Built-in 10W sound system

Two HDMI inputs

The Cine Play 1 is heavy yet handsome. A compact cube, it sits on a circular pedestal, with an angled swing hinge that allows you to direct images high or low. As you beam, auto keystone correction kicks in to give a geometrically convincing picture.

There’s inevitably some loss of image integrity with auto correction systems, but this may well be the best implementation I’ve seen to date, on a projector of this type.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The aluminium casework is a dark battleship grey, and looks stylish with its glassy faceplate. The projector comes with an outboard power brick, which is rather less photogenic.

While small enough to transport around the house, those looking for a more convenient perch have the option of a dedicated Leica Floor Stand, available as an optional extra. Priced at £335, this neatly conceals a power connection to the projector, which keeps cabling to a minimum.

Features

VIDAA smart TV platform

Bluetooth connectivity

No UK catch-up services

Smart functionality is relatively good. The projector runs the VIDAA smart web platform, much as you’d see on a Hisense TV (and some others); it comes with a bunch of streaming services, including Netflix, Disney Plus, Prime Video, YouTube, Apple TV+ and Paramount+. However mainstream UK catch-up TV services are AWOL.

Navigation is straight forward, with the usual rails of curated recommendations and pay per view content.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The system packs a sonic punch, but there are easy upgrades to be had using Bluetooth or HDMI eARC.

Connectivity comprises two HDMI inputs. There’s also two USB 3.0 connections, a digital optical audio output, 3.5 minijack output and Ethernet LAN to support wireless streaming. The projector works with AirPlay and Screen Mirroring.

Performance

RGB Laser light source

Dolby Vision HDR

3000 lumens output

10W stereo sound system

As befits its rather casual demeanour, the Cine Play 1 is bright enough to be used in a room with high levels of ambient light. Brightness is rated at 3000 ANSI Lumens, which translates to a watchable image with the house lights up.

Obviously, dynamic punch and colour intensity are at their best in a fully dark environment, but you won’t need to restrict viewing to isolated movie nights.

The Cine Play 1 is a single chip DLP projector powered by a triple RGB laser light engine. It’s not native 4K, but instead uses a pixel shifting technique to achieve UHD pixel density. The technique is remarkably effective, and results in an picture that’s blisteringly sharp.

The scales on Godzilla’s hide glint realistically in the firelight (early into Godzilla Minus One, Netflix), an impressive display of monster clarity, but this sequence also betrays a lack of deep black. This laser light engine veers toward dark grey, although overall uniformity is good. Still, image detail is a wow. Looking at the texture in Koichi’s cap you’d never guess that this wasn’t genuine 2160p.

Importantly, the picture is also crisp from the centre to the very edges. Let’s chalk that up to Leica’s Summicron lens.

Its predilection for wide colour is beautifully showcased by the glorious exterior cinematography of Hoyte van Hoytema, in Jordan Peele’s Nope. The powder blue skies and verdant greens are stunning.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The projector also makes a great fist of presenting brutal Korean period drama Uprising (Netflix). This rich tapestry of robes and riotous action could look flat on a projector with less potent illumination, but here the picture pops.

The Cine Play 1 may headline with colour and brightness, but there’s plenty of less obvious support at play; subtle gradations to colour and shadow enhance image depth. At work here is Leica’s proprietary LIO technology, designed to optimise colour gradation and contrast.

I was sporadically aware of characteristic DLP rainbow flashes, but these were fleeting at best, and were mainly evident when white subtitles were presented against a dark background.

HDR support extends beyond HDR10 and HLG to Dolby Vision. While HDR on a projector, even a bright model like this Leica, isn’t directly comparable to what you can get from a TV, there is some satisfaction to be had from the fact that balance and tonality are being skilfully managed.

The Cine Play 1 has a rather neat stereo sound system, which positions drivers either side of the cube, for the widest soundstage. It also offers a fair amount of welly. When Godzilla roars there’s no doubt he’s feeling testy. For casual use, this is fine.

The good news is there are several ways to upgrade this Leica’s audio. Most obviously, you can connect an external sound system using HDMI eARC, however a soundbar doesn’t really fit the brief. More elegant is the projector’s Bluetooth functionality.

Not only can you pair headphones, you can also wirelessly connect a (compatible) home cinema receiver. I paired the Cine Play 1 with a JBL MA510 AV receiver over Bluetooth. While the link is stereo, overall playback worked well. Operating noise can be considered unobtrusive.

Latest deals

Should you buy it? If you’re looking for a high performance, portable projector, the Cine Play 1 fits the bill Whether you partner with a screen, or simply choose to exploit a spare white wall, it looks great with movies, thanks to impactful dynamics and convincing colour, and is bright enough to enjoy sports in a moderately lit living room. Buy Now If you want a portable projector that can run off batteries, as well as the mains, give this a swerve It may be transportable, but you’ll need to keep the Cine Play 1 tethered to the mains at all times – and the power brick is decidedly chunky. If portability is not your prime concern, then alternatively consider an Ultra Short Throw model, like the Epson EH-LS800 or Samsung Premiere 9.

Final Thoughts The Leica Cine Play 1 brings a welcome level of finesse to the compact, portable projection market. Sure, it’s expensive, but it’s bright enough for afternoon sports, and looks suitably filmic in a fully dark environment. It’s well worth an audition. Trusted Score

How we test We test every projector we review thoroughly over an extended period of time. We use industry-standard tests to compare features properly. We’ll always tell you what we find. We never, ever, accept money to review a product. Find out more about how we test in our ethics policy. Tested for more than a week Tested with real world use

FAQs Which HDR formats does the Leica Cine Play 1 support? The Leica Cine Play 1 has support for HDR10, HDR10+, HLG, and Dolby Vision.