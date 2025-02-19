  Krups Evidence Eco Design EA897B40 Review

An easy-to-use and powerful bean-to-cup coffee machine The Krups Evidence Eco Design EA897B40 is an impressive machine that combines eco-conscious design with solid coffee performance. It’s an ideal choice for those who want an easy-to-use bean-to-cup machine with quality milk frothing. While this coffee machine has a few minor drawbacks such as a lack of profiles or ability to use multiple coffee beans at the same time, the overall quality stand out.

As a coffee lover and caffeine addict in equal proportions, I was looking forward to testing the Krups Evidence Eco Design EA897B40. This is a coffee machine that takes eco-friendliness seriously without compromising on performance or versatility.

Krups claims that this model is one of its most sustainable, and after extensive use, it’s clear that it has managed to create a machine that ticks the right boxes for both eco-conscious users and coffee aficionados.

Design and features

Touch controls for drink selection

Adjustable coffee strength

250g bean hopper

At first glance, the Evidence Eco is sleek and modern, with a minimalist design that would complement most kitchens. What really stands out is its sustainable construction. The machine is made from 62% recycled plastic, and it’s 100% recyclable itself, which is rare for coffee machines. It’s compact yet sturdy, with a user-friendly touchscreen interface that’s responsive and intuitive to navigate.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The water tank is a decent enough size at 2.3 litres and the lid lifts into a handle for easy removal.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

While the bean container isn’t huge, it will hold a standard 227 gram bag of beans. There is no option to swap beans, as you can with the De’Longhi Rivelia, so you will need to work through the ones in the container before changing.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Inside the hopper, there’s a grind control dial. It’s worth adjusting this control based on the beans that you’re using.

The range of drinks and settings on offer is where this machine excels. The EA897B40 has a wide range options, from espresso and latte to more complex recipes, such as cappuccinos and macchiatos.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

You can make two drinks at once, which was a particularly handy feature for my household of coffee lovers.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

There aren’t profiles to store drinks preferences for each member of your house, although the controls are simple enough to quickly dial in your preferences, including cofee strength and the amount of water to dispense.

Coffee quality

Easy to adjust settings

Quality crema and rich taste

The machine uses Krups’ Quattro Force brewing technology, which optimises the grinding, tamping, and brewing processes to deliver consistent results. In my experience using the machine, the shots are well-extracted, with a robust flavour and good crema.

While it’s not quite barista-level, it’s close, with good quality coffee across all the drink options. The bean grinder is adjustable, and I found that playing around with different grind settings makes a noticeable difference in taste.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Milk frothing

You can use any milk container

Good, but not outstanding, automated milk frothing

The milk frother is automated, with a hose running from the side of the spout into a milk container of your choice or even straight into a milk bottle. That’s good for flexibility, but overall the coffee machine isn’t quite as neat as one that ships with a milk carafe.

As there’s automated milk frothing, you can get cappuccinos or smooth lattes at the touch of a button. though I would describe the foam quality as decent rather than exceptional. The microfoam’s not as tightly packed as you can get with a manual steam wand.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Maintenance

Simple to clean

Prompts you when it’s time to descale

Cleaning is relatively straightforward. The milk system has an automatic cleaning cycle, which helps prevent buildup.

The drip tray, water tank, and brew unit are all removable and dishwasher-safe, making cleanup less of a chore. Just remember to empty the drip tray regularly to prevent overflowing.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Regular descaling is required, especially if you live in a hard water area, but the machine prompts you when it’s time, which is a helpful feature.

Should you buy it?

Buy if you want a simple, quality coffee machine The simple touch controls and excellent coffee quality make this a quick machine to get used to. Don't buy if you want more features If you’d like multiple profiles to store drinks options or the option to switch beans, look elsewhere.

Final Thoughts The Krups Evidence Eco Design EA897B40 strikes an impressive balance between eco-consciousness and coffee quality. Its sustainable build, combined with a great range of customisable drink options, offers a premium experience for anyone who wants a machine that aligns with their values. It’s not as flexible as some rivals, lacking profiles or the ability to swap beans when you want, but the decent price and quality coffee make up for this. If you prefer a machine with more options or a manual one, check out the guide to the best coffee machines. Trusted Score

How we test We test every coffee machine we review thoroughly over an extended period of time. We use industry-standard tests to compare features properly. We’ll always tell you what we find. We never, ever, accept money to review a product. Find out more about how we test in our ethics policy. Used as our main coffee machine for the review period

Used as our main coffee machine for the review period Tested for at least a week

Tested for at least a week We roast our own beans for regular coffee machines, so we can fairly compare each machine; pod machines are tested with a variety of compatible capsules

We roast our own beans for regular coffee machines, so we can fairly compare each machine; pod machines are tested with a variety of compatible capsules Depending on capabilities, we test each machine's ability to make espresso and cappuccino

FAQs

Does the Krups Evidence Eco Design EA897B40 ship with a milk carafe? No, this coffee machine has a hose that you can drop into a milk bottle or jug. Is there an app for the Krups Evidence Eco Design EA897B40? No, this coffee machine is used via its front control panel only.

