A nicely-designed toaster, available in a wide range of colours (plus a four slice version), the KitchenAid Toaster Two Slice looks the part. Its extra-wide slots take all types of bread with ease, and the simple controls and range of features should make it a good choice for most homes. I found that even on its maximum setting, bread was too lightly toasted for my tastes.

Pros Wide slots

Good choice of colours

Useful toasting options Cons Toasts very lightly

Expensive

Key Features Toasting options Bagel, defrost and reheat are all available in addition to regular toasting.

Simple, stylish and with deep slots, the KitchenAid Toaster Two Slice looks great on the outside and accommodates a wide range of bread types. It’s extremely easy to use, but I did find that its maximum toasting level was a little light for my tastes.

Extra wide slots

Defrost, reheat and bagel features

Four-slice or two-slice version available

I’ve got the KitchenAid Toaster Two Slice on review, but the company also makes a Four Slice version. Both have the same range of controls, so it all comes down to how much room you’ve got and how many slices of bread you want to toast in one go.

My sample is the Empire Red version, a bright, bold and attractive colour that stands out in all of the right ways. You can also buy it in Pistachio, Stainless Steel, Matte Black, and Almond Cream; colours that match those of the KitchenAid Variable Temperature Kettle.

The two slots are extra wide, easily fitting everything from large slices of pre-bought bread to slices that you cut off your homemade loaf.

I found the controls extremely easy to use, with a slide to select the toasting level you want, and selection buttons underneath for the other functions: bagel, defrost, ‘A Little Longer’ (keeps toasting for just a little longer) and reheat.

Both the bagel button and the top of the toaster have handy icons that show which way the two halves of the bagel should be inserted into the toaster.

There’s then a pull-down lever to lower the bread into the toaster and start the toasting process. You can’t peek at how the bread is toasting, as you can with the Haier I-Master Series 5 Toaster 2 Slice, but there is an eject button if you want to stop toasting early.

Performance

Toast was a little light on the maximum setting

Toasts evenly

I put standard slices of white bread into KitchenAid Toaster Two Slice and initially set the toaster to just past the half-way point. The first set of toast was barely done. Just in case it took the toaster a few goes to get its elements working properly, I repeated the test a few times, with the same results.

Pushing the toaster to its maximum setting, the toast was better, although one slice was clearly better than the other, which had patches of underdone toast. It’s edible, but it would be nice if the toaster could go a little browner.

I got a replacement sample to see if it was a fault, but the second toaster produced the same results.

Toasting the bread for a second time on the maximum setting changed it to a dark brown, but not burnt; I’d say that quite a few people would like this option.

I then tried with fresh bread, using the ‘A Little Longer’ button and the KitchenAid Toaster Two Slice set to maximum. That was closer to my personal tastes, although the bottom of one slice was still very white.

Final Thoughts I found that the KitchenAid Toaster Two Slice toasted bread very lightly; too lightly for my tastes on the maximum setting. Ideally, a toaster should have a wider range of controls, as some breads, such as home-cooked wholemeal loaves, require more time under the heating element than white bread. It’s a shame, as the toaster looks great, and is easy to use, but I’d rather have darker toast, choosing an alternative from our guide to the best toasters. Trusted Score

How we test Unlike other sites, we test every toaster we review thoroughly over an extended period of time. We use standard tests to compare features properly. We’ll always tell you what we find. We never, ever, accept money to review a product. Find out more about how we test in our ethics policy. Used as our main toaster for the review period We test with different sized bread, and see how well the toaster toasts one bit of bread. We follow up with a second slice immediately after to see if the toaster burns the second slice. We test other cooking features where available: sandwich presses, grilling, etc.