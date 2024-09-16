Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

KitchenAid Toaster Two Slice Review

An attractive toaster that toasts quite lightly.

By David Ludlow September 16th 2024
This is the red version, but there are other colours to suit other kitchens.
There's a control slider, plus additional toasting modes.
Deep slots take any size bread with ease.
Verdict

A nicely-designed toaster, available in a wide range of colours (plus a four slice version), the KitchenAid Toaster Two Slice looks the part. Its extra-wide slots take all types of bread with ease, and the simple controls and range of features should make it a good choice for most homes. I found that even on its maximum setting, bread was too lightly toasted for my tastes.

Pros

  • Wide slots
  • Good choice of colours
  • Useful toasting options

Cons

  • Toasts very lightly
  • Expensive

Key Features

  • Toasting optionsBagel, defrost and reheat are all available in addition to regular toasting.

Introduction

Simple, stylish and with deep slots, the KitchenAid Toaster Two Slice looks great on the outside and accommodates a wide range of bread types.  It’s extremely easy to use, but I did find that its maximum toasting level was a little light for my tastes.

Design and features

  • Extra wide slots
  • Defrost, reheat and bagel features
  • Four-slice or two-slice version available

I’ve got the KitchenAid Toaster Two Slice on review, but the company also makes a Four Slice version. Both have the same range of controls, so it all comes down to how much room you’ve got and how many slices of bread you want to toast in one go.

My sample is the Empire Red version, a bright, bold and attractive colour that stands out in all of the right ways. You can also buy it in Pistachio, Stainless Steel, Matte Black, and Almond Cream; colours that match those of the KitchenAid Variable Temperature Kettle.

The two slots are extra wide, easily fitting everything from large slices of pre-bought bread to slices that you cut off your homemade loaf.

KitchenAid Toaster Two Slice slots inside
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

I found the controls extremely easy to use, with a slide to select the toasting level you want, and selection buttons underneath for the other functions: bagel, defrost, ‘A Little Longer’ (keeps toasting for just a little longer) and reheat.

KitchenAid Toaster Two Slice controls
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Both the bagel button and the top of the toaster have handy icons that show which way the two halves of the bagel should be inserted into the toaster.

KitchenAid Toaster Two Slice slots
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

There’s then a pull-down lever to lower the bread into the toaster and start the toasting process. You can’t peek at how the bread is toasting, as you can with the Haier I-Master Series 5 Toaster 2 Slice, but there is an eject button if you want to stop toasting early.

Performance

  • Toast was a little light on the maximum setting
  • Toasts evenly

I put standard slices of white bread into KitchenAid Toaster Two Slice and initially set the toaster to just past the half-way point. The first set of toast was barely done. Just in case it took the toaster a few goes to get its elements working properly, I repeated the test a few times, with the same results.

Pushing the toaster to its maximum setting, the toast was better, although one slice was clearly better than the other, which had patches of underdone toast. It’s edible, but it would be nice if the toaster could go a little browner.

KitchenAid Toaster Two Slice toast after maximum
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

I got a replacement sample to see if it was a fault, but the second toaster produced the same results.

Toasting the bread for a second time on the maximum setting changed it to a dark brown, but not burnt; I’d say that quite a few people would like this option.

KitchenAid Toaster Two Slice toast after two goes
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

I then tried with fresh bread, using the ‘A Little Longer’ button and the KitchenAid Toaster Two Slice set to maximum. That was closer to my personal tastes, although the bottom of one slice was still very white.

KitchenAid Toaster Two Slice toast after extra time
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Should you buy it?

You want style and features

Available in a wide-range of colours to suit any kitchen, this toaster is also packed with cooking features.

You want stronger toasting

Even on its highest setting, this toaster toasts bread quite lightly.

Final Thoughts

I found that the KitchenAid Toaster Two Slice toasted bread very lightly; too lightly for my tastes on the maximum setting. Ideally, a toaster should have a wider range of controls, as some breads, such as home-cooked wholemeal loaves, require more time under the heating element than white bread. It’s a shame, as the toaster looks great, and is easy to use, but I’d rather have darker toast, choosing an alternative from our guide to the best toasters.

How we test

Unlike other sites, we test every toaster we review thoroughly over an extended period of time. We use standard tests to compare features properly. We’ll always tell you what we find. We never, ever, accept money to review a product.

Find out more about how we test in our ethics policy.

Used as our main toaster for the review period

We test with different sized bread, and see how well the toaster toasts one bit of bread. We follow up with a second slice immediately after to see if the toaster burns the second slice.

We test other cooking features where available: sandwich presses, grilling, etc.

Full specs

UK RRP
Manufacturer
Size (Dimensions)
Weight
Release Date
First Reviewed Date
Model Number
Number of slots
Slot dimensions
Defrost option
KitchenAid Toaster Two Slice
£179
KitchenAid
307 x 175 x 211 MM
1.9 KG
2024
10/09/2024
KitchenAid Toaster Two Slice
2
Yes
David Ludlow
David Ludlow
Home Technology Editor

Starting life on the consumer PC press back in 1998, David has been at the forefront of technology for the past 20 years. He has edited Computer Shopper and Expert Reviews, and once wrote a book on ho…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

