Sections Page 1 KitchenAid Queen of Hearts 7-Speed Hand Mixer Review

KitchenAid Queen of Hearts 7-Speed Hand Mixer Review Page 2 Mixing Review

How straightforward is it to mix with the KitchenAid Queen of Hearts 7-Speed Hand Mixer?

I started off by using the whisk to whip egg whites. It took 3mins to reach soft peaks, gradually increasing the speed from 1 to 7. I then added some sugar, whipping for another 1min 45secs before stiff peaks formed.

I think this process could have been even faster, had I turned the speed up quicker. However, I was using a relatively shallow bowl and trying to avoid splash-back.

I then set about using the beaters, while trying out a slower setting for mixing savoury muffin batter. Staying on settings 1-2, I beat eggs until foamy, then added further wet and dry ingredients. It only took 1min 25secs until everything was smoothly combined.

Using speed 1, I stirred in some crispy bacon pieces, which were evenly distributed. However, I felt the mixer was still a little too fast here and the batter was slightly overmixed. Doing this by hand would have probably yielded better results.

But the beaters excelled at combining cookie dough. Softened butter and sugar were fluffed up in 1min 20secs using settings 3 and 4. While the manual recommends setting 5 for blending butter and sugar, I found this a tad too fast.

The rest of the ingredients were mixed in 2mins 25secs and it took a further 20secs to stir in the chocolate chips. This was very useful here because cookie doughs tend to be stiff and it would have been harder to do this by hand. It would have been even easier to use a stand mixer here, but if you don’t have one at hand, the Queen of Hearts 7-Speed is a good alternative.

Finally, I put the beaters to a more unusual use: mashing potatoes. I started beating chopped and boiled floury potatoes with a warm mixture of milk and butter at setting 1, gradually increasing the speed.

While the manual recommends speed 4 for potatoes, I again found this a little too fast, going back to 3 and only using setting 4 for the last 30secs out of the 3min mixing time. The result was pretty smooth and fluffy, with only a couple of unmashed chunks.

Trusted Score



Helen writes about home and lifestyle tech for Trusted Reviews, with a focus on helping you get the most out of your domestic appliances. As a freelance journalist, she has put her pen to a wide range…