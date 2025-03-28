A little expensive and a bit underpowered. A neat idea, the KitchenAid Go Cordless Personal Blender is a simple tool for making drinks for one. It’s nicely designed, with a travel cup that you can take away, leaving the motor and blades behind; however, it would be better if the cup’s lid were attached to the top. Using the same battery as the other Go Cordless products, you charge via USB-C and then clip the battery into the tool you want to use. Battery sharing is nice in theory, but the size of the batteries means that the blender’s base is larger than on similar products with an integrated battery, so its not a device you could easily carry everywhere. Slightly underpowered, the KitchenAid Go Cordless Personal Blender is a little slow but can make decent smoothies. Overall, it’s a touch expensive for what it does and there are cheaper options, both corded and cordless.

Review Price: £179.99

Capacity Makes one 473 cup of drink at a time.

Battery powered Uses swappable Go Cordless batteries, which are compatible with other products in the KitchenAid range.

Introduction

If you largely only make smoothies for yourself, a personal blender is the way to. Using the same batteries as the other Go Cordless products, the KitchenAid Go Cordless Personal Blender has the added advantage that it doesn’t need a power socket to work.

It’s extremely well made and simple to use, but it’s expensive compared to the competition and the replaceable battery makes it a little bulky.

Design and Features

Compatible with Go Cordless batteries

Pulse and blend buttons

Blades removable

As it’s part of the Go Cordless system, the Personal Blender shares the same swappable battery packs. You can either buy the blender with a battery or save £30 and buy it without, using other batteries from the KitchenAid Go Cordless Kitchen Vacuum.

With or without a battery, the cordless system is expensive. You can buy the Ninja Blast Max Portable Blender, which has an integrated battery for almost half the price.

That said, the KitchenAid Go Cordless Personal Blender is extremely well-designed, and the battery system is neat. The 10.8V 2Ah batteries are compact and can be charged via USB-C.

These batteries slot into the back of the blender and click securely in place. On top, the battery has four indicator lights that extinguish one at a time to show the current battery level.

Aside from the battery, the KitchenAid Go Cordless Personal Blender is much like any corded personal blender, including the chunky base. This isn’t the kind of device that I’d like to carry around with me, but I still appreciate cordless products: they’re quick and easy to use in a kitchen when you want them, and they’re good for camping.

KitchenAid provides a single 473ml jar in the box, which has a Max fill line clearly marked on it. It’s a shame that there aren’t measurement marks.

With ingredients added, the blades can be screwed on top, and then the cup inverted and clipped into the base.

There are then two buttons: start/stop and pulse. This blender doesn’t have any sensing features or pre-programmed cycles, so you need to stop the blending manually.

Once finished, the cup is easy to remove, and then the blade assembly can be removed and the travel lid put into place (or you can dispense into a cup of your choice).

The travel lid is useful and holds drinks well without any leaks, even when I held the cup upside down. I’d prefer it if the lid was a flip-up version, attached to the top. As the entire lid has to be removed, it would be easy to put this down and then forget it.

Drinking out of the cup is easy, with the spout small enough to fit in my mouth, but big enough to let smoothies flow easily.

All parts can be washed in the dishwasher (jar in the bottom, travel lid and blades in the top). And the blender base should only be wiped down, and should not be submerged in water.

Performance

A little underpowered

Can make smooth smoothies in time

KitchenAid recommends that harder ingredients, such as ice and frozen fruit, be put into the cup first, with softer ingredients and liquids on top. There’s good reason for this, as the KitchenAid Go Cordless Personal Blender isn’t particularly powerful.

I tested it with just ice, to see if it was capable of crushing; however, the blades wouldn’t move at all, so I had to give up.

I then moved to my standard smoothie recipe, which consists of ice, pineapple chunks, mint leaves, yoghurt, coconut milk and coconut flakes. That gives a good combination of ingredients: with frozen parts, harder fruit, liquid, and some smaller items to deal with.

Loading the cup with ingredients the way that KitchenAid suggested worked perfectly. I hit the start button and then listened until I couldn’t hear the sound of ingredients being cut up. This took a couple of minutes, which is a bit slower than I’d expect, and the blender was loud at 85.2dB.

I gave the final drink a couple of hits of the Pulse button at the end to make sure that everything was blended.

At the end, the final drink was good: it had the right texture, but there were chunks of ice or bigger bits of mint leaf or coconut flake.

Should you buy it?

Buy if you have other Go Cordless products and want a personal blender If you have other products that use the same battery, so can buy this without one, it’s a neat little device for solo drinks. Don’t buy if you want more power or a better deal There are more powerful cordless blenders that can do more, and you can get cheaper options if you opt for a blender with a plug.

Final Thoughts The KitchenAid Go Cordless Personal Blender is capable of making a decent smoothie. It’s well built, and it’s handy that you can use the travel cup without having to carry around the blades or motor. However, it’s expensive, not that powerful and you’re paying a lot for the cordless ability. If you want a cordless personal blender, the Ninja Blast Max Portable Blender is cheaper and better; if you’re happy mixing before you go, there are plenty of options in my guide to the best blenders. Trusted Score

How we test Unlike other sites, we test every blender we review thoroughly over an extended period of time. We use industry standard tests to compare features properly. We’ll always tell you what we find. We never, ever, accept money to review a product. Find out more about how we test in our ethics policy. Used as our main blender for the review period

Used as our main blender for the review period We make the same smoothie in all of our blenders so that we can compare the results between different models.

FAQs

How is the KitchenAid Go Cordless Personal Blender charged? This blender uses the Go Cordless batteries, which are removable and charged via USB-C.

Test Data KitchenAid Go Cordless Personal Blender Review Sound (normal) 85.2 dB