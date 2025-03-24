A handy, but expensive, handheld cleaner for smaller jobs. A neat and simple handheld vacuum cleaner, the KitchenAid Go Cordless Kitchen Vacuum Cleaner uses the same removable battery as the other tools in the range, including a blender. It’s a simple-to-use cleaner, although its basic power levels mean its only really suitable for lighter jobs, and it’s quite expensive, too. Still, if you’ve got other tools in the range and just want something simple for cleaning up after cooking or eating, this is a neat vacuum.

Key Features Type This is a handheld vacuum cleaner designed for small spot jobs in and around the kitchen.

Swappable batteries Uses the KitchenAid Cordless Go batteries, which are compatible with other devices in the series, such as the blender.

A vacuum cleaner isn’t a product that you’d necessarily expect KitchenAid to make, but the handheld KitchenAid Go Cordless Kitchen Vacuum Cleaner fits seamlessly into any home.

Small and easily portable with a rechargeable USB-C battery, it’s able to clear up the spills and messes of any modern kitchen, and it can share batteries with the other Go Cordless products.

Design and Features

Two Tools

Light and Portable

Boost Mode

In a similar vein to the Shark Premium Handheld Vacuum WV270UK, the KitchenAid Go Cordless Kitchen Vacuum Cleaner is a small handheld vacuum cleaner, designed to quickly pick up messes in a kitchen.

This model is available with and without a battery. You might want to consinder the cheaper battery free option if you already have another KitchenAid Go Cordless tool, as the entire range uses the same set of batteries.

There’s £30 difference between the two models, so the battery-equipped version is relatively good value; both models are quite expensive, though.

Aside from the battery, both models are identical and come with two tools in the box, a crevice tool and a 2-in-1 attachment, ideal for all situations and for cleaning those hard-to-reach areas.

Both tools easily attach to the head of the vacuum cleaner and clip in at the bottom, though when I attached it there was no audible click sound, so I had to give the tool a firm shove to make sure it was in place.

The removable battery has four lights that indicate how much charge is left, extinguishing one at a time. When you need to charge the battery, just remove it from the vacuum cleaner and plug in a USB-C cable. KitchenAid says that charging takes around three hours from flat.

Using the vacuum cleaner is easy. Hit the power button to turn it on and, if you need a bit more power, you can hold down the Boost button to put the cleaner into its highest power mode. With the tool of your choice attached, the cleaner just needs to be run over the area to be vacuumed.

Dirt is sucked into the Go Cordless Kitchen Vacuum Cleaner’s small dust cup (size not specified), and is designed for small jobs only.

This bin is easily removed, with the filter popping out the end of easy emptying. KitchenAid provides three filters, so you can swap when one gets dirty, running the dirty filter under a tap to clean it. Cleverly, the dust cup is dishwasher safe, although you can clean it the old-fashioned way, too.

Performance

Decent suction

Easy to use

To test the KitchenAid Go Cordless Kitchen Vacuum Cleaner, I measured the suction power in AirWatts (AW). For the standard mode the KitchenAid 5KKVR121BM returned a result of 15AW, which is a basic amount of suction.

Testing the boost mode returned a result of 28AW, which is nearly double the power, although still a little behind the competition, with the Shark WV270UK considerably more powerful.

I then moved onto the rice grain test, to see how suction power translates into real-world use. I found that the KitchenAid Go Cordless Kitchen Vacuum Cleaner could remove rice grains from 1cm away, which shows that you need to get this cleaner quite close to the mess to pick anything up.

I then moved onto my standard carpet test, to see how much dirt it could pick up. I sprinkled 10g of flour onto the carpet and then measured how much dirt it could collect.

I found that it picked up 84.90% of the flour, which is alright, but shows that this cleaner struggles to deep clean soft flooring.

To be fair, this vacuum cleaner isn’t designed for carpet cleaning and is more for counter tops and kitchen flooring.

I then moved onto the hardwood floor test. I sprinkled 20g of rice onto the floor and then let the KitchenAid 5KKVR121BM pick up the mess. I found that it picked up 100% of the mess, with none dropping out, making it good for hard floors and countertops.

At 64.2dB on normal mode and 69.1 on boost mode I found the KitchenAid 5KKVR121BM relatively quiet, and I did not find the noise to be intrusive or irritable.

I measured battery life at 22m 48s on the standard power setting and 17m 57s on the Boost setting, which shows there’s enough power for typical clean-up jobs after cooking or eating.

Should you buy it?

Buy if you want a simple handheld vacuum cleaner With enough power for standard kitchen clean-up jobs and batteries that work across the Cordless Go range, this is a neat tool Don’t buy if you want something more powerful and flexible The similarly priced Shark WV270UK is more powerful, so it can be used in a wider-range of jobs.

Final Thoughts The KitchenAid Go Cordless Kitchen Vacuum Cleaner is a neat little portable vacuum cleaner and its battery can be used in any of the other Cordless Go tools. However, it’s quite expensive and has enough power only for simple jobs, which may make the more powerful Shark WV270UK a better buy. If you want something for all jobs, check out the guide to the best cordless vacuum cleaners. Trusted Score

How we test We test every robot vacuum cleaner we review thoroughly over an extended period of time. We use industry standard tests to compare features properly. We’ll always tell you what we find. We never, ever, accept money to review a product. Find out more about how we test in our ethics policy. Used as our main robot vacuum cleaner for the review period

Used as our main robot vacuum cleaner for the review period We test for at least a week

We test for at least a week Tested with real-world dirt in real-world situations for fair comparisons with other vacuum cleaners

FAQs

Which batteries is the KitchenAid Go Cordless Kitchen Vacuum Cleaner Review compatible with? This handheld vacuum cleaner uses the Go Cordless batteries, which are compatible with all tools in the series including the personal blender, food chopper and this vacuum. How do you charge the KitchenAid Go Cordless Kitchen Vacuum Cleaner Review’s battery? Its battery has to be removed and can be charged using its USB-C port.

Test Data KitchenAid Go Cordless Kitchen Vacuum Cleaner Review AirWatts (low) 15 AW AirWatts (high) 28 AW Sound (low) 64.2 dB Sound (high) 68.1 dB

Full Specs KitchenAid Go Cordless Kitchen Vacuum Cleaner Review UK RRP £179 Manufacturer KitchenAid Size (Dimensions) 157 x 110 x 450 MM Weight 973 G ASIN B0D31SVNWV Release Date 2021 Model Number KitchenAid Go Cordless Kitchen Vacuum Cleaner Vacuum cleaner type Cordless handheld Provided heads Crevice tool, wide tool Bin capacity litres Bagless No Modes Standard, boost Filters One (washable); two spares Run time 22 mins min