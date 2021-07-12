Verdict

The Kenwood Mesmerine 1.6L Kettle, as its name suggests, is mesmerising, comprising a shimmering diamond pattern in jewel colours. But it isn’t all shine and sparkle; the Mesmerine is a capable kettle, too. It boils fast, and the minimum boil amount of 250ml is ideal to save energy when making tea for one. It’s tricky to measure the amount of the water you’ve put in, and the lift-off lid isn’t ideal, but this is otherwise a great high-end kettle.

Pros Striking exterior finish

Stainless-steel interior

Removable, washable metal mesh limescale filter

Concealed element Cons Expensive

Pull-off lid isn’t as handy as a flip-top

No cup or litre markers except for min and max fill

Key Features Type A jug kettle, it’s easy to pour from it using the handle at the back. Some indicators to show the amount of water you’ve added would have been welcome, however.

Power At 3kW (the most powerful you can get), water boils as fast as is possible in the Kenwood Mermerine.

Introduction

The appeal of the Kenwood Mesmerine 1.6L Kettle lies in its points of difference from others on the market. On the outside, its shimmering finish gives it a luxurious, design-led feel, while on the inside, it’s the plastic-free stainless-steel body that will make it easier to descale and give it a longer lifespan.

Another aspect to note is the 1.6-litre capacity. This is a smidgeon more than the standard 1.5 litres of most kettles, yet in terms of size it remains similar to those models and will easily tuck into worktop corners and below wall units.

Sadly, its good looks have come at the expense of some practicality – a lack of water-level markers and a tiny indicator light could be more maddening than mesmerising.

Design and features

Pull-off lid

Durable stainless-steel body

Concealed element

For those who rely on a kettle and toaster to add a splash of colour to their kitchen, the Mesmerine is a good fit. Both are available in a range of shades: Rich Plum, Burnt Orange, Stardust Black, Blue, Red and Pure White, all with a shiny diamond pattern that looks textured but is surprisingly smooth and easy to wipe down.

The mirror-like stainless-steel parts of the kettle at the top will be more of a challenge to keep spotless – during testing, I found that watermarks and fingerprint smudges tended to show up daily.

The kettle’s stainless steel body is more of a benefit inside, where it should make descaling easier. Even the kettle’s internal minimum and maximum markers are made from steel – although, disappointingly, they’re the only water markers the kettle has, and the minimum is hard to see while filling. The Russell Hobbs Structure Kettle is easier to fill thanks to its rear window.

Far clearer is the kettle’s removable limescale filter – inside the spout it’s actually labelled ‘filter’, so you don’t forget to give it a regular wash.

It’s a shame that the same logic hasn’t been applied to the indicator lights. They’re present on both sides (great for left or right-handed use), but they’re tiny, and easily obscured by any low objects on the worktop. This means that if you accidentally flick the kettle on, you’ll have to listen rather than see it, although there is boil-dry protection.

Performance

One litre boils in 2mins 6secs

Pours smoothly, even with a wide spout

Full kettle boils in 3mins 3secs

If vital seconds waiting for a cuppa make all the difference to your morning, Kenwood’s Mesmerine is the smart choice. This 3kW kettle uses the maximum amount of power available at a power socket, so gives you the fastest boil times possible.

Not only that, its minimum fill is 250ml: ideal for a standard-sized mug. You may lose a little time taking off the lid to fill, though; there’s no convenient flip-top version here.

In testing, the Mesmerine’s powerful 3kW element boiled a litre of water from cold in just 2mins 6secs, while the maximum of 1.6 litres took 3mins 3secs. That makes the Mesmerine as fast a kettle as you can expect.

While the kettle’s spout is fairly wide, we were surprised at how smoothly it poured. Unlike some large spouts that can gush, the stream of water leaving the Mesmerine was steady and easy to control, with no drips.

Should you buy it? If you’re searching for a small appliance that looks noticeably different and is available in a range of colours, this kettle is a good choice. It boils water quickly, so you won’t be waiting around any longer than you have to, and it’s easy to keep clean. The Mesmerine might not be right for you if you like to boil exact amounts. It’s difficult to estimate how much water is inside and there are no cup or litre markings. It’s also pricey, so unsuitable for those on a budget, while a pull-off lid makes filling less convenient than a flip-top version.

Final thoughts As beautiful as the Kenwood Mesmerine 1.6L Kettle is (and it is), and as good as the build quality is, there are a few things holding it back from perfection. First, it’s fiddly to determine how much water you’ve put in, since maximum and minimum marks can only be found on the inside of the kettle. Secondly, that pull-off lid is far less convenient than a flip-top one. Performance is very good and the minimum boil level of 250ml is great to see, but this is an expensive kettle. Check out the guide to the best kettles for some more ideas. Trusted Score

FAQs Does the Kenwood Mesmerine 1.6L Kettle have a limescale filter? Yes, it has a mettle mesh filter that should prove easier to clean and hardier than material ones. What’s the minimum boil of the Kenwood Mesmerine 1.6L Kettle? It’s 250ml, which is just enough for an average mug. How much power does the Kenwood Mesmerine 1.6L Kettle use? This is a 3kW kettle: the maximum that a UK plug socket can power.

