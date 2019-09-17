Sections Page 1 Kenwood kMix Chrome Collection Stand Mixer KMX760 Review

How straightforward is it to mix with the Kenwood kMix Chrome Collection Stand Mixer KMX760?

For my first challenge, I whisked fridge-cold egg whites using the whisk to make a pavlova (for best results, the KMX760 manual recommends room-temperature egg whites).

It took 1min 30secs to achieve a satiny texture on the “max” setting. Next, I added sugar one spoonful at a time at setting 5, then turned up the speed to “max” once again. Firm peaks were forming after about 9 mins total mixing time.

The mixer was relatively quiet throughout the process and became only slightly warm on top – with no sign of strain.

Whisking 250ml of whipping cream took only 2 minutes on the “max” mode. The “slow start” function meant that I could keep the splashguard off with no spillage occurring.

I then set this mixer a more difficult challenge: whipping the hard part of coconut milk straight from the fridge with some icing sugar and cocoa powder to make a mousse. Although there wasn’t much sticking to the walls of the bowl, some coconut cream did remain unmixed at the bottom.

Following a brief manual stir and 45secs of whisking on “max” mode, however, everything was combined and fluffy.

Next, I made a gooseberry cake, using the beater tool to mix cake ingredients and then fold in the gooseberries. Gradually increasing the speed up to setting 2, the KMX760 took just under a minute to combine the batter.

The butter, which was soft but still required a degree of force to be cut into chunks, was easily combined with the other ingredients. Nothing was left unmixed at the bottom of the bowl. It took only 20 seconds to evenly, but gently, combine gooseberries with the rest of the mixture using the folding setting.

Finally, I used the dough hook to make panettone dough. It took around 6 minutes to reach an entirely combined ball of dough with nothing clinging to the edges.

The mixer got a little shaky whilst kneading at setting 2. But this is pretty common and is the reason that the highest setting recommended while using the dough hook is setting 2.

After proving the dough, I kneaded it on setting 2 for another minute, and then added dried fruit. The fruit was evenly mixed on the top half of the dough, but a bit sparser towards the bottom. However, I took it as a minor blip in what is otherwise a well-performing mixer.

