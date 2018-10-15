KeepSolid VPN Unlimited Review

What is KeepSolid VPN Unlimited?

Based in Ukraine, KeepSolid VPN Unlimited is a virtual private network service with stated strong focus on privacy and freedom of information. However, it’s worth noting that the company keeps some records of connected devices and data consumption.

Related: Best VPN

KeepSolid VPN Unlimited – Features and usability

Native clients are available for Windows, macOS, Linux, Android, iOS and even Windows Phone, and you can download VPN browser plugins for Chrome and Firefox.

The Windows client’s settings screens let you set trusted network addresses that won’t be accessed via the VPN, allow you to have it run and connect at startup, and switch from its default OpenVPN protocol to IKEv2 or KeepSolid’s own – somewhat slower – Wise protocol, which the firm says offers “ultimate protection”

Unusually, and somewhat disappointingly, the desktop versions of VPN Unlimited don’t include a kill switch to cut off all internet traffic if the VPN drops offline. The company says it will release new VPN clients for Windows, macOS, iOS and Android by the end of October 2018, which will hopefully include this feature.

Other things that are currently changing are the User Office management area, which no longer shows how much data each of your connected devices uses and the privacy policy, which is in the process of being updated to reflect this.

We’ll revisit all these issues in our next round-up.

KeepSolid VPN Unlimited – Performance

KeepSolid has endpoints in 54 countries, including specialised servers designed to allows you to use streaming video services undetected. We were able to use its US streaming endpoint to catch up with Netflix’s latest shows, but the UK iPlayer endpoint was, over repeated attempts, too sluggish to actually load any of the BBC’s content, while its other UK endpoints were invariably detected by the website.

The VPN performed well in our speeds tests, with its UK endpoints achieving 9.2MB/s in our FTP download test and 10.2MB/s (82Mbit/s) via HTTP. Its Netherlands servers consistently gave us around 10MB/s (80Mb/s), and its US endpoints improved on our no-VPN reference speeds, with FTP download at 4MB/s (32Mb/s) and HTTP ones at 3.6MB/s (28.8Mb/s).

Related: What is a VPN?

Why buy KeepSolid VPN Unlimited?

KeepSolid VPN Unlimited has some great value subscription offers, with a £76.45 three-year deal that worked out at £2.12 per month and, if you’re really taken by the company’s service and don’t want to worry about shopping around for a VPN in the foreseeable future, a £152.92 lifetime subscription.

If you’re after an annual subscription, it’s a bit pricey, though, at £45.88, while its monthly price of £7.64 is reasonable, although not as good value as Private Internet Access’s £5.31 or Kaspersky Secure Connection‘s £3.99.

But where KeepSolid really stands out is its combination of fast performance and clients or configuration guidance for a huge range of devices and operating systems, including routers.

The company allows anonymous payment using bitcoin and says it keeps no user activity logs “except the total amount of web traffic for each session and session dates”.

Verdict

If you’re an advanced user who wants the protection of a VPN on a wide range of devices, then KeepSolid VPN unlimited is a good option, particularly if you opt for its cost-effective three-year subscription.

We still slightly favour Private Internet Access, which has similar performance and features, but has a kill switch and has been shown not to keep logs during a court case.