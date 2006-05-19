JVC LT-26DX7BJ 26in LCD TV Review

While our tastes generally seem to be moving up towards the 32in screen size for our ‘main’ LCD TVs, we’re quite sure there’s still a massive market for 26in sets among more conservative buyers or – more likely for readers of this website – people who want a high quality, watchable-sized second TV for a study or bedroom.



In fact, we reckon the Xbox 360 alone could be responsible for shifting bucket-loads of 26in HD Ready LCD TVs, as they make perfect second-room partners for a 360 if using the console on your main TV isn’t practical or, ahem, allowed…



All of which brings us to the JVC LT-26DX7BJ: an HD Ready 26in LCD boasting reams of features at a very approachable price. Could this be the TV your Xbox 360 has been waiting for?!



The first thing to say about the 26DX7BJ is that it’s a savvy looker. Not gorgeous, just savvy. By which we mean that the colour scheme and overall design are more flash than elegant, especially with the strip of blue neon that blares out from under the screen when the TV’s on.



One of the things that helps the 26DX7BJ look so striking is the fact that it doesn’t appear to have any speakers. But don’t be fooled; in fact there is a set of speakers, cunningly tucked away in a vertical recess between the bottom of the black screen frame and its silvery surround. Let’s just hope this design-led idea hasn’t compromised the audio quality too much.



The 26DX7BJ talks up its ‘high def partner’ credentials with its connections, which rather stonkingly include a pair of HD-friendly HDMI sockets. Also, as with any HD Ready TV, there’s a set of HD capable component video inputs for analogue sources like an Xbox 360. More gaming Nirvana comes in the form of a 15-pin D-Sub port for a PC, while ‘straight’ video duties are taken on by the usual collection of SCART, composite video and S-Video connections.