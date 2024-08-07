Verdict

The J8 bean-to-cup coffee machine is every inch an investment – from its robust build quality to functions designed to keep it squeaky clean and running without issue.

It is the innovative features that set this machine apart from other high-end coffee makers: not just cup recognition, but a menu that changes depending on which spout it’s under, a syrup dispenser for sweetened milk, and a bean grinder with ‘sound design’. Whether they add up to its substantial price tag depends on how much you prize a flawless coffee alongside the possibility of multiple variations.

Pros Syrup attachment

Makes smooth foamed milk

App control Cons Expensive

Large worktop footprint

Milk system is high maintenance

Key Features Type This is a bean-to-cup coffee machine that can make automatic espresso and other black coffees, and has an integral milk frothing system.

Introduction

For some, coffee is coffee. For others, coffee is so much more than that: flavours, aromas, mouthfeel and intensity. Jura’s J8 bean-to-cup machine is one for this group of coffee drinkers.

At its heart, this is a precision brewing system that turns out everything from a barista-quality espresso to perfectly foamed milk, but it’s the bells and whistles that add to the appeal.

These include cup recognition, app control, a huge water tank, and warm milk foam on demand. Plus, there’s even a syrup attachment to satisfy your sweet tooth.

Design and features

Cup sensor

31 drink options

Large water tank

Even by bean-to-cup standards, the J8 is a big machine, weighing a hefty 10.2kg and measuring H34.8 x W31.8 x D44.6cm, meaning it takes up a large area of worktop.

Fortunately, other aspects are large too, including a 1.1m-long power cable, giving greater flexibility over where the machine can live, and a generous 1.9-litre water tank, which even has its own rotating handle.

Admittedly, some of this volume is lost once a water filter is added, but it’s still enough to make coffee all day long for a crowd.

The exterior is as stylish as you’d expect from Jura, with a metallic finish blended with glossy black plastic and chrome-effect flourishes. On top, there are two sections: one with a removable lid for beans and a chute at the back covered by a hinged lid for ground coffee.

The J8 can be controlled either by its 4.3-inch colour touchscreen or from the Jura app, allowing you to select one of the coffee, hot water or milk options.

Some of these can be adapted as they brew, increasing or decreasing milk or coffee dispensing times (to adjust the final volume), and saved if you always want your drink a certain way.

It is not clear if any of the removable parts are dishwasher safe: all that is advised is rinsing.

Performance

Makes flawless espresso

Consistent brewing

More maintenance than similar machines

It’s only when you’re using the J8 that you’ll start to notice just how much thought has gone into its workings. It starts with the grinder – apparently with a sound design inspired by Formula One technology.

While you may not pick up on that exactly, it does have a different, shorter sound compared with others – a throatier purr rather than a high-pitched whine. The grind can be adjusted from mild to intense.

Much goes into the brewing as well, including an extraction designed to avoid bitter results and a technique called 3D: which means that water flows through the grounds at multiple levels to extract the aroma. Again, you won’t be aware of any of this behind-the-scenes stuff, but what you will notice is the quality of the coffee.

The machine on test consistently brewed faultless espresso with a thick, syrupy crema, and no hint of bitterness.

Hot water is dispensed through a separate spout to the coffee, so again, Americanos and lungos weren’t bitter, simply longer with a rich flavour. Interestingly, a few coffee pucks were almost touch dry when I emptied the grounds container, suggesting that the J8 is more efficient than some when extracting.

Its ‘coffee eye’ feature, which recognises when a cup is below the main spout can be useful. Pop a cup below it and you’ll be offered mostly black coffee drinks. Move it away and the selection on the screen changes to include hot milk, cappuccinos and lattes too. However, it’s not clever enough to recognise if a cup is slightly off position. I deliberately placed an espresso cup so it wasn’t central below the spouts and it carried on brewing from both.

The J8 excels at making milky drinks, though it can be more involved than some bean-to-cups. It uses a glass carafe for milk that can be stored in the fridge when not in use, which connects to the side of the milk spout.

There’s a tiny cover for the spout’s hole that’s almost guaranteed to be lost once removed, but the system is impressive. I used the J8 to make cappuccinos and lattes and each one emerged with smooth, silky milk foam at the perfect drinking temperature.

Adding the syrup attachment sweetens the foam, but involves detaching one spout to fit it, then remembering to select the ‘sweet milk foam’ option from the speciality menu. This then adds it to any of the milky drinks.

However, you can only select one option from the speciality menu at a time, and this is where the selection for ground coffee is located.

This means that you can have sweet milk or decaf ground, for example, but not both at the same time. The same applies to the other options located on this menu: extra shots and double drinks.

The other slight downside with milky drinks is the cleaning: where most bean-to-cups have a programme that cleans milk parts after each use, the J8 requires a bit more effort. It’ll rinse the milk dispensing spout after each use, but not the tube that connects the carafe to the machine. To clean this, which has to be done daily, you’ll need to run a six-minute programme using a container and specialist tablets.

What I did like is that the Jura app connected the first time – but it doesn’t appear to provide more drink options than the touchscreen.

Should you buy it? BuYou’re keen to upgrade from a lacklustre bean-to-cup machine The J8 brews consistently delicious coffee for those who won’t accept anything else. Buy Now You’re on a budget or don’t drink milky coffee that often There are cheaper bean-to-cups that can keep you caffeinated like the Beko CaffeExperto Bean To Cup Coffee Machine.

Final Thoughts The J8 is a well-engineered, beautifully designed bean-to-cup, squarely aimed at those who like their coffee precisely brewed to perfection. Its syrup attachment, while a novel touch, is probably not the reason why you’d buy it, but it adds an extra dimension. However, the J8 demands slightly more maintenance than your average bean-to-cup with milk to keep working smoothly, so be prepared to allow time for cleaning. If you’d rather not, you can try the De’Longhi Rivelia, which also has a touchscreen, or for those on a tight budget or bean-to-cup newbies, try the pocket-friendly Beko CaffeExperto Bean To Cup Coffee Machine. There are other choices in our guide to the best coffee machines. Trusted Score

How we test Unlike other sites, we test every coffee machine we review thoroughly over an extended period of time. We use industry standard tests to compare features properly. We’ll always tell you what we find. We never, ever, accept money to review a product. Find out more about how we test in our ethics policy. Used as our main coffee machine for the review period Tested for at least a week We roast our own beans for regular coffee machines, so we can fairly compare each machine; pod machines are tested with a variety of compatible capsules Depending on capabilities, we test each machine’s ability to make espresso and cappuccino

FAQs Can you use ground coffee with the Jura J8 Bean-To-Cup Coffee Machine? Yes, there’s a chute for pre-ground coffee, should you want to use this. How does the Jura J8 Bean-To-Cup Coffee Machine handle milk? Milk is frothed automatically using a detachable carafe and dispensed from a dedicated milk spout.