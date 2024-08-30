Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Jura E6 Review

Expect coffee that’s just as good as Jura’s high-end machines but with noticeably less automation.

By Rachel Ogden August 30th 2024 2:29pm
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star
Recommended

Verdict

The Jura E6 bean-to-cup coffee machine delivers the sort of coffee quality you’d expect from a high-end machine without the high price. Plus, it’s as stylish as its pricier siblings, such as the Jura J8, and uses a similar system for warm foamy milk on demand.

However, there are some trade-offs: it’s not fully automatic for milk-based drinks, the menu is compact, and while its sleek screen looks like a touchscreen, it’s controlled by buttons. Stacked up against similarly priced bean-to-cup machines it’s harder to see the points of difference that would make you choose the E6 over one with a wider menu or fully automatic operation.

Pros

  • Makes smooth foamed milk
  • Café-quality coffee
  • Large water tank

Cons

  • Milk drinks are semi-automatic
  • Needs daily maintenance
  • Limited menu

Key Features

  • Bean-to-cup machineWorks with coffee beans and ground coffee
  • Customisable brewing methodsVarious settings modes to tweak the outcome to your liking

Introduction

Premium coffee quality usually means a price to match. Not so for the Jura E6 bean-to-cup coffee machine.

It incorporates many of the same features as Jura’s all-singing, all-dancing machines like the Jura J8, but is comparatively affordable.

That means that you can still enjoy aromatic, full-flavoured espressos, barista-style lungos or cappuccinos on tap, but by foregoing some of the finer features, you’ll make a substantial saving.

Design and Features

  • Milk system cleaning
  • 8 drink options
  • Button controls

On the outside, the E6 bears a striking resemblance to the more expensive Jura machines.

You’ll find the same chrome-effect details blended with a matt metallic and glossy black plastic finish. It’s also a similar size as some Jura bean-to-cups, although a little lighter at 9kg. And there’s the same generously long 1.1m-power cable that allows you to place it almost anywhere in your kitchen.

Jura E6 front view
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

This is combined with a large 1.9-litre water tank with a rotating handle, so you can brew coffee all day without refilling. A water filter takes up some of the capacity but it’s still a bigger tank than many bean-to-cups provide.

Jura E6 water tank
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

There’s both a hopper for beans, with the grind adjustable from fine to coarse and a chute for ground coffee at the back.

Jura E6 grinder control and chute
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Controls are where you’re likely to notice the most difference. While the E6 can connect to Jura’s app, it requires an optional part to be added to the machine to connect to Wi-Fi.

And while the coffee machine has a colour screen on the front showing the different drinks and settings, this isn’t a touchscreen. Instead, it’s controlled by the buttons that surround it.

The menu itself is limited to just eight choices: good for those who dislike wading through lots of drinks to find their preference but more frustrating for those keen to go beyond a cappuccino. Each can be adapted and saved. The drip tray and grounds container are dishwasher safe.

Jura E6 controls
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Performance

  • Brews excellent espresso
  • Controls can be tricky
  • Consistent performance

Where many bean-to-cups are fully automatic wonders, what quickly becomes apparent when using the E6 is that, unless you’re exclusively a black coffee drinker, you’ll need to be more hands-on.

Milk-based drinks are semi-automatic: after popping the milk pipe into a container of milk (there’s no carafe supplied) and connecting to the spout, you’ll need to turn a switch for foamed milk and turn it back again before the espresso dispenses.

Jura E6 with milk

Choose a milky drink, forget, and walk away, and the E6 won’t start brewing at all. The same applies when rinsing the milk system after each cappuccino – you’ll need to be there to turn the switch and back again.

Jura E6 milk switch
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Milk and coffee are dispensed from separate spouts, which are both located in the centre of the machine.

Jura E6 dispensing coffee
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Hot water also dispense from the milk nozzle. There’s a removable attachment that can be swapped in for a better water flow, but I found that splashes tended not to be an issue when making Americanos.

Much like with the Jura J8, as hot water wasn’t run through coffee grounds to top up the drink, the result was smooth and sweet, with no bitterness.

Jura E6 pouring espresso
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The same was true for espressos: each one was dispensed with an aromatic, thick crema that was consistently good.

Jura E6 finished espresso
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

While the coffee is faultless, the E6’s controls are less so. Having a colour screen consistently misled me into thinking it was a touchscreen to be scrolled through with a swipe. Having to press or hold buttons to move from one screen to another, see what volumes constituted a macchiato, or go into the cleaning settings felt clunky.

Other functions aren’t immediately obvious. For example, if you want to use ground coffee or add an extra shot, you’ll have to enter the settings menu to find them. On the plus side, once you’ve selected ground coffee, it keeps the option while the machine is on, so you don’t have to keep reselecting it if you’re brewing a round of drinks pre-ground coffee.

While making a cappuccino involved multiple steps, the E6’s milky drinks were especially good: light, foamy milk combined with a rich shot of espresso every time.

Jura E6 milk drink
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Cleaning the milk system daily was less enjoyable though, and involved filling a container with water and specialist tablets, while turning the knob repeatedly. This is one aspect that would be better as an automatic function.

Latest deals

Should you buy it?

You want a premium machine at a friendlier price

You get the quality you’d expect from a Jura coffee machine, only at a considerably lower price.

Buy Now

You want more automation

The E6’s maintenance and semi-automation for some functions could prove frustrating over time.

Final Thoughts

There are a lot of plus points to the Jura E6 bean-to-cup coffee machine: you get the same quality design and engineering you’ll find on Jura’s more costly machines combined with the same delicious coffee output. The experience still feels premium, and the parts you touch are just as tactile.

But other aspects are jarring: the minimal menu and semi automation mean that there are other bean-to-cups with more bang for buck. These include the De’Longhi Rivelia for example, which has a menu of 16 drinks and is fully automatic with a touchscreen. If you’re on an even tighter budget, you could also consider the Beko CaffeExperto Bean To Cup Coffee Machine.

Trusted Score
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star

Sign up for the Trusted Reviews Newsletter

Terms and conditions

How we test

Unlike other sites, we test every coffee machine we review thoroughly over an extended period of time. We use industry standard tests to compare features properly. We’ll always tell you what we find. We never, ever, accept money to review a product.

Find out more about how we test in our ethics policy.

Used as our main coffee machine for the review period

Tested for at least a week

We roast our own beans for regular coffee machines, so we can fairly compare each machine; pod machines are tested with a variety of compatible capsules

Depending on capabilities, we test each machine’s ability to make espresso and cappuccino

You might like…

Jura J8 Review

Jura J8 Review

Rachel Ogden 3 weeks ago
Melitta AromaFresh II Therm Pro Review

Melitta AromaFresh II Therm Pro Review

David Ludlow 5 months ago
Beko CaffeExperto Bean To Cup Coffee Machine Review

Beko CaffeExperto Bean To Cup Coffee Machine Review

David Ludlow 8 months ago
Nespresso Vertuo Lattissima Review

Nespresso Vertuo Lattissima Review

David Ludlow 8 months ago
De’Longhi Rivelia Review

De’Longhi Rivelia Review

David Ludlow 8 months ago
Dualit EcoPress for Vertuo Review

Dualit EcoPress for Vertuo Review

David Ludlow 10 months ago

FAQs

What type of coffee is the Jura E6 compatible with?

It will work with both coffee beans and ground coffee.

Can you use ground coffee in the Jura E6?

Yes but it must be selected as an option from the settings menu.

Full specs

UK RRP
USA RRP
EU RRP
CA RRP
AUD RRP
Quiet Mark Accredited
Size (Dimensions)
Weight
Release Date
First Reviewed Date
Model Number
Coffee Machine Type
Integrated grinder
Maximum mug height
Pump pressure
Number of boilers
Milk frothing
Water capacity
Jura E6
£895
$1699
€1099
CA$1995
AU$2099
No
28 x 44.6 x CM
9.1 KG
2024
02/08/2024
Jura E6
Bean-to-cup
Yes
11.1 cm
15 bar
1
Yes
1.9 litres
Rachel Ogden
By Rachel Ogden

Rachel covers kitchen and lifestyle tech for Trusted Reviews. She has written extensively about interiors for over 19 years, covering everything from kitchen worktops to flooring and storage for title…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words