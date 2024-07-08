Verdict

The Joby GripTight Telepod is a handy selfie stick and tripod in one, it’s a well-constructed mount that’s highly adaptable. Unfortunately, inconsistent pricing and an unimpressive remote trigger mean that it’s not always the best choice.

Pros Doubles up as a selfie stick

Works with action cameras

Wireless trigger included Cons Wobbles at max height

Remote shutter is flimsy

Sometimes pricey

Key Features Telescoping selfie stick A telescoping central column means that this device is just as useful as a selfie stick as it is a tripod. It also acts as height adjustment when used in tripod mode.

Wireless trigger included Whether you’re looking to start and stop your recordings while the selfie stick is fully extended, or you want to wirelessly trigger a group photo, the mountable Bluetooth trigger has you covered.

Versatile mounting The GripTight Pro smartphone clamp works excellently in both horizontal and vertical orientations, plus you get a GoPro-compactible action camera adapter in the box. There are plenty of options to explore.

Introduction

If you’re struggling to decide between a selfie stick and a tripod, fret no more, as the Joby GripTight Pro Telepod tackles both jobs in one convenient package. Three fold-out legs keep the unit planted on flat surfaces and act as a comfortable grip when folded, while a telescoping central column gives you the reach you need.

The package includes a sturdy smartphone clamp, a GoPro-compatible adapter, a handy Bluetooth wireless trigger and a cold shoe for mounting accessories. It’s a versatile bit of kit, but it doesn’t come particularly cheap, and with many similar designs on the market, is this the one you should go for?

Design

410g weight

5.51 x 4.63 x 20.8 cm (folded)

Plastic legs, metal centre column and clamp

The Joby GripTight Pro TelePod is larger and heavier than the other smartphone tripods that I’ve tested recently, but it’s also the only one that offers height adjustment, so you sacrifice a little portability to gain some extra versatility. As with most other Joby products, it’s a modular package comprised of various parts that can all be purchased separately, but you save some money if you buy it as a kit.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The GripTight Pro Telepod package contains Joby’s TelePod legs, the GripTight Pro 2 smartphone clamp, the Cold Shoe Pro, the Pin Joint action camera mount and the Impulse Bluetooth remote.

The TelePod itself is mostly constructed from plastic built around an aluminium telescopic central column. The legs are covered in a grippy rubbery material, and when they’re closed they act as a comfortable handle.

When the legs are folded out, they have two set positions and they snap into place to offer some slight height adjustment. In either case, you’ll need to raise the central column a bit to use the legs, as it’ll hit the floor when it’s at its lowest.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

If you twist the column counterclockwise, you can extend it to a maximum length of about 45cm (excluding the height of the legs). It works well enough, but the fact that the head can also be removed from the legs with a counterclockwise twist means you can accidentally loosen the head quite easily. It would make more sense to have the locking mechanism work in the opposite direction.

The GripTight clamp is the same unit that I tested on the GripTight Pro 2 GorillaPod, so I won’t go into quite as much detail, but here’s the essential information: it’s robust, made from metal with a rubbery coating and locks into place to keep your smartphone secure. It works excellently in either vertical or horizontal orientation, but there’s no spring-loading, so you’ll need two hands to get your smartphone in place.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

You also get a small Bluetooth remote trigger that can be stored on one of the tripod’s legs. It pops into a rubberised hole and a plastic bung keeps it situated. It’s convenient, but it’s not a very sturdy mount, and as a result, it popped out of its own accord multiple times during my testing.

Performance

1kg maximum payload

Action camera adapter included

Wireless camera trigger included

The design of the GripTight Pro TelePod means that it can extend to a respectable total height of around 65cm, while still remaining relatively compact and lightweight. It also works as a selfie stick, so it’s great for group shots, or as a way to wield your GoPro or 360 camera.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

As a tripod, it’s stable enough for video shooting, but it probably won’t meet the needs of those looking to do long-exposure photography. For the best stability, you’ll want to click the legs to their lowest point, as this mode has a wider footprint and the legs are at their movement limit.

With the legs in the middle position, it’s still reasonably stable, so long as you don’t have the tripod extended too far. At max height, you really need that wide footprint to ensure it doesn’t topple over in the wind.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The GripTight Pro clamp means that the tripod is equally suited to vertical shooting as horizontal, making it a great option for TikTok and Instagram Reel creation. Plus, you get a cold shoe mount for adding a microphone or fill light, which could really help elevate the quality of your content.

Overall, I think the TelePod does its job well. It’s compact enough to not be a hassle to carry, packs in a good amount of height adjustment and is stable enough for most people’s needs. The included Impulse Bluetooth remote, however, I found less impressive.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

It works as it should, and it’s easy to pair with your phone, but it feels cheap and the way it mounts to the tripod seems like an afterthought. It’s quite wobbly when you use it in situ, and the mount is so insecure that it’s guaranteed to fall off every time you put the tripod in a bag.

One time, I was just carrying the tripod through my house and the remote randomly popped off and fell a couple of feet onto a wooden floor. The unit completely fell to pieces; it’s definitely not the most durable thing. Thankfully, after snapping it back together the remote still worked, but if the remote is something that excites you, you’ll find better options elsewhere.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Should you buy it? You want a tripod and selfie stick in one As the name suggests, the key selling point of the TelePod is its telescoping nature. If you want a compact tripod that can adjust its height and be used as a selfie stick, it’s a solid pick. Buy Now You want a durable Bluetooth trigger The included Impulse Bluetooth trigger has a flimsy construction and isn’t mounted very securely. If the Bluetooth capabilities are drawing you in, you’re best looking elsewhere.

Final Thoughts For the right price, the Joby GripTight Pro Telepod is a good pick, but I’ve seen it sold anywhere from about £40 to £110 in the UK. At the lower end of the spectrum, I’d say it’s a good buy, but at the higher end, there are far better options on the market. The GripTight Pro clamp is great; it keeps your phone secure and the fact that it works as well vertically as it does horizontally makes it very versatile. The TelePod legs are very decent, too. For casual video shooting, they’re more than stable enough, but you can expect some undesirable wobble if you’re trying to shoot long exposures, especially with the centre column expected. The Impulse Bluetooth remote is easily the most disappointing aspect. Not only is the mounting solution way too flimsy, but the unit can barely survive a small drop. It really needs a rethink. If you’re not that bothered about the remote, and you see a good deal, then this is a good all-in-one selfie stick and tripod, otherwise, keep on searching. Trusted Score

How we test We test every tripod we review thoroughly, using it in various scenarios with different smartphones to make sure they work just as well regardless of the phone you have. We’ll always tell you what we find and we never, ever, accept money to review a product. Tested for over a week Tested with various smartphones of all shapes and sizes Compared to other mobile tripods

FAQs Is the Joby GripTight Pro TelePod compatible with smartphones? Yes, the clamp should easily accommodate most smartphones, and there’s even an action cam accessory to attach GoPros and the like.