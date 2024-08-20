Joby GripTight GorillaPod for MagSafe Review

Verdict

The Joby GripTight GorillaPod for MagSafe is a convenient and speedy way to mount your phone just about anywhere. It’s not the most stable option available, but it makes up for it in versatility.

Pros Handy MagSafe connection

Compatible with non-MagSafe devices

Versatile GorillaPod legs

Vertical shooting supported Cons GorillaPod legs can wobble

Not the cheapest option

No cold shoe

Key Features Speedy MagSafe connection Attaching your phone to this tripod couldn’t be easier. With an iPhone or MagSafe compatible case, you can magnetically attach to this tripod in a split-second.

Built-in clamp If you’re using a phone without MagSafe, or if you’re using the tripod in an action-packed scenario, fold-out clamping arms can keep your phone securely in place.

Adaptable GorillaPod legs The bendy GorillaPod legs can be wrapped around branches, hung from fences, or just used like a regular tripod. The only limit is your imagination.

Introduction

I recently reviewed Joby’s GripTight Pro 2 GorillaPod, and I was very impressed with the versatile design. One thing I didn’t like so much is that the phone clamp requires two hands to operate, and that’s something that’s completely solved with the GripTight GorillaPod for MagSafe.

With this design, you don’t even need to clamp your phone in place, you can just magnetically attach it in a split-second. It’s designed with iPhone users in mind, but I found that it works just as well with MagSafe-compatible Android cases. Plus, if you want to use a different phone without MagSafe, a neatly hidden clamping mechanism can keep your device in place.

Of course, you also benefit from the versatile mounting options that GorillaPod legs provide. On paper, it seems like an ideal solution, but I wanted to find out what it’s like to live with. After using it for the last few weeks, here are my thoughts.

Design

220g weight

50 x 60 x 360 mm

Plastic construction

As is usually the case with Joby tripods, the GripTight GorillaPod for MagSafe is actually a combination of two separate products. The legs are the GorillaPod 1K Stand and the head is the GripTight Mount for MagSafe. Buying the two together saves you a bit of money, and means that you’re ready to start shooting immediately.

The two parts come separated in the box, and they screw together with a standard 1/4-20 tripod thread. Everything is mostly made from plastic, but despite that, it feels extremely hardy and robust. I certainly had no fears throwing this in my backpack with a bunch of other kit, it feels like it can take a beating.

The mount can be rotated to allow for horizontal or vertical shooting. Of course, if you’re just using MagSafe, you can stick your phone on in either orientation, but the swivelling mechanism means that you don’t need to remove and reattach your phone to switch. Unfortunately, there’s no pan or tilt adjustment, though.

There’s another secret built into this mount, too. There are two arms that stick out from either side of the MagSafe pad, and rotating them by 180 degrees reveals a hidden clamping mechanism.

This is great when you need to use a phone that doesn’t have MagSafe, but it’s equally useful to keep your phone secure when you know it’s going to get jostled about. I wouldn’t want to rely on MagSafe alone if I was running about using the tripod as a selfie stick, and the same goes for very windy days. This extra clamping force means the phone is almost guaranteed to stay put.

There’s an additional 1/4-threaded hole on either side of the mount, and this means you can attach extra accessories like Joby’s GorillaPod Arm Kit. It could prove handy if you want to attach a light or a microphone. There’s no cold shoe mount on this model, though, which would have made it even easier.

The GorillaPod legs are identical to the ones I reviewed as part GripTight Pro 2 GorillaPod Kit, so I won’t go into as much detail here, check out that review if you’re curious. The main thing is that they feel just as robust, grippy and adaptable as their twins.

Performance

1kg maximum payload (legs)

Can be wrapped around objects

Vertical shooting supported

The main reason to choose a GorillaPod tripod over a regular one is that it allows for some very creative mourning options. The legs are very flexible, and it’s easy to tie them around a tree branch or a pole, you can also fashion them into a hook to dangle the tripod off a fence or a wall.

Each leg section has a very grippy rubber ring around it, and this helps it to stay put when it’s wrapped around an object. It also helps on uneven terrain, wherein different leg sections can make contact and keep the tripod in place.

GorillaPod-style tripods are popular with vloggers as you can twist the legs into a convenient handle when you’re on the go. Personally, though, I don’t find it that comfortable to hold. At the very least, the rubberized edges mean it’s very grippy in the hand.

The downside to this flexible design is that it’s just not as stable as a rigid-legged tripod. It’ll get the job done for videos, but if you want to try long exposures or astrophotography, you’re likely to get some motion blur in your shots.

The GripTight for MagSafe head works excellently, and I was particularly impressed with the hidden clamping mechanism. Using my old iPhone 12 Mini (the only iPhone I had to hand) it felt extremely secure without the need for clamping, however, your mileage may vary when using a heavier iPhone. When I used my Vivo X100 Pro with a MagSafe adapter, it stayed in place, but the weight made me nervous – so I chose to use the clamp to keep it secure.

The clamp/magnetic pad can be freely rotated 360 degrees, and it has notches every 15 degrees or so that snap it into place. It’s very convenient if you’re mounting the phone somewhere unusual, as you’re not limited to 90-degree increments.

The lack of tilt and pan options is a little frustrating, though. You can overcome the lack of tilt using the flexible legs, to an extent, but it’s still quite limiting. Meanwhile, the lack of panning means you have to pick up and rotate the tripod manually to change the angle.

Should you buy it? You want a quick and flexible mounting solution The design of this tripod means that it can be mounted in more places than any other, and the addition of MagSafe means you can attach your phone in a flash. Buy Now You want perfect stability Flexible legs mean this tripod is not as stable as its rigid counterparts. It’s good enough for most situations, but long exposures will prove challenging.

Final Thoughts If you have a MagSafe compatible phone, and you want a super-flexible tripod that you can mount anywhere, the JobyGripTight GorillaPod for MagSafe is an excellent choice. It’s quick to set up, lightweight enough to not be a hassle to carry and it’s one of the most versatile designs on the market. That said, it’s not perfect for everyone. It’s not as stable as a rigid-legged design, and the lack of pan, tilt and height adjustment means that it’s not always convenient to change the angle. However, if you’re creative enough, you can probably find a way to make it work. I’ve enjoyed using this tripod and I think it’s a great addition to any mobile photographer’s kit bag. There are plenty of cheaper options around, but few can match the versatility on offer here. Trusted Score

How we test We test every tripod we review thoroughly, using it in various scenarios with different smartphones to make sure they work just as well regardless of the phone you have. We’ll always tell you what we find and we never, ever, accept money to review a product. Tested for over a week Tested with various smartphones of all shapes and sizes Compared to other mobile tripods