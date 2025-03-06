Verdict JBL’s new range-topping AV receiver combines superior sonic performance with a lifestyle-friendly design and intuitive interface. Enthusiasts will love the Dolby Atmos and DTS:X spatial audio, while home cinema newbies will find the simplicity and stylish looks equally enticing.

Class D amplification Nine built-in channels of efficient power deliver a claimed 140W into 8 ohm (two channels driven) that results in a dynamic and responsive performance.

Dolby Atmos and DTS:X support There is decoding for up to nine channels of object-based immersive audio with a choice of 5.1.4- or 7.1.2-channel speaker layouts

Wireless connectivity Dual-band Wi-Fi is combined with Bluetooth, Google Chromecast and Apple AirPlay 2 for extensive wireless support, along with Spotify and Tidal

Introduction

JBL’s new Modern Audio range of AV receivers are designed to combine lifestyle friendly styling, intuitive setup and modern connectivity with superior sound quality.

The MA9100HP is the flagship model in this new line-up, and includes nine channels of Class D amplification to deliver immersive Dolby Atmos and DTS:X object-based spatial audio.

This AVR not only caters to home cinema fans, but also gamers due to a host of cutting-edge features, and smartphone-addicted millennials thanks to extensive wireless connectivity. Elegant styling and an informative full-colour display blend with contemporary lifestyles, while the user-friendly setup won’t intimidate anyone new to home cinema.

Availability

The JBL MA9100HP is available and sells for £1899 in the UK. This positions it against mid-range models from established brands like Denon, Marantz and Yamaha, although none are as user friendly. In addition it retails for $1599 in the US, €1999 in Europe and A$2999 in Australia.

The Modern Audio range of AV receivers also includes the high performance seven-channel MA7100HP, the more affordable MA710 and MA510, plus the entry-level MA310. So whatever your budget or home cinema experience, JBL has a stylish model to suit your specific needs.

Design

Stylish Lifestyle-friendly looks

Choice of LED under-lighting

Large full-colour display

The JBL MA9100HP delivers on its promise of appearing less intimidating, with a stylish but simplified front facia that’s free of all the unnecessary buttons usually found on an AV receiver. It seems like an obvious approach, and I’m surprised it’s taken a manufacturer this long to come to the same conclusion, but does go a long way towards broadening the appeal of home cinema.

The build quality is good, without weighing a ton, and the styling is contemporary with a choice of Espresso (black) or Latte (white) finishes. The latter will prove popular with those wanting a more lifestyle-friendly option. There’s subtle detailing in JBL-branded orange, along with LED under-lighting that offers a choice of JBL orange, yellow, green, blue, red or purple. The brightness of this lighting can be adjusted or turned off if you’re planning to use the AVR in a darkened room.

There’s a large and informative full-colour display at the front, on one side is a volume control that nods to Spinal Tap with its message claiming ‘Safe to turn beyond 11’, and on the other is an input dial. The only remaining features on the front are the power button, and some basic controls for accessing the menu system, dimming or turning off the front display, and cycling through the surround modes. That’s it for the front of the MA9100HP, and frankly that’s all you need.

Connectivity

Sensible physical connectivity

Extensive wireless options

The JBL MA9100MP has an equally uncluttered rear that eschews outdated connections and concentrates on HDMI with six inputs and two outputs. Three of the inputs and both outputs support 8K/60Hz and 4K/120Hz, while the main output also supports eARC (enhanced audio return channel). The JBL also supports other features like VRR (variable refresh rate), ALLM (auto low latency mode), and QFT (quick frame transport), making it a great choice for gamers.

In terms of other physical connections there are coaxial and optical digital inputs, two analogue inputs, and even a phono input for anyone rocking a turntable. There’s also a USB port, an Ethernet connector, and an analogue output for a second zone. Finally there are binding posts for the nine built-in channels, along with two outputs for running dual subwoofers. The overall connectivity is excellent, and my only complaint would be the lack of a headphone jack.

Along the top of the rear panel are three antenna for wireless connectivity, with the MA9100HP including dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. There’s also support for Google Chromecast and Apple AirPlay 2, along with Spotify and Tidal Connect. All these wireless options should keep everyone happy, even the most demanding millennial who is surgically attached to their smartphone.

User Experience

Remote and EZ Set EQ apps

In terms of control there’s the included remote that reflects the simplicity of the front panel by basically replicating the same functionality. It’s a well-designed zapper that’s comfortable to hold and use, with my only real complaint being the lack of a backlight. There’s also a well-designed and easy-to-use remote app for iOS and Android, if you prefer controlling via a smart device.

As part of JBL’s ethos of embracing consumers who may not be as knowledgeable about AV receivers, the setup is very intuitive thanks to a handy wizard. You’ll have the MA9100HP connected and up and running in no time, and a second app called EZ Set EQ allows you to further optimise the performance by correcting for any acoustic aberrations in the room.

EZ Set EQ takes you through the entire process using an intuitive graphical interface and the phone’s built-in microphone (although for Android devices JBL recommends using a third-party mic). It’s not only simple but surprisingly effective, although more experienced AV enthusiasts may want to buy the optional Dirac Live upgrade for even more sophisticated room correction.

Performance

Sufficient headroom to run all nine channels

Impressive two-channel performance

Excellent immersive audio decoding

The MA9100HP has nine channels of Class D grunt built-in with a claimed 140W into 8 ohm (two channels driven). It also supports the two main spatial audio formats: Dolby Atmos and DTS:X. The processing is limited to nine channels as well, which means you can’t expand the channel count using outboard amps, but 5.1.4- or 7.1.2-channel layouts should be sufficient for most.

The JBL MA9100HP is designed for simplicity, but there’s nothing basic about its performance. The brand’s cinematic legacy shines through with a delivery that’s dynamic, exciting and often epic. The Class D amplification can drive the 5.1 system without breaking a sweat, and even when running all nine channels there’s sufficient headroom to keep things exciting.

When decoding Dolby Atmos and DTS:X I’d recommend choosing a 7.1.2-channel speaker configuration because while two overheads are sufficient, you really need the extra rear channels for greater immersion. The results are frequently excellent, with precisely positioned effects, and a presentation that’s dynamic and responsive when creating a three-dimensional sound field.

What’s particularly impressive is how good this receiver sounds with the minimum of hassle. It achieves its goal of delivering high quality sound without requiring any prior audio knowledge. Thanks to its setup wizard and room correction app, even a relative newcomer can enjoy an engaging sonic experience using a system that blends seamlessly into your living space.

This cracking multichannel amplifier also clearly demonstrates its superiority over even a high-end soundbar, producing surround effects that are exciting and immersive. It’s a powerful reminder that when it comes to reproducing the complex soundscapes of today’s movie blockbusters, you really need a capable separates system with a high-quality AVR like the MA9100HP at its heart.

Should you buy it?

You want a capable AV receiver that isn’t intimidating Anyone building a home cinema who doesn’t fancy contending with button-festooned front panels, bewildering arrays of legacy connections, and complicated setup processes will find this stylish unit just the ticket You want to expand the number of channels in your system The processing and amplification are limited to nine channels, so if you want to expand the speaker count in your system to take advantage of the full potential of Dolby Atmos and DTS:X, this isn’t the AV receiver for you

Final Thoughts The JBL MA9100HP successfully achieves the brand’s ambition of creating an AV receiver that combines convenience with performance. It manages to look like a product actually designed in the 21st century with its elegant styling, simplified connections and intuitive control interface. Setup couldn’t be easier thanks to a brace of clever remote apps, and the wireless connectivity is comprehensive. Most importantly it sounds fantastic, from a detailed and balanced two-channel delivery to a dynamic and engaging multichannel performance that brings movies vividly to life. Trusted Score Verdict

How we test We test every AV receiver we review thoroughly over an extended period of time. We use industry-standard tests and a dedicated home cinema to fully evaluate all the features and performance. We’ll always tell you what we find, and we never, ever, accept money to review a product. Tested for more than a week

Tested for more than a week Tested with real world use

FAQs

Does the JBL MA9100HP support Dolby Atmos and DTS:X? Yes it supports both formats, but since its processing and amplification is limited to nine channels it can only offer 5.1.4- or 7.1.2-channel layouts with no option to expand the speaker count Does the JBL MA9100HP offer any room correction features? JBL’s EZ Set EQ app calibrates the sound using an intuitive interface and the device’s built-in microphone, although you can buy an optional Dirac Live upgrade if you’re feeling adventurous