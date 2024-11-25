Verdict

JBL becomes an AV receiver believer with the MA510, a stylishly simple multichannel home cinema amplifier that shrugs its shoulders at Dolby Atmos, but embraces 8k and streaming

Key Features Minimalist multichannel JBL has stripped the traditional AV receiver of its legacy complexity to offer a simplified 5.1 cinema system that pretty much anyone can use

Class D amplification Five channels of cool running amplification with a claimed 75W into 8 ohm (two channels driven) provide a potent, punchy performance

8K /4K 120Hz HDMI 2.1 support All four HDMI inputs support 8k sources and 4k 120HZ gaming – good news if your a gamer or AV optimist

Introduction

This entry-level JBL home cinema receiver aims to strip away decades of accrued complexity, to offer an easy route into home theatre audio. It doesn’t come with a button-laden remote control, or a rear panel peppered with redundant connectivity.

Instead we get a 5.1 flat, surround loudspeaker configuration, with audio codec support that covers Dolby Digital and DTS-HD. Dolby Atmos is AWOL. If you’re having flashbacks to the early days of home cinema, you’re not alone.

Availability

The MA510 is available now and sells for £699 in the UK. This positions it at the more affordable end of the AV receiver market (you might describe it as upper-budget). In the US, the model sells for $599, and it should retail for around AUS$1350 when released in Australia. It sits above the MA310 in JBL’s inaugural MA (Modern Audio) lineup, but below the MA710, which is a 7.1 model.

Design

Dimensions: 432.0 x 347.6 x 109.2mm

Weight: 5.4kg

JBL has chosen a minimalist aesthetic for its MA line, with some neat differentiating features. Available in either black or white liveries, the MA510’s glossy fascia is framed by signature JBL orange trim.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

There are two rotary dials on the front of the unit, the left offering simple input selection, the one to the right volume (adorned rather tongue in cheek with the message ‘Safe to turn beyond 11’). Both dials ping off if you give them a slight tug, which I’ll assume to be intentional.

Features

Four HDMI inputs

Five channels of amplification

Dolby Digital and DTS-HD support

No calibration microphone supplied

The rear of the receiver is pretty vacant. There are speaker terminals for Center, Left and Right fronts, plus Rear Surrounds. Obviously there are no height terminals, as they are surplus to requirements.

All four HDMI inputs support resolutions up to 8K. This HDMI quartet is also compatible with Dolby Vision and HDR10 sources, as well as VRR (Variable Refresh Rate), ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode), and QFT (Quick Frame Transport) for gaming. There’s a single HDMI output, which is eARC enabled.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Additional connections include a pair of analogue stereo inputs, single coaxial and optical inputs, a USB input, and provision for two subwoofer connections. A pair of screw-on antennas enables Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.

It’s worth noting though that there’s no headphone jack. There’s no second zone provision either.

One obvious pain point for new AVR owners is installation. The likes of Denon and Marantz may have perfected onscreen hand-holding, it’s still a chore that will intimidate newbies.

The MA510 is more accommodating. There’s no calibration mic supplied. The setup routine boils down to manually inputting the distance from each speaker to your seating position, and then setting signal levels (a doddle if you have an SPL meter handy).

You can get a little more granular though. The JBL EZ EQ is a standalone app that works with the MA AV receiver live. Download to an iPhone, and you can calibrate the system using the iPhone’s internal microphone. Android users need to attach a separate microphone to their smartphone to do the same (ensuring it is less likely to be used).

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The MA510 supports Dolby Digital Plus and DTS-HD codecs, enough for standard multichannel sound from streaming services and Blu-ray/DVD discs. Dolby Atmos and DTS:X are not provided.

The JBL Premium Audio app offers control, Internet radio, connected UPnP devices and local USB drives. Google Chromecast, Apple Airplay 2, Spotify Connect, and Tidal Connect are also supplied.

The MA510 works with SmartThings, and can function alongside other Smartthings devices in a connected ecosystem.

Performance

Seamless surround steerage

Punchy presentation

Dolby Digital Plus support

The MA510 is unambiguously entertaining. Not only is centre channel articulation excellent, with vocals cleanly delineated against competing noise and hubbub, sonic panning around the front soundstage is silky smooth. Rated at 75W, the AV receiver had ample dynamic power to pressure load my average-sized listening room.

While the AVR may lack specific support for Dolby Atmos, it’s transparent to sources. When playing a Dolby Atmos encoded Blu-ray disc, the bitstream automatically folds down to Dolby TrueHD and 5.1. Running through some well-trodden Dolby demo clips, like Amaze and Leaf, I was stunned just how well integrated its presentation was.

When the Zero flies into frame at the opening of Godzilla Minus One (Netflix), it seamlessly transitions from rear to front; then landing gear opens with a satisfying metallic clunk, in the left and right channels.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Similarly, when Big G attacks that night, air raid sirens bloom across the front L/C/R as Godzilla’s roar decays into the rear channels. The eerie echo reinforces the height and scale of the beast. In both cases, the entire soundstage is completely homogeneous, with no dips or sonic cracks between loudspeaker positions.

Even though there was no height channel in play, I was encircled and immersed.

The MA510 isn’t just for movies. There are various ways to enjoy the AVR with music. You can toggle through two channel stereo, stereo with the subwoofer, an All Stereo mode or Pro Logic interpolation into 5.1. I preferred the latter, but then I’m a heathen.

Final Thoughts JBL has dubbed its inaugural AV Receiver range MA (Modern Audio) for a reason. This model in particular offloads a fair number of legacy trappings, making it very easy to install and use. The provision of 8K ready, 4K/120HZ capable HDMI inputs provide a high level of future proofing, and in smaller rooms, or listening spaces where height speakers are just not going to work, the lack of Dolby Atmos shouldn’t be considered a big sacrifice. More importantly, this is a great sounding home cinema amplifier. It’s polished and powerful, and can be considered a huge upgrade from common or garden soundbars. A few niggles aside, it’s a recommended buy. Trusted Score

