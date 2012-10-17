iRobot Roomba 620 - Value and Verdict Review

Other things to note are the lack of convenience of the absent on-board scheduler so you won’t be able to schedule it to run when you’re out the house (meaning you also have to put up with the fairly loud noise or start it before leaving), the lack of a full bin indicator (a daft omission) and the fact a large circular indicator flashes amber when charging – something which grows irritating if positioned in your regular line of sight.





iRobot Roomba 620 Value

We touched on this briefly before and at £299 the iRobot Roomba 620 is a substantially smaller outlay than the £429 Neato XV-25 and £449 iRobot Roomba 780. Arguably the iRobot Roomba 620 cleans as well as both these bots so the £120 and £150 saving respectively is more about whether you can live without the full bin alert and virtual walls (pictured below) which, while compatible, from iRobot cost £33 individually or £45 for two. Similarly scheduling can be added via the Wireless Command Center accessory, but costs £45 so again the price creeps up (edit: the 600 series is not compatible with the Wireless Command Center. iRobot is mulling a version for the 600 series, but it means you will currently have to decide at the point of purchase how important scheduling is to you).

There is clear value in the iRobot Roomba 620 and its level of performance is a new benchmark at this price point, but it only makes for a smart investment if you can do without buying this raft of accessories. A positive spin is it does allow for a smaller initial outlay with the option to add functionality as you go. Then again the iRobot Roomba 650 will soon launch at £379 with an on-board scheduler and one virtual wall included (but not full bin indicator) which could make it the sweet spot in the range.

iRobot Roomba 620 Verdict

While the wait goes on for the first high quality sub-£150/200 robot vacuum to entice the masses, the iRobot Roomba 620 delivers breakthrough cleaning performance and battery life at the sub-£300 price point. This still remains no small outlay and while you are getting a machine which excels at its job, the omissions of a simple full bin indicator, virtual wall and – more substantially – a cleaning scheduler mean you need to focus on loving it for what it does, not getting frustrated at what it does not.