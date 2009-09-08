It’s arguable that for many of you, gaming performance will be of paramount interest when it comes to buying new parts for your PC. However, the simple fact of the matter is, if you have a powerful gaming PC, CPU performance is not going to be your bottleneck. So as long as you have a reasonably nippy dual, triple, or quad-core CPU, you’ll be fine. It’s for this reason we didn’t go to town with our game testing and have looked at just one game, Crysis.



We use scripting to run through a custom time demo, with frame rates recorded along the way. Each setting is run three times and an average taken to ensure a consistent and fair result. We used a ‘low’ graphical setting to demonstrate the effect a fast CPU can have when graphics card performance isn’t a bottleneck and then we used a ‘high’ setting to show the limited effect a fast CPU has when your graphics card is the bottleneck.



