InFocus IN82 DLP Projector - InFocus IN82 Review

The next bit of good news about the IN82 concerns its sharpness. Provided you use its pixel for pixel mode, every last drop of detail is wrought from ”The Prestige’s” immaculate HD transfer, breathing new life and intensity into the film’s turn-of-the-19th-century setting. Even better, the acute sharpness is achieved without the sort of grain or dotting noise that lesser projectors suffer when trying to look sharp with HD.



Actually, the IN82 is rarely troubled by noise of any sort, including those twin DLP problems of the rainbow effect and fizzing noise over horizontal motion. Even its standard definition pictures look smoother and more engaging than usual, thanks in no small part to the superb scaling efforts of the PixelWorks image processing system.



The only even remotely serious problem we found with the IN82 is its running noise. It generally puts out around 30-33dB during average use conditions, which is enough to be audible during anything other than action scenes if the projector happens to be situated somewhere near your seating point.





Still, even if you can’t manage to position the projector away from your seats, it has to be said that the noise is very regular and therefore quickly fades into the background rather than being a constant distractant.



A far smaller problem finds MPEG noise in (very) weak standard definition broadcasts being slightly exaggerated. Otherwise, the only other thing we can say harks back to the IN82’s extensive picture setting flexibility, for it is possible to mess pictures up quite badly if you’re not careful with some of the settings on offer. But that’s hardly the projector’s fault, is it?!



”’Verdict”’



Even the HD Ready glories of the previously tested InFocus IN76 and IN78 models scarcely prepared us for the stellar achievement of the company’s first full HD offering. We guess you can better the IN82 if money’s really no object at all – by spending, say, at least double its £3k asking price. But for its price point it’s far and away the best projector we’ve seen to date.