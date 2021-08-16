Verdict

With its simple control panel and gentle operation, the 8kg Indesit YT M11 82 X UK is cheap to run and kind on clothes. Coming in at a relatively low price, this is a great choice for anyone looking for a mid-sized tumble dryer.

Pros Low running costs

Simple control panel

Quiet Cons Water tank can be heavy

Key Features Capacity This tumble dryer holds 8kg of clothes, which is more than a washer/dryer, but a little lower than the biggest machines available.

Introduction

When it comes to buying a tumble dryer, you could splash out on a fancy model with smart features; or, you could opt for the Indesit YT M11 82 X UK, which presents a simpler, cheaper option that focuses on getting the basics right. Low running costs, quiet in operation, easy to use and with a decent selection of programmes, this is a solid and reliable tumble dryer.

Design and features

Simple to load

Clear control dial

Lots of programmes

With its 8kg capacity, the Indesit YT M11 82 X UK offers sufficient capacity to handle most regular washing machine loads. It should suit the majority of families, although those who regularly need to deal with larger items may want a slightly larger 10kg machine, such as the Hoover H-Dry 500.

That said, 8kg is a large amount of washing, so it’s good to see that Indesit has put a large door on the front of the machine. It swings open wide; I found it super-easy to load my test washing, even larger items such as a sheet.

There’s a standard programme dial on the front, where you can select your desired wash. But you can choose to skip using it altogether, pressing the Push & Go button that runs a programme to get 4kg of washing dry enough to wear. This option is primarily for essentials that you want to turn around quickly.

If you want more finite control over how your clothes are dried, then you can use the programme dial to select an option. Practically all types of clothing is covered, and all options are clearly labelled in English. The Eco Cotton programme is likely to be the option you’ll use most, saving the most energy.

However, there’s an Xpress 45-minute programme for up to 1kg of washing, plus special programmes for Wool, Jeans, Synthetics, Shirts and more.

Once you’ve selected a programme, the display will show the estimated time for it to run. However, a sensor will stop the dryer earlier to save energy. You can override some of a programme’s settings here, too, selecting a delay and the dryness level you want. Cupboard Dry is likely to be the best for most situations, but Extra Dry gets your clothes ready to wear, Hanging Dry is useful for items that go on hangers, and Iron Dry keeps clothes slightly damp to make it easier to press out creases.

Note that many of the cycles aren’t particularly fast: a full load on Eco Cotton takes up to 3hrs 20mins. That’s standard for a heat-pump tumble dryer; you sacrifice speed for power, which is a trade-off well worth making.

Water is collected in a tank that pulls out from the top left of the appliance, where the detergent drawer would be found on a regular washing machine. This can be quite heavy when full, but it’s easy enough to empty. Alternatively, those who have a drain nearby could attach the drainage hose directly to it, permanently doing away with having to empty the water tank.

There are two filters to clean out. One lifts out of the front of the drum, and the second one is located at the front of the machine, behind the fold-down hatch. This bottom one only needs to be cleaned when the filter light turns on; the door filter should be cleaned at the end of each cycle.

Performance

Low running costs

Dries gently

To test the Indesit YT M11 82 X UK tumble dryer, I put it through my standard series of tests. First, I ran the Cupboard Dry cycle. This used just 0.527kWh of power, which is very economical. And, once complete, my clothes had lost only an extra 6g of weight through fibre loss. This puts the total water removal at 106.25% of the original dry weight, which shows that the Indesit YT M11 82 X UK treats clothes gently.

Next, I went for the Hanging Dry option. This used just 0.452kWh of power, leaving clothes slightly damp, with water removal at 90.91% of the original dry weight. It’s good to see this kind of difference in programmes, since it shows that the sensor drying works well, getting clothes to the right level of dryness.

For running costs, I used the figures from the energy label figure, on which the Indesit YT M11 82 X UK is rated A++. On a full load, the Indesit YT M11 82 X UK averages 23p per cycle, which is incredibly competitive. Only the Samsung Series 9 DV90T8240SX is cheaper per cycle, although that tumble dryer is more expensive.

To work out a fair comparison between tumble dryers, I calculate the average amount of drying that UK households do per year, which at 6kg per load and 160 cycles, gives us 960kg per year. Since this is an 8kg tumble dryer, using it to full capacity would require 120 loads to dry that 960kg of washing. This gives an annual running cost of £27.64, which is super-competitive.

Throughout the cycle, the tumble dryer peaked at just 58.2dB, also making it one of the quietest tumble dryers I’ve tested.

Should you buy it? If you want a well-priced tumble dryer with competitive running costs and a great choice of drying cycles, the Indesit YT M11 82 X UK is an excellent choice. Those looking for a smart tumble dryer, or a model with a larger drum for bigger loads, might be better looking elsewhere.

Simple to use and getting all of the basics right, the Indesit YT M11 82 X UK is a quality tumble dryer offering low running costs. If you do a lot of tumble drying, then a larger machine such as the 10kg Hoover H-DRY 500 may be more suitable, letting you dry more clothes per single cycle.

FAQs How much washing can the Indesit YT M11 82 X UK hold? It can take up to 8kg of washing. Can you connect the Indesit YT M11 82 X UK to a drain? Yes, there’s a drainage hose at the rear. By default, water is captured in the pull-out water tank.

Trusted Reviews Test data ‹ Energy consumption cupboard dry Energy consumption hanging dry Yearly running cost low use (tumble dryer) Yearly running cost med use (tumble dryer) Yearly running cost high use (tumble dryer) Sound (normal) Indesit YT M11 82 X UK 0.527 kWh 0.452 kWh 13.82 20.73 27.64 58.2 Db ›