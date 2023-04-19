Verdict

A quality washer dryer, the Indesit BDE107625XWUKN has a particularly large drum, able to take 10kg of washing and 7kg of drying. If you’re short of physical space but need to get through a lot of washing, this kind of capacity is enticing. Stain removal is very good, too. It is quite an expensive machine to run on the drying cycles, and those that don’t need quite so much space may find an alternative with lower running costs a better bet.

Pros Good stain removal

Good range of cycles

Large capacity Cons Expensive tumble drying

Availability UK RRP: £447

Key Features Capacity This large washer dryer can take 10kg of dry clothing for washing, and 7kg of clothing for drying.

Energy rating This washing machine is E rated for washing and drying and D rated for washing,

Introduction

As convenient as washer dryers often are, the main issue with this is that they tend to have smaller capacities for washing and, in particular, drying, than standalone appliances. The Indesit BDE107625XWUKN is here to change that perception.

This model can handle 10kg of washing and 7kg of drying, the biggest that I’ve seen on a washer dryer.

It’s generally easy to use, but running costs are quite high on the drying cycles, and you may find it better to buy a smaller washer dryer that’s cheaper to run.

Design and features

Large capacity

Lots of wash programmes

Slightly fiddly to use drying-only options

Although no bigger than other washer dryers that I’ve reviewed, the Indesit BDE107625XWUKN does have load capacities. Its 10kg wash capacity is huge and is the maximum that I commonly see when reviewing appliances. However, it’s the 7kg dry capacity that caught my eye, as this is more than the 6kg load size of most, and closer to the minimum of 8kg that I’d expect to see on a standalone dryer.

For the most part, the Indesit BDE107625XWUKN is easy enough to use. As a traditional washer-dryer, it has a programme dial for selecting the wash programmes.

There are all the standards, plus a 20C wash and a wool mode, as well as some fast washing cycles: Rapid 30 washes up to 5.5kg in just 30-minutes, and Wash&Dry 45 will wash and dry up to 1kg of clothes in 45 minutes. The latter is great for those times you need a few garments washed and ready to go quickly.

There’s also a Push&Go button. This is a 30C wash and dry programme for up to 3.5kg of clothes, so smaller loads really.

On top of these, drying can be added on, with a selection of sensor-dry programmes (cupboard, hanging and iron dry), as well as set drying times. Sensor drying is generally more efficient, but setting a drying time can be useful for quickly finishing off a slightly damp item.

What does seem to be missing is an option to dry clothes only. I had to look at the manual to find the button that does this, which can be selected on any programme. I think it would be easier if the control panel just had a dry only programme on it.

There’s a regular dispenser drawer that’s clearly labelled. This can take powder or liquid detergent, as well as fabric softener.

Performance

Can be expensive to run

Drying cycles cost a lot

Good stain removal

I put the Indesit BDE107625XWUKN through my normal set of tests. Although its wash performance is D-rated, this washer dryer has similar quoted power and water usage stats in the manual as the Indesit BWE101685XWUKN 10kg washing machine. In my tests, both machines delivered a similar performance and ability to remove stains.

I started with the Cotton 30°C programme. This came out at a cycle cost of 54p for my 5kg load of washing, which is high. My clothes were well spun, retaining 35.66% of their starting weight in water, and stain removal was impressive. The Indesit BWE101685XWUKN managed a lower cycle cost in this test, although it used a slower spin speed for its dedicated Cotton 30°C cycle, which ended up in wetter washing at the end.

Comparing the dirty strain strip to the clean one, pretty much every stain was removed, as you can see by looking left to right: red wine, oil, ketchup, orange juice and gravy. That’s impressive going.

Moving on to the Eco 40-60 wash and costs dropped down to 33p for the cycle. That’s more palatable, but still high compared to the competition: the Hotpoint ActiveCare NDD8636DAUK cost just 31p for this cycle in my tests. Water retention was at 34.02%, which is good.

Stain removal was largely very good, although this cycle did twist up the stain strip a bit more, leaving me with some dried-on ketchup stains: a good rinse before putting dirty items in would have helped.

Using the 20°C wash, costs dropped to 30p per cycle, although the water retained increased to 40.23%.

In a year, a typical household in the UK will wash 1370kg of clothes. Using full loads, the Indesit BDE107625XWUKN could do this washing in 137 complete loads. Here, a full load on the Eco 40-60 wash costs 50p, which gives a running cost of £68.46 per year, the same as for the Indesit BWE101685XWUKN.

Drying is expensive. Running my 5k (dry load) through the machine on the cupboard dry setting, I found that it removed 101.24% of water. That is, extra weight was lost through lint removal, showing that this isn’t the most delicate of machines. That cycle cost £1.19 to run, which is very expensive.

Dropping down to Hanging Dry, and 96.79% of water was removed, which is better. Running costs dropped to 86p, which is still high, but more in-line with other washer-dryers.

I measured the Indesit BDE107625XWUKN at 78.7dB on the spin cycle, which is a little louder than much of the competition. There’s not a lot of chassis vibration, so sound shouldn’t be transmitted through kitchen cupboards.

Should you buy it? You need a large capacity washer dryer: This one’s 10kg wash and 7kg dry is huge, making it a good choice for anyone that doesn’t have much phsyical space but needs to get through a lot of washing. You want cheaper running costs: This washer dryer is quite expensive to run, so unless you really need the space it offers, there are smaller machines that are cheaper to run.

Final Thoughts The Indesit BDE107625XWUKN has the advantage in that it has wash and dry capacities that are on par with separate machines. If you only have space for one appliance and load size is important, this is a powerful washing machine with great stain removal, that can dry more clothes than the average washer dryer. It can be expensive to run, with washing cycle cost particularly noticeable at less than full capacities. Tumble drying costs are very high, particularly in my cupboard dry tests If you can make do with lower capacities, the Hotpoint ActiveCare NDD8636DAUK (9kg wash / 6kg dry) is only a little more expensive and is cheaper to run on both wash and dry cycles. If you don’t need the space that the BDE107625XWUKN can offer, the Hotpoint is a better choice. Trusted Score

How we test Unlike other sites, we test every washer dryer we review thoroughly over an extended period of time. We use standard tests to compare features properly. We’ll always tell you what we find. We never, ever, accept money to review a product. Find out more about how we test in our ethics policy. We test compatibility with the main smart systems (HomeKit, Alexa, Google Assistant, SmartThings, IFTTT and more) to see how easy each machine is to remote control. Smart washing machines only. We test each machine with the same stains to see which ones are best at cleaning. We test with the same sets of clothes for each machine, run through a cycle on our test washing machine, so we can compare energy costs and drying performance between tumble dryers

FAQs What’s the capacity of the Indesit BDE107625XWUKN? This machine has a 10kg wash capacity and a 7kg drying capacity, so it’s not far off the capacities available on separates.

Trusted Reviews test data ‹ Energy consumption 30C wash Water consumption 30C wash Percentage water remaining 30C wash Energy consumption 40C wash Water consumption 40C wash Percentage water remaining 40C wash Yearly running cost low use (washer dryers) Energy consumption cupboard dry Energy consumption hanging dry Sound (spin) Indesit BDE107625XWUKN 1.102 kWh 54 litres 35.66 % 0.581 kWh 64 litres 34.02 % £68.46 3.154 kWh 2.261 kWh 78.7 dB ›

Full specs ‹ UK RRP Manufacturer Size (Dimensions) Model Number Rated Efficiency Sensor drying Drying modes Drying Capacity Drum Capacity Spin speed Special wash modes Countdown timer Delay timer Indesit BDE107625XWUKN £447 Indesit 595 x 605 x 850 MM Indesit BDE107625XWUKN D Yes Iron, hanging, cupboard, extra dry, plus timed 7 kg 10 kg 1600 rpm 20°C, wool, rapid 30′, wash&dry 45′, Push&Go Yes Yes ›

