Humax DTR-T1010 - Humax DTR-T1010 – Performance and Verdict Review

Humax DTR-T1010 – Performance

Just like its predecessor, the DTR-T1010 is a smooth operator, calling up menus, digital text and surfing the EPG without any frustrating delays. This is impressive given that it has to deal with the potentially complex mixture of online and broadcast content.

Freeview pictures are also impressive. Standard definition channels have their fair share of noise, which results in some slightly hazy detail reproduction – particularly on low-rent channels – but on the whole they’re hugely enjoyable.

With hi-def channels however it really shines, delivering that extra detail with impressive sharpness. Edges are clean, colours are natural and it holds steady when the action gets frenetic. The DTR-T1010 captures these pictures on the hard-disk in pristine condition, which means recordings look every bit as good as the live broadcast.

Most of the online TV shows we streamed looked great, particularly BBC iPlayer with its bold colours and decent detail. 4OD didn’t look quite as good but remains perfectly watchable. They all suffer from the endemic mosquito noise and hazy shimmering of web video, but it never spoiled our enjoyment.

Humax DTR-T1010 – Verdict

Although it’s disappointing that Humax didn’t take the opportunity to include Wi-Fi in this revamped YouView box (or change the spec in any way), the DTR-T1010 remains a very likeable PVR thanks to its ease of use and convenience. It seamlessly blends online and broadcast TV within the superb EPG, bringing an unparalleled level of user-friendliness to its entire operating system – a fact that will go down very well with those who find the whole Smart revolution daunting. As for the looks, the revamp brings an extra touch of silvery elegance to the product, even though there was nothing wrong with the DTR-T1000’s sleek design. And in terms of spec, the 500GB hard-disk should be ample for most people and the ability to record two channels while watching a third is an absolute godsend – all of which explains why we’re willing to give the DTR-T1010 ‘Recommended’ status.