Huawei’s GT 5 Pro is the best entry yet to the mid-range series, promising a premium design and rounded – sometimes advanced – fitness and sports tracking. The lack of smarts and unique insights continues to hold Huawei smartwatches back from their true potential, but the GT 5 Pro is a compelling alternative for iOS and Android users.

Pros Premium and unique design

Reliable HR and GPS

Solid AOD battery life Cons No apps or payments

Limited insights from health data

Pricey upgrade from GT 5

Key Features Available in two versions The GT 5 Pro comes in 42mm and 46mm editions, with the latter’s case made from aerospace-grade titanium and the former’s being a nanocrystal ceramic

Improved heart sensing and GNSS tracking The GT 5 Pro is the first Huawei smartwatch generation to feature the all-new TruSense System and updated Sunflower Positioning System, promising improved fitness tracking and health monitoring

Pro-level upgrades Though pricier, the GT 5 Pro edition features exclusive features to the series, such as ECG readings, 3D golf course mapping, a detailed trail running profile, and freediving support

Introduction

After a two-year hiatus, Huawei’s premium edition of the Watch GT is back – and this time combines the line’s sporty style with high-grade materials and exclusive features.

A more striking, deliberate take on last year’s octagonal case is the play from the brand here, with an aerospace-grade titanium case and sapphire crystal glass covering the key design points separating the GT 5 Pro from its more affordable sibling.

With Huawei promising huge accuracy upgrades through its latest TruSense system, too, and packing in fresh insights for golfers, cyclists, divers, and trail runners, the GT 5 Pro is a serious option for those put off by the neater stylings of the Huawei Watch 4 models.

I have been putting it to the test over the last couple of weeks.

Design and Display

Aerospace-grade titanium case

1.43-inch AMOLED display

IP69K rating; can withstand depths of 40m

The GT 5 Pro, as we typically see with Huawei watches, is available in two sizes: a very jewellery-inspired, ceramic case 42mm model, or the aerospace-grade titanium alloy 46mm edition tested here.

Both feature roughly the same highlights in terms of premium materials and feel, but the target audiences are deliberately gendered; these aren’t unisex watches by any stretch.

For the bigger unit, I was pleased to see Huawei double down on the octagonal bezel that first debuted in last year’s GT 4. While last year’s model saw the shape more subtly add some individualism to the watch series, the GT 5 Pro is a little bolder. The edges are a bit sharper, and it’s a better look on the wrist.

With the titanium alloy keeping it lightweight, it’s also very functional. I’m not typically a huge fan of performing workouts with stainless steel cases (even when the weight distribution is on point), and a design like the GT 5 Pro reminds me why. Whether golfing, running, cycling, or swimming with this watch, it didn’t feel cumbersome at any point during testing.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

I expect the same feel to carry over to more advanced water activities like free diving, an area in which the GT 5 Pro’s improved 40m depth (IP69K; 5ATM) rating is now designed to withstand.

Though I love the look and feel of the GT 5 Pro, however, there’s always room for improvement. Navigation is by no means burdensome, with the functional crown allowing for easy scrolling and a quick button acting as a shortcut to your chosen app, but I do also feel like this more premium model could do with a third button to minimize swiping.

It’s a small navigation point I have become used to on other watches, and one that helps keep the display looking crisp and without smudges. In the case of the GT 5 Pro, that display is a fairly routine 1.43-inch AMOLED number.

It’s solid enough, providing vibrant always-on visuals and good levels of brightness to combat summer sunlight, yet it’s no real competition for an LTPO or Super AMOLED panels with 2,000 nits peak brightness available on more premium devices like the Apple Watch Ultra 2 or Galaxy Watch Ultra.

In its own stable, the best screen performance – as you would expect – is still very much reserved for the pricier Huawei Watch 4 series and the Huawei Watch Ultimate.

Smart Features and Software

Keyboard functionality and screenshot support

No third-party apps or payment support

It may not boast the software overhaul we’ve come to expect from the brand’s more traditional smartwatch line, but the HarmonyOS upgrade that debuts here does still boast a couple of new software tricks.

Chief among this is the minor refresh given to the UX, which now ensures things like activity profiles feature backgrounds that denote your fitness level, or are now grouped a bit more cleanly.

Transitions and animations are also much smoother than you’ll find on the Watch GT 4. Though, it must be said, I still don’t think the typical user would really notice any of this.

Instead, they’re more likely to feel the benefit of the GT 5 Pro’s new skills: screenshot support (finally) and a full keyboard. The latter is something we’ve struggled to get working on iOS thus far – though we are told the likes of WhatsApp, Messenger, and Instagram notifications are all supported on iOS and Android – while the former is a nice addition.

Working with a simple simultaneous press of each button, you’re now able to grab those mid-workout screens, achievement badges, or health stats for easy sharing. Though, obviously, apart from this, I have never really been sure of why you would need to screenshot something on a smartwatch.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Generally speaking, there’s a lot to like about HarmonyOS. It may feel a little too closely inspired by watchOS and Wear OS at times (such as in the swipeable widgets), but, ultimately, it’s a smooth-running and clean operation without any notable bugs.

The problem Huawei faces with HarmonyOS remains the same; there remains an incredible dearth of partnerships with third-party services and contactless payment systems in countries outside of China.

The Watch GT devices have never been known for their smarts, so the limited smart experience is hardly surprising. Yet, the fact that you don’t even notice the lack of something like 4G/LTE support shows how little of an impact they have even on the smarter Watch 4 series.

The GT 5 Pro is much more about the tracking experience. Just don’t go thinking this is anything more than a fitness tracker in a smartwatch body when it comes to smart features.

Activity Tracking

Redesigned heart rate monitoring architecture

GNSS upgraded to improve accuracy

Pro features software exclusives for golf, freediving and trail running

Huawei’s main improvements with the GT 5 Pro are the new TruSense System for heart rate tracking during workouts and an upgraded Sunflower Positioning System for better positioning accuracy.

I have had no major issues with these core tracking features on previous Huawei smartwatches (aside from some early hiccups with the Ultimate). Even so, these updates mark a steady step forward. Huawei claims GPS accuracy is now 40% better for routes, 30% better for distance, and 20% more accurate for pace.

While I didn’t see a jump in performance that those figures might suggest – again, mostly because the tracking didn’t feel too troublesome to begin with – the GT 5 Pro represents a solid step forward from what was available previously.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

During a couple of 30-mile bike rides, distance tracking was very close to the Garmin Fenix 8 – only generally about 50 meters off for every 10 miles cycled. A neat new feature for cyclists also lets you use your phone as a bike computer, making it much easier to check your stats and route than glancing at your wrist.

Given the price difference between Huawei and Garmin’s top multisport watch, the GT 5 Pro’s distance accuracy is solid. It’s not quite as in line with high-performing dual-frequency GNSS devices like the Galaxy Watch Ultra or Apple Watch Ultra 2, and I would like to see whether it can cling on in the likes of built-up city environments, but it’s still more than good enough for the average user.

Heart rate tracking is also similarly accurate. Compared to the Fenix 8 and Whoop 4.0, the GT 5 Pro stayed within a few beats in both average and max heart rate readings. Occasionally, it underreported higher heart rates by a few beats, and I didn’t have that beat-for-beat type of accuracy in some modern smartwatches, but the numbers are well within a healthy range.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

GPS and heart rate tracking are crucial because they underpin all other activity data. Huawei has done well to build on this solid foundation, offering advanced running feedback like ground contact time, vertical oscillation, cadence, and stride length, as well as training feedback on aerobic/anaerobic strain and recovery time.

There are also importable maps for trail running and golf features like 3D course maps and green contours, making this a serious alternative to dedicated sports watches.

While not all the data lines up perfectly with what you’d expect from the sports watch industry’s biggest hitters, and there’s still some room for better integration between the watch and the Health app when importing those maps, the GT 5 Pro offers a broad, accurate, and useful package.

Health and Sleep Tracking

ECG and arterial stiffness spot readings debut

Sleep breathing awareness backs up solid sleep-tracking

Huawei’s new TruSense System isn’t just about better heart rate tracking – it’s designed to cut signal noise and improve overall health data accuracy. It does this with a multi-region optical path, better sensor spacing, and new glass darkening tech.

There’s a lot of technical talk underpinning all this which we could bore on about, but all you really need to know is that the GT 5 Pro is capable of faster and more accurate readings for things like blood oxygen (now in just 15 seconds), improved respiratory rate detection, and the addition of ECG to the GT series for the first time.

In our experience, these metrics generally align with what we see on top-tier health trackers like the Oura Ring Gen 3 and Apple Watch Series 10.

The GT 5 Pro also did a solid job with sleep tracking, nailing our fall-asleep and wake-up times within 10 minutes of other devices we tested. Like the heart rate and GPS accuracy, the data here isn’t uncannily in line with the best, but definitely good enough. It also provides clear insights into sleep stages and ‘sleep breathing awareness,’ which tracks breathing disruptions during the night.

However, while the data is mostly accurate, the Huawei Health app doesn’t do the best job of presenting it. Aside from sleep analysis, it’s mostly filled with historical graphs and stat cards, rather than creating a dynamic hub of your body’s key metrics.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

This design isn’t unique to Huawei – Apple Health, Mi Fitness, and Google Fit all do something similar – but it means you probably won’t be eager to spend much time in the app once you know your averages and baselines.

Take stress tracking, for example. Like many smartwatches, the GT 5 Pro uses a 0-100 scale that tends to keep scores between 30 and 50 regardless of what’s happened in your day, making it difficult to glean any valuable insights.

It’s in contrast to Whoop’s stress monitoring, which provides true-to-feel low/medium/high gradings of your stress and how this compares to recent averages, or Oura’s Resilience feature, which crosses recovery data with stress data to pinpoint where you need to focus your efforts.

I should note here that it’s possible Huawei’s wellbeing assistant will fill some of this gap, though this wasn’t something available to test on the pre-release unit.

Since the GT 5 Pro isn’t primarily a health watch, it’s not surprising that these features feel a bit tacked on. At the very least, it does a good job presenting a wide range of health metrics with reasonable accuracy – and that will suit most users.

Battery Life

Up to 14 days of battery life is achievable

6-7 days in typical heavy use with AOD enabled

The battery life on the GT 5 Pro sticks to what is expected from the lineup. With no power-hungry apps or fancy smart features added since the last generation, it performs similarly to the GT 4.

Huawei promises up to 14 days of battery life, but, once you turn on all the 24/7 tracking features – like blood oxygen, stress, breathing, skin temperature, and sleep breathing awareness – plus the always-on display, you’re looking at more like 6-7 days.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

That’s still pretty solid, especially considering I pushed it hard with plenty of outdoor tracking. If you dial back some of the power-intensive settings, we’re confident you could hit the full two weeks as advertised.

Again, it’s not a huge improvement over previous models, but it’s still great for wearability. Not having to worry about charging every other day makes a big difference.

And if you do need a quick top-up, it won’t take long. In my tests, the GT 5 Pro went from empty to fully charged in just over an hour, with most of the juice coming back in the first 30 minutes.

Huawei continues to hit the high notes when it comes to design, offering a sleek and premium design in the GT 5 Pro that belies the price tag. With the slight adjustments made through TruSense, the updated Sunflower Positioning System, and excellent software exclusives for the likes of golf and freediving, it's also becoming an increasingly reliable tracker and sports watch imitator. Some might prefer the Google Pixel Watch 3 or Apple Watch Series 10 for their added smarts, but there's enough here to make it a very good smartwatch – up there with some of the best smartwatches around.

