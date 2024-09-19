Verdict

With a reasonable asking price, improved fitness tracking, and refinements to the classy and slimline case design, the Huawei Watch GT 5 is a solid mid-range option for iOS and Android phone users to consider. A lack of smarts and unique health insights hold it back from truly competing with the industry’s best smartwatches, but its strengths – including excellent AOD battery life – ensure it stays within touching distance.

Pros Slim, classy design

Accurate HR and GPS

Superb value Cons No apps or payments

Limited unique health insights

Battery life still unchanged

Key Features Available in two styles The Watch GT 5 comes in two editions – 41mm and 46mm – with both cases made from stainless steel

Improved HR and GNSS tracking accuracy The GT 5 is the first watch generation to feature Huawei’s new TruSense System and updated Sunflower Positioning System, promising improved fitness tracking and health monitoring

Affordable price tag While the GT 5 Pro edition strays closer to big-name smartwatch rivals, the GT 5’s more affordable asking price keeps it as a true mid-range smartwatch

Introduction

Following some eye-catching visual changes in the previous mid-range GT model, Huawei has returned with more steady improvements for the Watch GT 5.

The brand has doubled down on the octagonal design – and still boasts build quality that belies the price – but the real upgrades in the 2024 version come from the newly announced TruSense System and improvements to the Sunflower Positioning System.

While the standard GT 5 lacks some features of its pricier Watch GT 5 Pro sibling, including advanced golf tracking, trail running mode, a titanium case, and sapphire glass, the core experience remains similar.

Overall, the story of the GT 5 isn’t a new one – the strong hardware showing and accurate performance are paled by a limited smart experience hampered by the ongoing US ban. That continues to have a knock-on effect on availability, too.

There are still plenty of high points with this smartwatch, though, as I have discovered over my testing period with the Huawei Watch GT 5.

Design and Display

1.43-inch AMOLED display remains from GT 3 & GT 4 Series

The stainless steel case is slimmer than the GT 5 Pro’s titanium

As expected from the GT series, Huawei offers two versions of the GT 5: a 41mm edition aimed at women and a larger, more masculine 46mm model, which I have been testing.

While some brands go for a unisex design, Huawei takes a different approach, offering a clear style distinction, also seen in the GT 5 Pro lineup. Both models share many core specs, like the stainless steel case, but the differences in battery life and screen size create distinct experiences here.

The 46mm version retains the octagonal bezel from the Watch GT 4, though the edges appear a tad sharper this time. I liked the initial change last year, and, with the GT 5, appreciated the slimmer case compared to the GT 5 Pro.

This helps balance the extra weight from the steel case (as opposed to the GT 5 Pro’s lighter titanium alloy). I hardly noticed the added weight during runs and rides.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

In terms of durability, the watch has held up well in my tests over the past couple of weeks. No scratches have appeared on the display, but the lack of scratch-resistant sapphire glass does raise concerns for long-term wear.

It’s also less suited for deep-sea diving than the GT 5 Pro, though it still offers a 5ATM water resistance rating, which is enough for pool and open-water swims. Like most modern wearables, it performed during pool sessions without issues.

Navigation remains unchanged, with a functional crown and a shortcut button below it. Both are unobtrusive and keep the design sleek, though I wouldn’t mind a third button to reduce reliance on screen swiping.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The 1.43-inch, 466 x 466 AMOLED display is the same as the last two GT models. This isn’t surprising, as I understand Huawei’s desire to differentiate the GT 5 series from the pricier Watch 4, Watch 4 Pro, and Watch Ultimate. Still, it’s something to consider when comparing features.

Smart Features and Software

Full keyboard and screenshot support debut

Smart experience remains limited by HarmonyOS

Since the US sales and import ban, Huawei has had to rely on its own HarmonyOS and live without access to Google services other brands enjoy. It’s something that continues to hugely dampen the experience – yet, it isn’t necessarily as big a deal on the Watch GT lineup, which hasn’t ever been known for major smart innovations.

Plus, there are a couple of new features: a keyboard for quick replies and screenshot support. While I am surprised it took this long to implement these, and neither are obviously groundbreaking additions, patches of Huawei’s fanbase will rejoice at the additions.

On iOS, I haven’t actually been able to use the keyboard in the pre-release software (it should work with apps like WhatsApp, WeChat, and Instagram), though the screenshots, taken with the crown and button, have operated without issue.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The user experience changes are a bit more lively, offering subtle visual cues to show your fitness progress and grouping activities by colour. Transitions on screens, like post-workout summaries, also feel a bit smoother compared to the GT 4.

Again, these are all minor updates. The bigger disappointment remains the lack of widely supported features like contactless payments or well-known apps.

One advantage Huawei still has over many smartwatches is support for both Android and iOS, which broadens the GT 5’s appeal as an alternative to top Wear OS and Apple Watch models. However, as with other Huawei wearables, the real strength of the GT 5 lies in its tracking, not its smart features.

Activity Tracking

Heart rate tracking and positioning accuracy upgrades headline

Running Form Analysis sees advanced metrics debut

The standout feature of the latest GT 5 is its upgraded tracking hardware. Huawei previewed its revamped TruSense sensor system weeks before the launch, and the GT 5 models are the first to use it.

The details are all pretty technical, but the gist is that Huawei has reworked the sensor layout, increased the number of LEDs, and even changed the glass surrounding the sensors on the back of the case. These changes, in theory, address common accuracy issues like skin tone, blood vessel patterns, and wrist movement during activity.

It’s a tricky upgrade to evaluate since Huawei’s previous heart rate tracking already performed well and kept in a healthy range of top sensors from Garmin and Apple. However, I did experience some early issues with the Huawei Watch Ultimate, and the GT 4 occasionally struggled with high heart rates. So, have things improved with the GT 5?

In my core testing – cycling, swimming, and running – I saw fewer instances of the GT 5 struggling with peak heart rates or consistently high averages. Yet, underreporting by 5-7 BPM still occurred (albeit less often), and it didn’t feel as precise as Garmin. Latency was fine, especially for a watch at this price, but wasn’t quite as in step as we’ve experienced with more premium devices like the Galaxy Watch Ultra.

That said, for most users, the data is accurate enough, and if you’re after perfect precision, you can still pair a chest strap for heart rate tracking.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Another key upgrade is the improved positioning accuracy, thanks to a refinement of the brand’s dual-frequency GNSS (Sunflower Positioning System). Huawei claims a 40% boost in route accuracy and 30% better distance accuracy.

While these are impressive figures, the previous GNSS system was already solid. In testing this time around, it was within about 200 meters of Garmin’s Multi-Band positioning over 20-30-mile rides, and lock-on times were within 5-10 seconds.

I would expect these improvements to be more noticeable in dense urban areas or covered environments like forests, where past Huawei models have struggled, but I should note that I haven’t had the chance to test that yet.

On the software side, there are new features for runners and cyclists, building on the advanced metrics introduced with the GT 4. Runners now get form analysis, including ground contact time and balance feedback, while cyclists can turn their phone into a bike computer to avoid awkward wrist movements mid-ride.

While the data isn’t top-tier – with insights like VO2 max still far too generous – it’s certainly solid and accurate enough, avoiding the quite frankly absurd figures you see from the likes of Xiaomi who tack on these training features willy-nilly.

Huawei Health integration could also be cleaner, for sure, but it’s less of an issue here than on the GT 5 Pro, where features like trail map downloads rely heavily on the companion app.

Health and Sleep Tracking

TruSense provides upgrades to SpO2 and respiratory rate monitoring

Sleep Breathing Awareness debuts

The upgraded sensor setup has not only improved fitness tracking on the GT 5, but also enhanced the accuracy of Huawei’s health features. The optimized sensors deliver faster blood oxygen readings and better respiratory rate detection, and new additions like “sleep breathing awareness” make this the most advanced health tracking seen in a base GT device.

However, with the standard GT 5 model, you miss out on a couple of notable features. Namely, ECG and arterial stiffness detection. Yet, given these features are only really required by a small fraction of users, I don’t grade their omission as significant as the workout features exclusive to the Pro model (the trail running mapping, 3D golf courses, and freediving capabilities).

Whatever the case, the health data that is provided by the GT 5 aligns closely with my usual test trackers (like the Oura Ring Gen 3 and Whoop 4.0) for metrics such as resting heart rate, SpO2, and respiratory rate estimates.

I do wish Huawei made better use of this data beyond simply storing it in the Health app. For instance, the skin temperature feature is added without much context, leaving users – specifically, women wanting to track their cycles – needing to interpret the data manually, assuming they even know what to look for.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Unlike with fitness tracking, I can’t escape the feeling that some health features were added without a clear purpose or connection to the broader picture with the GT 5. Usually, when that happens, the data itself is lacking, but at least the GT 5 is quite accurate in what it tracks.

Sleep tracking is also in contrast to that notion, in fairness, offering detailed analysis and recommendations for improving sleep. The traffic light system, which grades different aspects of sleep, is easy to understand – and the accuracy was solid.

Wake-up and fall-asleep times were consistently within 10 minutes of our other trackers, which is crucial when sleep stage accuracy from wrist-worn devices is unreliable. However, the GT 5 did occasionally miss periods when I was awake during the night. While this isn’t a dealbreaker, it does keep the GT 5’s sleep tracking from matching the best in the industry.

Battery Life

Up to 14 days of battery life quoted; our testing showed 6-7 days of heavy use

Same battery life as GT 3 and GT 4 Series

Given that Huawei managed to slim down the GT 4’s thickness last year while retaining its battery life, I was hoping for a similar leap with the GT 5. Unfortunately, that hasn’t happened, and Huawei is still quoting the same 14-day battery estimate here.

It’s a slight disappointment, but the battery performance on the GT 5 is still impressive. With the always-on display activated and all health features set to continuous monitoring, I got around a week of use. And, as with the GT 5 Pro, I think the extra week of battery life is possible with lighter GPS use, reduced display settings, and more conservative use of health features.

While the GT 5 doesn’t have many smart features or a particularly power-intensive display, I hope Huawei continues to push battery life further in 2025. Still, the current balance between daily use and charging is great – any more days of life would just be a bonus at this stage.

You can easily go 2-3 days with heavy usage and still have battery left over. Plus, if you ever do need to top it up, it takes just about an hour to go from 0 to 100% (with most of that regained over the first half-hour).

Should you buy it? You’re after accuracy – and a nice design You want a long-lasting, accurate fitness tracker in a slim and classy watch case. Buy Now You need a deep app ecosystem You crave a connected smartwatch experience with apps and services.

Final Thoughts Despite its lower mid-range price tag, Huawei continues to make the base GT model look and feel on par with far pricier smartwatches. With improvements to the underlying hardware, it’s now a more consistent and accurate fitness tracker, too – one capable of delivering advanced insights for the likes of runners and cyclists. This edition does miss out on some of the GT 5 Pro’s exclusives, and I do still have major reservations about the smart experience, but there’s a pocket of iOS/Android users out there for whom the GT 5 represents a superb pickup. Trusted Score

How we test We thoroughly test every smartwatch we review. We use industry standard testing to compare features properly and we use the watch as our main device over the review period. We’ll always tell you what we find and we never, ever, accept money to review a product. Worn as our main tracker during the testing period Heart rate data compared against dedicated heart rate devices