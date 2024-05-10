Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

First Impressions: Huawei Pura 70 Pro

We go hands-on with Huawei's pro-level flagship for 2024

By Luke Baker May 10th 2024 9:45am

First Impressions

The middle child of the Pura 70 series offers much of what the Ultra brings to the table at a slightly lower price. However, with camera performance being the order of the day, the fully-kitted-out Ultra seems more appealing, especially with Google services-related hurdles to overcome.

Key Features

  • Ultra-clear action shotsJust like the pricier model, the Pura 70 Pro can also take amazingly clear shots of high-speed subjects.
  • Super speedy chargingThe Pura 70 Pro can charge at up to 100W wired, or a staggering 80W wirelessly, meaning that you’ll be fully charged in no time at all.
  • Impressive displayThis phone offers a 6.8-inch display with smooth curved edges, a 1-120Hz adaptive refresh rate and a dazzling output of 2500 nits.

Introduction

The Huawei Pura 70 Pro is the middle child of the new Pura 70 lineup, nestled between the more affordable Pura 70 and the mega-pricey Pura 70 Ultra. As you might expect, you’ll find elements of both mixed in here, could it be the sweet spot?

The processor is the same on all three models, and the display specs are similar, too. The main differences are in the design, the camera specifications and the memory and storage configuration. In Europe, it’s only available with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage and it’ll cost you €1199. UK-specific pricing and availability are yet to be confirmed.

I’ve only spent a short amount of time with the Pura 70 Pro, so there’s still plenty left to explore. Based on this brief experience, though, here are my early thoughts.

Design and screen

  • 6.8-inch 120Hz LTPO OLED display
  • Curved design, glass back
  • Black, White and Purple options

Aesthetically, the Pura 70 Pro falls somewhere between the standard Pura 70 and the Ultra. It has a glass rear like the 70 but it inherits the smooth curves of the Ultra. It’s the same size as the pricier model, which means that it’s slightly larger and heavier than the standard Pura 70. The lack of a mechanical pop-out lens shaves off a few grams, though.

Three colours of the Huawei Pura 70 Pro
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The phone is available in three colours, Black, White and Purple and all have a matte finish on the back panel, with a shinier surround for the camera array. You may have seen some images of phones with a gloss back and a cross-hatched pattern, but those are actually the Pro+, which is only launching in China. The models coming to Europe have a much more understated look.

The phone feels comfortable in the hand, with just the right amount of curviness to ensure you’re not poked in the palm. Like the Ultra, the display is mostly flat, but curved edges on all sides make for very comfortable gesture control, without causing too many distracting reflections. It also boasts Huawei’s highly scratch-resistant Kunlun glass, so it should be well protected from knocks and scrapes.

Huawei Pura 70 Pro in-hand
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The display specs are essentially identical to the flagship model. It has a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, and since it’s an LTPO panel, it can dynamically switch as low as 1Hz to conserve battery. It has a 2844 x 1260 resolution, supports 1440Hz PWM dimming to reduce eye fatigue and boasts an output of up to 2500 nits.

I haven’t been able to properly put this display to the test, but I can tell you it looks great in Huawei’s brightly lit flagship store. It’s essentially the same as the Ultra’s display, and that has been nothing but impressive so far, so it’s safe to say you can expect good things here.

Huawei Pura 70 Pro screen
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Features and performance

  • Kirin 9010, 12GB RAM, 512GB storage
  • 50MP+48MP+12.5MP rear cameras
  • 5050 mAh, 100W charging, 80W wireless charging

There’s no difference in processor between the three models, in any case, you’ll find Huawei’s 7nm Kirin 9010 chip. It’s definitely a few steps behind the competition, but US sanctions mean that Huawei is very limited with the silicon it can use. Still, in use, the phone feels fast, it’s just sure to lag behind in benchmarks and graphically intensive gaming.

A bigger hurdle to overcome is the lack of Google services. Again, this is something that Huawei is stuck with, and it’s sure to turn away many would-be buyers. There are plenty of workarounds to get Google’s apps installed, but it’s a hassle, and it rarely works as seamlessly as it would on phones with native support.

Huawei Pura 70 Pro in different finishes
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

If you don’t mind a bit of tinkering, or you’ve somehow de-Googled your online life, there are plenty of great features to explore in EMUI 14.2. The funky eye-tracking-enabled animated wallpapers make an appearance here, as does the seamless connectivity with other Huawei devices.

As always, the camera is the star of the show. On the Pro model, you get the same main camera as the standard Pura 70, so there’s no retractable lens and no 1-inch sensor, but it still has a variable aperture and it’s still sizable at 1/1.3 inches. 

Huawei Pura 70 Pro rear camera setup
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The telephoto lens is upgraded to a 48MP 3.5x unit with macro focusing capabilities and OIS. Meanwhile the ultrawide loses half a megapixel, oddly. I haven’t been able to test these cameras in a meaningful way just yet, but presumably this telephoto will be more impressive than the 12MP module found on the standard Pura 70.

The camera system supports Huawei’s clever high-speed snapshot mode, so it should be just as good for action shots as the Ultra. Using either the main or the telephoto, the phone will capture a long exposure and a quick exposure simultaneously and then combine them using software magic. The result is immaculately lit shots that are completely free from motion blur. It’s really impressive stuff.

Latest deals

Early Thoughts

I haven’t spent long enough with the Huawei Pura 70 Pro to reach a proper conclusion, but on first impressions, it seems like an excellent phone with lots of great features. Unfortunately, the lack of Google services and an underwhelming processor mean that it’s not going to be considered by most people.

The real pull of the Pura 70 series is the camera performance and with the Ultra offering better specifications, I can’t help but feel people will be drawn to that instead. That said, I haven’t properly put this camera to the test yet, it might be just as impressive.

Trusted Score

Sign up for the Trusted Reviews Newsletter

Terms and conditions

You might like…

Huawei Pura 70 Review

Huawei Pura 70 Review

Luke Baker 1 day ago
Honor Magic 6 RSR Porsche Design Review

Honor Magic 6 RSR Porsche Design Review

Luke Baker 1 week ago
Huawei Pura 70 Ultra Review

Huawei Pura 70 Ultra Review

Luke Baker 1 week ago
Motorola Moto G04 Review

Motorola Moto G04 Review

Josh Brown 2 weeks ago
Samsung Galaxy A35 5G Review

Samsung Galaxy A35 5G Review

Jon Mundy 3 weeks ago
Motorola Edge 50 Ultra Review

Motorola Edge 50 Ultra Review

Max Parker 3 weeks ago

FAQs

Is the Huawei Pura 70 Pro durable?

It’s fairly durable with IP68 dust and water resistance, allowing it to survive in up to 1.5m of water for up to 30 minutes.

Full specs

EU RRP
Manufacturer
Screen Size
Storage Capacity
Rear Camera
Front Camera
Video Recording
IP rating
Battery
Wireless charging
Fast Charging
Size (Dimensions)
Weight
Operating System
Release Date
First Reviewed Date
Resolution
HDR
Refresh Rate
Ports
Chipset
RAM
Colours
Huawei Pura 70 Pro
€1199
Huawei
6.8 inches
256GB, 512GB, 1TB
50MP + 48MP + 12.5MP
13MP
Yes
IP68
5050 mAh
Yes
Yes
75.1 x 8.4 x 162.6 MM
220 G
EMUI 14.2
2024
09/05/2024
1260 x 2844
Yes
120 Hz
USB-C
Kirin 9010
12GB
Black, White, Purple
A 'hands on review' is our first impression of a product only - it is not a full test and verdict. Our writer must have spent some time with the product to describe an early sense of what it's like to use. We call these 'hands on reviews' to make them visible in search. However these are always unscored and don't give recommendations. Read more about our reviews policy.
Luke Baker
By Luke Baker

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words