First Impressions

The Huawei Pura 70 is a slightly smaller and more affordable flagship from the Chinese giant. It shares many specifications with the pricier Ultra model, but the camera specs are dialled back. Given that the cameras are the best thing about the Pura series, this one might be a tougher sell.

Key Features High-speed snapshots Just like the flagship Ultra, the most affordable model in the Pura 70 series can also take incredible shots of fast-moving subjects.

Feature packed software EMUI is loaded with all kinds of fun features, the eye-tracking animated wallpapers are a standout favourite.

Boxy design If you prefer an iPhone-like design with flat edges and a flat display, this one’s for you. It’s the only Pura 70 model to forego the curved edges.

Introduction

Huawei’s new Pura 70 series is comprised of three main models. The Ultra may have stolen the spotlight with its retractable camera, but the standard Pura 70 and the Pura 70 Pro are also coming to global markets. In China, there’s also the Pro+ which adds satellite calling and extra RAM to the Pro model, but since it’s not launching internationally, we’ll be ignoring that one.

Today, we’re taking a closer look at the standard Pura 70, the smallest and most affordable of the bunch. It has a 6.6-inch display and is the only phone in Huawei’s flagship lineup to offer an iPhone-style flat display and flat edges.

In Europe, the Huawei Pura 70 will set you back €999 when it hits the shelves on May 22, but at the time of writing, UK pricing and availability are yet to be confirmed. I’ve only had a quick go with the Pura 70, but based on that short experience, here are my early thoughts.

Design and screen

6.6-inch 120Hz LTPO OLED display

Flat display and flat edges

Black, Blue, White and Pink options

The Huawei Pura 70 stands out from the other phones in the Pura 70-series as the only model to come with a boxy, flat design free from curved edges. I’m a fan of the styling, and while curved-edge devices might be a little more comfortable in the hand, there’s something that feels premium about a well-made flat-edged phone.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

It’s available in four colour variants, and all feature pearlescent semi-matte frosted glass rear panels. The aluminium frame, meanwhile, has a high-gloss metallic finish with a slight tint to match each colour variant. Aside from the unique camera positioning, the styling reminds me of the Samsung Galaxy S24, although the pink option is a lot more vibrant than any of Samsung’s offerings.

The Pura 70 has a similar arrow-shaped camera bump to the Pura 70 Ultra, with a trio of rear lenses. It’s a smaller bump on this model, and there’s no fancy retractable lens. The shiny Xmage badge is missing from this model, too, giving the phone a bit more of a minimalist look.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

If you want to liven things up a bit, the case options are anything but minimalist. Most feature repeating patterns similar to those provided with the Ultra-series, and there are some pretty loud options if you like to stand out. However, unlike the Ultra, these are optional accessories, and you’ll only get a clear case in the box.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The display specifications match those of the pricey flagship model, only shrunken down to slightly smaller dimensions. It has a resolution of 2760 x 1256 and it’s an LTPO panel with a 1-120Hz adaptive refresh rate. It also boasts a peak brightness output of 2500 nits.

I haven’t had the opportunity to properly test the display of the Pura 70, but since the specs closely match those of the Ultra, it’s safe to say you’re in for a good time. Maybe an even better time, as the lack of curved glass means that this model is completely free from distracting reflections.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Features and performance

Kirin 9010, 12GB RAM, 256GB storage

50MP+13MP+12MP rear cameras

4900 mAh, 66W charging, 50W wireless charging

Just like the other models in the series, the standard Pura 70 runs on Huawei’s own Kirin 9010 SoC. In China, there are multiple storage variants available, but only the 256GB model is making its way to Europe.

US sanctions mean that Huawei has an uphill battle ahead of it. Not only is it limited with the silicon it has access to, but its phones also lack support for Google services. This means that by default, you get no Gmail, no YouTube, no Google Maps – you get the idea.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

There are workarounds to get these apps installed, some of which work quite well, but most consumers won’t want the hassle. This means that the Pura 70 series is a non-starter for most people, and that’s a shame, because EMUI has some great features to offer.

The same eye-tracking reactive wallpapers that impressed me on the Ultra are available on the standard model, and the same goes for the rest of the software features. If you own other Huawei kit, you’ll be impressed with how quickly and easily they connect together, too.

I haven’t been able to test the cameras properly, aside from a few quick snaps in Huawei’s flagship store, but they take a definitive step down on this model compared to the Ultra. You still get a mechanically variable aperture on the main sensor, but it’s a smaller sensor, and the lens doesn’t pop out in use.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Meanwhile, the auxiliary lenses have much lower resolutions than their pricier sibling. You do, however, get more reach on the telephoto, which is equivalent to 5x optical zoom, rather than 3.5x on the Ultra. Digital zoom also takes a step back, maxing out at 50x, rather than 100x, but in either case, don’t expect zooming that far to look good.

When it comes to the battery, the Pura 70 sports a 4900mAh pack, and it can be charged at up to 66W speeds with a wire, or 50W wirelessly. It’s not something I have been able to test yet, but the Ultra has great battery life, and with a smaller display and (presumably) a less power-hungry camera, the standard Pura 70 should do well, too.

Latest deals

Early Thoughts The Huawei Pura 70 is an attractive and feature-packed flagship that comes in a slightly smaller and more affordable package. However, while the Pura 70 Ultra shines with one of the most accomplished camera systems on the market, the standard Pura 70 dials back the specs significantly. If you rely on Google services, then Huawei phones are a pretty tough sell, but the Ultra’s exceptional cameras might make it worth the hassle of installing workarounds. I haven’t tested these cameras properly, but they’re almost guaranteed to be less impressive, so the Pura 70 might be hard to recommend. At this stage, that’s speculation, though. We all know the megapixel count isn’t everything. Trusted Score

FAQs Is the Huawei Pura 70 durable? It offers IP68 water and dust resistance, surviving in up to 1.5m of water for around 30 minutes.

Full specs ‹ EU RRP Manufacturer Screen Size Storage Capacity Rear Camera Front Camera IP rating Battery Wireless charging Fast Charging Size (Dimensions) Weight Operating System Resolution HDR Refresh Rate Ports Chipset RAM Colours Huawei Pura 70 €999 Huawei 6.6 inches 256GB, 512GB, 1TB 50MP + 12MP + 13MP 13MP IP68 4900 mAh Yes Yes 74.3 x 8 x 157.6 MM 207 G EMUI 14.2 1256 x 2760 Yes 120 Hz USB-C Kirin 9010 12GB Black, White, Blue, Pink ›