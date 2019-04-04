What is the Huawei P30 Pro’s battery life like?

The P30 Pro packs a huge 4200mAh battery.

Battery life is truly excellent; lasting roughly two days of normal usage.

It’s one of the best phones around for media-streaming endurance.

I’ve been using the Huawei P30 Pro as my primary smartphone throughout the week-long review process. I’d class my usage as quite heavy, with multiple hours of music streaming, plenty of calls and lots of social media/email activity.

I have been getting about two days of usage, with between six and seven hours of screen-on time throughout that period – that’s impressive results. Pair that with some of the fastest charging and you’ve got a battery champion here.

Huawei P30 Pro battery performance: Video

The Huawei P30 Pro has a big 6.4-inch OLED panel with a maximum FHD+ resolution. You can toggle the resolution down to HD+ if you want to try to get more from the cell.

This is one of the best phones I’ve tested when it comes to keeping battery life steady when streaming video.

For instance, watching an hour of Netflix at 50% brightness took the battery down 6% – that’s a serious update over the Galaxy S10, for example. I managed to watch seven episodes of The OA in HDR on Netflix with less than a 50% loss.

Huawei P30 Pro battery performance: Games

Gaming is always going to put a bigger strain on the battery than video streaming. However, it still seriously impresses.

The P30 Pro consumed 12-15% per hour playing games such as Asphalt 9, and 8-11% in simpler titles such as Monument Valley 2 and Alto’s Odyssey.

Huawei P30 Pro battery performance: Charging

Huawei ships a hefty 40w charger inside the box of the P30 Pro, which will fully charge the 4200mAh cell in just over an hour. Arguably more impressive is that you can go from 0-70% in only 38 minutes.