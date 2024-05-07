First Impressions

The Huawei MateBook X Pro could be the slim and light ultrabook to beat in 2024. Of course, we’ll have to see how it performs in the real world first, but on the look and feel alone, it seems we could have a winner on our hands.

Key Features Ultra slim and portable design Weighing in at under a kilo, with an exceptionally slim body, the MateBook X Pro is one of the most portable ultrabooks around.

Powerful hardware Configurable with up to 32GB of RAM and an Intel Core 9 Ultra H-series processor, the MateBook X Pro 2024 crams tons of power into its svelte chassis.

Impressive display Utilising a flexible OLED panel for the first time, the MateBook X Pro display is slimmer than ever, but its specifications are still second to none.

Introduction

If you need a powerful laptop, but don’t want to be burdened with a thick and heavy machine in your backpack, then Huawei may have the solution you’ve been looking for.

The latest MateBook X Pro has been completely redesigned, and it’s slimmer and lighter than ever without sacrificing on the specs. It weighs less than a kilogram and is only 13.5mm at its thickest, but it can still be configured with an Intel Core 9 Ultra that can run at up to 65W.

I’ve only spent a short time with Huawei’s latest ultrabook so far, but it makes a strong first impression. Here are my early thoughts.

Design

Completely new chassis for 2024

980 grams, 13.5mm at its thickest point

Glass trackpad with pressure sensitivity and improved haptics

Pictures don’t do the MateBook X Pro justice; the slimness and lightness have to be seen and held to be truly appreciated. It’s quite remarkable that Huawei has managed to pack such high-end specifications into a device this slim, and perhaps more so that it doesn’t feel cheap and hollow in the process.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

I love having my laptop with me, but I hate carrying the thing, so slim and light ultrabooks are among my favourite options. The problem with these designs is that they can sometimes feel a little flexible and flimsy, the LG Gram 16 is one that immediately comes to mind. Thankfully, that’s not the case with the MateBook X Pro, it somehow manages to stay rigid and dense-feeling, despite its low weight.

The laptop will come in blue, white and black colourways, but the only one I’ve seen in the flesh is the blue model. It’s an attractive pastel greyish-blue hue, and it’s completely matte, aside from the shiny Huawei logo in the centre of the lid. The blue model has a matching keyboard and trackpad, but the white model opts for a MacBook-like contrasting black keyboard.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The keyboard is full-size, minus the numpad, and the power button is kept separate, which I’m always happy to see. It boasts 1.5mm of key travel and is fully backlit. I’ve only had a quick tap on it, so I can’t give you my full thoughts, but it seems solid on first impressions, with very little deck flex and adequate spacing.

The trackpad is super-sized, glass-topped and is pressure-sensitive. It supports gestures like Huawei’s knuckle knock for added functionality and the haptic motors have been improved for more satisfying feedback.

When it comes to I/O, the MateBook X Pro is a little limited, likely due to the size constraints of such a slim chassis. You get two Thunderbolt 4 ports on the left, a single USB-C on the right and a privacy slider that disables the webcam on a hardware level. The lack of a headphone socket and HDMI output is a little disappointing, but it’s easily remedied with a dongle or two.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Screen

Flexible 14-inch OLED display for optimum slimness

120Hz 3120×2080 panel, 1000 nits peak brightness

10-point touchscreen

Just like the rest of the chassis, it’s incredible how thin the display is. Huawei has achieved this by using a flexible OLED panel for the first time in a laptop. Apparently, this new design reduces the weight of the display by 51% and makes it 57% slimmer at the same time.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The screen has a 120Hz refresh rate and comes in a 3:2 aspect ratio that’s great for productivity. It’s high resolution, at 3120 x 2080 pixels, and it’s a touchscreen, supporting 10-point multi-touch input.

I haven’t had the opportunity to test this display to its fullest just yet, I’ve only seen it displaying some demo images, but first impressions are positive. There’s great contrast, as you’d expect with an OLED panel, and it was more than bright enough to compete with the daylight that was spilling in through the floor-to-ceiling office windows.

If you do colour-sensitive work, like graphic design, you’ll be pleased to know the MateBook X Pro supports Adobe RGB, DCI-P3 and sRGB colour spaces. It’s also certified as a low-blue light and flicker-free panel by the testing experts at TUV Rheinland, so if you’re worried about eye health, you should be well covered here.

I was excited to hear about the new anti-reflective coating that has been applied to this display. Huawei says it provides up to a 70% reduction in glare and reflectivity, whilst maintaining a 9H hardness level that’s highly scratch-resistant. The anti-reflective coating on the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra makes for one of my favourite phone screens on the market, I’m excited to see if some of that is replicated here.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Features and software

Up to Intel Core Ultra 9 185H

65W peak power, 40W sustained

Up to 32GB RAM, 2TB NVMe SSD

The Huawei MateBook X Pro 2024 will be available in a few different configurations but the only one that’s coming to the UK is the top-spec model. That means it has the Intel Core Ultra 9 185H, 32GB of RAM and 2TB of NVMe storage. In blighty, it’ll set you back £2099 when it hits the shelves in June. In Europe, prices start at €1999 for a more modest set of specifications.

As with the rest of this machine, I’m yet to properly put it to the test, but there’s no doubt that it’s going to be a performer. What’s more of a question mark is the thermals. Cooling such high-end components when they’ve been squeezed into a tiny chassis is no mean feat.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Thankfully, it sounds like Huawei has put plenty of thought into the thermal design. The PCB has been split into three sections to create more space internally, and Huawei has used this space to include 22% larger shark-fin fans, redesigned vapour chambers and more air inlets.

According to the marketing materials, the MateBook X Pro 2024 can power on within 1 second, and get you to your desktop within 9 seconds. It can handle 40W TDP under sustained use, and will boost to 65W when needed. Sounds promising to me.

As for the battery, that’s increased in capacity by 17% compared to last year’s model. It should allow for 6.5 hours of mixed-use, or up to 11 hours of 1080p video playback on a charge. It’s a decent claim, given the power on offer here, but it’s definitely something I’d like to see an improvement on. As always, we’ll need to test these claims to see how accurate they are in real-world use.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Early Thoughts The Huawei MateBook X Pro 2024 is shaping up to be one of the best ultraportable options of the year. It has the specs, it has the looks and it’s exceptionally thin and lightweight. Of course, we need to test in the real world before we can reach any conclusions, but first impressions are good. If you’re in the market for a powerful premium ultrabook, keep an eye out for our full review. Personally, I can’t wait to spend some more time with it. Trusted Score

Full specs ‹ UK RRP EU RRP CPU Manufacturer Screen Size Storage Capacity Battery Hours Weight Operating System Resolution HDR Refresh Rate Ports RAM Touch Screen Convertible? Huawei MateBook X Pro (2024) £2099 €1999 Intel Core Ultra 9 185H Huawei 14 inches 2TB 11 980 G Windows 11 3120 x 2080 Yes 120 Hz 2x Thunderbolt 4, 1x USB-C 32GB Yes No ›