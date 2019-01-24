Huawei Mate 20 X – Battery

This giant phone is powered by a ridiculously large 5000mAh battery, which easily lasted two days of regular use on a single charge.

Regular use entailed listening to music on my morning and evening commute, regularly checking email, social and incoming message feeds, sporadic web browsing, a couple of games of PUBG at lunch, and watching a few cartoons in the evening with the brightness set to 50% with auto-adjust on.

This is an excellent result considering the Mate 20 X’s size. Most other phablets I test struggle to make it through more than a day and a half with the same usage.

The Mate 20 X also dealt surprisingly well with more demanding tasks, such as video streaming and gaming. Streaming video from Netflix with the screen at 50% brightness, the phone discharged an average of just 7-8% per hour. Competing phones generally lose around 10-12% running the same test.

The phone lost around 15-20% per hour whilst gaming – which, again, is a cut above most competing phablets that can lose over a quarter of their charge per hour.

Why buy the Huawei Mate 20 X?

If you’re after an alternative to the Nintendo Switch, or want a dedicated gaming phone, then the Huawei Mate 20 X isn’t the best option. The Razer Phone 2 and ROG Phone include better game-focused features such as variable refresh screens.

However, if you’re wanting a regular, generously sized phablet, it ticks most of the right boxes. The screen is a little on the warm side but it’s nicely sharp and HDR-ready. Plus, the Mate 20 X’s size makes it superb for Netflix binging on-the-go. Stellar battery life and performance round-off a decent package.

Verdict

The Huawei Mate 20 X is a decent phablet if you can get used to its size.