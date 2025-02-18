  Huawei FreeArc Review

Verdict The Huawei FreeArc is a better open-ear earbud effort than Huawei’s first and is a strong, but not necessarily superior alternative to the very similar-looking Shokz OpenFit Air

Comfortable to wear for long periods

Comfortable to wear for long periods Customisable sound

Customisable sound

Good gesture controls

Cons

Questionable long-distance connectivity claims

Questionable long-distance connectivity claims App needed to switch between EQ modes

App needed to switch between EQ modes

Weight balance between bud and ear hook

Key Features Review Price: £99.99

Bluetooth 5.4 Huawei claims a much stronger Bluetooth connection over longer distances

IP57 You could dip them into water (but not for too long)

Open-ear They let in sound for more self-awareness

Introduction

The Huawei FreeArc is Huawei’s second attempt at making open-earbuds and unlike its first effort, the FreeArc is aimed at being on your ears when it’s time to exercise.

Along with a more fitness-friendly design, Huawei promises multiple listening modes, less sound leakage and improved long-range Bluetooth connectivity.

The number of open-ear sports earbuds that sit in and around the FreeArc is plentiful and the good news is that Huawei offers one of the better options you can pick up.

Availability

The Huawei FreeArc carries a launch price of £79 it will retail for £99. That’s less than the Huawei FreeClip, which Huawei slapped with a £179.99 price tag

That sub-£100 price puts it firmly up against the Shokz OpenFit Air, which are less expensive cheaper at £94. You’ve also got a whole host of other earbuds that sit in and around or less than the FreeArc, including the Openrock X, Soundcore Aerofit and JBL Soundgear Sense.

Design

IP57 water resistance

Features gesture controls

Comes in three colour options

It doesn’t take long to see where Huawei has taken design inspiration from as the FreeArc looks like a Shokz OpenFit Air clone. They’re not identical with a few clear differences in the design, but the stature and look feels very similar to the Shokz open-ear sports earbuds.

You can pick them up in either a black, green or grey shades that give it a not overtly sporty look that’s elegant and understated. They weigh 8.3g so they don’t hang heavy on the ears. The combination of the acoustic bean (i.e. speaker) and the comfort droplet, which sits behind the ear, works well to create a nicely balanced design that did stay put in our tests.

I do think the element in the design that links ear hook to earbud could benefit from being a touch thicker, which would make it sit more reassuringly on the top of the ear. It never felt like the earbuds were going to fall off, but I did find myself playing around with the fit at times, particularly when wearing a hat or glasses.

In a first for Huawei earbuds, the FreeArc carries an IP57 water resistance rating, which is up from the IP54 applied to the FreeClip. That gives it a stronger level of defence against water and dust and can technically be submerged in water up to one metre for up to 30 minutes.

The similarities do not end there with the OpenFit Air, with a similar-sized charging case to drop them into. You’re also getting touch-style controls that can be customised in Huawei’s AI Life smartphone app, and they’re a surprisingly responsive set to use for exercise. You can swipe to adjust volume and double and triple tap to perform functions like handling a call or skipping a track and I’d definitely put them in the category of good touch controls on fitness-focused earbuds.

Features

Up to 7 hours battery life

Huawei includes additional features to make them more suited to exercise including an anti-wind design that promises to block wind up to 4 m/s to ensure the clearest call performance from the dual-microphones on board.

It’s also promising an antenna design that has a 100 metre indoor range and a 400 metre outdoor one. Huawei mentioned the scenario of using it on a 400 metre running track as a great place to test this. I did that very thing and while they remained connected to an iPhone for most of the way around the track, the connectivity cutouts kicked in at the 350 metre point on every lap.

Outside of those, there’s support for multipoint connectivity and audio sharing, offering Huawei’s take on Apple’s audio sharing feature that works with other FreeArc and Freebuds earbuds when connected to a Huawei smartphone or tablet.

Battery life is solid on the whole with the FreeArc. It’s up to 7 hours from a single charge and a total of 28 hours with a fully charged case. You’ve also got a quick charging mode that gives you 3 hours of listening with a 10-minute charge. I found those numbers stacked up in testing. Louder listening volumes and using additional EQ presets definitely sees the battery drop quicker, with an hour’s listening typically seeing battery drop anywhere from 10-15%

Sound Quality

Bright, open-ear sound

4 EQ modes available

Like the FreeClip, the FreeArc takes an air conduction approach to delivering its open-ear sound to help make them a safer set of earbuds to work out with indoors and outdoors.

There’s a 17x12mm driver unit to produce the open-ear sound with scope to pick from four different EQ modes and a custom EQ from the Huawei AI Life app and these are available for both Android and iPhone users.

To that sound quality and having used the FreeClip, I’m happy to say that there’s a noticeable step up in performance in most departments. You’ve got the same EQ presets as the FreeClip with the Default EQ treating aspects like bass and trebles the same and did leave me wanting to tinker with things.

The Elevate one gives the sound some added oomph and pickup in bass, the Treble Boost reduces that bass, while the Voices EQ is the one you switch on when listening to podcasts and audiobooks. You can only switch between those EQs from the app, which is a shame as matching up them up to your preferred sounds offers the best results.

I’ve used the earphones indoors and out, in quieter and louder busier environments and in windier ones too, and the overall profile is bright and punchy. It does a good job in offering a balance between audio and sounds around you and while I’m not convinced the anti-wind design has huge benefits for windier outdoor use, my sound didn’t get entirely swept up in gustier conditions.

On Massive Attack’s Unfinished Sympathy switching to the Elevate EQ preset, there‘s some good power though it lacks some of the warmth I do think you get from Shokz’ OpenFit Air and more balanced-sounding open-ear earbuds from Bose and Sony. Bass gets pushed to the forefront with a more muddy profile than ever feeling snappy or tight.

There’s a bit of a boxy feel to the mids and if you like your treble grainy. The Avalanches’ Since I Left You with the default EQ mode brings a bit of balance to proceedings with some of that boxiness in the mids department present again. I switched to the Voices EQ preset on London Grammar’s Wasting My Young Years and it did the required job of lifting vocals where there’s definitely some likeable treble graininess. It was a similar story on On FKA twigs’ Two Weeks, where vocals are more of a force.

Retaining the best sound available when you’re outside competing with more sounds is certainly a challenge not only for the FreeArc, but for all open-ear earbuds simply because of the nature of the design. I’m happy to see that the FreeArc manages to maintain some of the nicer qualities you get in that sound profile that’s more noticeable when using them inside.

The same applies to call quality where the FreeArc is more than capable to handle calls indoors and outdoors. Is it the best call quality you’ll enjoy on a set of earbuds? Not necessarily, but it was good enough to make them suitable for interrupting a run to take a call.

Should you buy it?

You want comfortable, open-ear headphones with customisable sound The FreeArc are well suited for longer listening sessions and offer the ability to tinker with the sound profile to get a better match for your sounds. You want the best open-ear earbuds for sound The Bose Ultra Ear Open and Sony LinkBuds are the best sound in this category of earbuds, but you’re going to have to pay more to get them in your ears.

Final Thoughts With the Huawei FreeClip, Huawei tried to do things differently and it didn’t quite pay off. With the FreeArc, there’s a lot more to like about this open-ear earbuds effort and that’s likely because it’s looked more at its rivals to see what works. First and foremost, they sound better and in keeping with similar priced open-ear buds. You also get a comfortable design, a pretty reliable fit and a surprisingly good set of touch controls. If Huawei had been bold, it could have dropped the price lower than the competition and it would certainly eat into some sales of the Shokz OpenFit Air, which is arguably the best of this style of open-ear earbud at this price. Instead, it’s a good alternative but not necessarily a better one. Trusted Score Verdict

How we test We test every pair of headphones we review thoroughly over an extended period of time. We use industry-standard tests to compare features properly. We’ll always tell you what we find. We never, ever, accept money to review a product. Find out more about how we test in our ethics policy. Tested for two weeks

Tested for two weeks Tested with real wold use

FAQs

Is the Huawei FreeArc waterproof? The Huawei FreeArc carry an IP57 water resistant rating giving them the strongest protection against water on a Huawei phone.

Full Specs Huawei FreeArc Review UK RRP £99.99 Manufacturer Huawei IP rating IP57 Battery Hours 28 Fast Charging No Release Date 2025 Connectivity Bluetooth 5.4 Colours Black, Grey, Green Frequency Range – Hz Headphone Type On-ear (Open)

