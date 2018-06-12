HTC U12 Plus – Battery life

The HTC U12 Plus is far from the slimmest phone around, which for me isn’t an issue if the battery life were to impress. Sadly, it isn’t quite as good as expected.

It was hard to make it through the whole day without the phone requiring a top-up at some point, even though the 3500mAh cell should have proved more than adequate. Intensive tasks such as using GPS in Google Maps absolutely tore through the battery, and throughout the review period I often found myself reaching for the charging cable once I’d returned home from work.

Related: Best Android phones

Some form of wireless charging would have offset this issue somewhat, as I’ve become accustomed to just dropping my phone on a Qi pad whenever I’m in the office. This isn’t an option with the U12 Plus, however, even though the rear of the device is glass, which is a bit of a wasted opportunity.

Fast-charging is available, and it covers both the Qualcomm Quick Charge 3 and 4+ standards. There isn’t much different in terms of charging speeds between the two standards, so HTC has only included a QC 3.0 plug in the box.

Why buy the HTC U12 Plus?

I applaud HTC for attempting to do something different with the HTC U12 Plus. The squeeze functionality is genuinely appealing and interesting, while the switch to non-mechanical buttons is sure to become more common in the coming years.

Related: Samsung Galaxy S9 | iPhone X | OnePlus 6

It’s a shame then that HTC falls down when it comes to execution. The haptic buttons, for example, are really a pain to use and Edge Sense doesn’t work as you’d expect 100% of the time.Add to this the disappointing battery life, a version of Android that lacks the polish of the competition, and no wireless charging.

At least the camera is great and audio experience exceptional.

Verdict

A great camera – but, sadly, not much else to get excited about