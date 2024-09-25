Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

First Impressions: HP Omnibook Ultra Flip

An early look at HP's impressive new AI 2-in-1

By Max Parker September 25th 2024 5:28am
HP OmniBook Ultra Flip 14 inch angled

First Impressions

Slightly dull looking in images, the Omnibook Ultra Flip has a lot going for it once you look a little deeper. There are some nice design touches, a lovely screen and plenty of power.

Key Features

  • Intel AI chipsIntel Core Ultra 5,7 and 9 chipset options
  • 2-in-1 designYou can fold the 14-inch OLED display around

Introduction

HP has used its Imagine event to launch its first 2-in-1 AI laptop, and I have had the chance to spend some time with the laptop ahead of its release.

Powered by Intel Core Ultra (series 2) processors and packing some high-end features, like a wonderful 14-inch OLED panel, this 2-in-1 machine has plenty going for it.

Could it end up being one of the best laptops of the year? Here are my initial impressions of the $1449 machine, which is available now in the USA and coming to other regions in the coming months.

Display

  • Lovely 14-inch OLED panel
  • 500 nits for HDR
  • 48-120Hz refresh rate

The display here is really nice. Even though I was using the Omnibook Ultra Flip in a room filled with bright, unnatural light the screen was still impressive, providing a punchy, bright image with impressive colours and the perfect black associated with OLED.

The 14-inch size is my favourite size, being the perfect combination of portability and productivity. It’s a sharp panel too, with a 2880 x 1800 (HP refers to this as 3K) resolution that feels like a smarter choice than 4K due to the efficiency improvements.

HP OmniBook Ultra Flip 14 inch in hand
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

I didn’t get the chance to really test the display with any HDR footage, although HP reps said the panel can reach 400 nits in SDR content and 500 nits when playing back HDR. These claims will be tested when the machine arrives in our labs, although first impressions are certainly strong.

Elsewhere, the refresh rate can switch between 48 and 120Hz for added smoothness and it’s a very responsive touch panel too. Overall, this certainly looks and performs like an excellent laptop display.

Design

  • HP’s first AI-focussed convertible
  • Lovely textured body
  • Keyboard feels great

In pictures, the HP Omnibook Ultra Flip looks a tad bland – like any non-descript business-focused laptop. Pick it up though, and you’ll notice a number of welcome design additions that make it far nicer in person.

For one, the body – at least in this darker hue I was using during my short demo session – had a nice texture to it. It’s not slippy or shiny, but moody and slightly rough. HP hasn’t tried to just make a MacBook clone here, instead going in a very different – and very welcome – route.

HP OmniBook Ultra Flip 14 inch folded
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The keyboard is another strong point. The keys are big and clicky, while the function row is a slightly different colour to the rest of the deck, helping it stand out for quick access. There are three USB-C ports in all, two of which support Thunderbolt 4.

HP OmniBook Ultra Flip 14 inch keyboard
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Two of these ports are angled on the corners of the machine, while the final one sits in a more traditional position on the side. 

Of course, the star of the show is the 2-in-1 convertible nature of the whole machine. The screen folds back, turning the laptop into a tablet that still feel comfortable to hold. This style of machine isn’t new – although ones like this with AI smarts are – but when you’ve got such a gorgeous panel, having no other distractions is a huge benefit in certain instances.  

Performance

  • Intel Core Ultra 9 options
  • Up to 2TB storage
  • Ai features

As the Ultra moniker suggests, this is a high-end machine in certain configurations. There are various Intel Core Ultra (series 2) processor options, all with support for a multitude of AI goodies. 

These include Microsoft’s CoPilot Plus slate, but HP’s own AI services – including numerous AI security options. HP is also touting the front 9MP camera as an ‘AI camera’, adding in background blur and the like thanks to the integrated NPU.

A lot of these AI features still feel like something of a gimmick, and some including Microsoft’s much-hyped Recall feature is still missing, but they do have the ability to improve over time.

RAM options are either 16GB or 32GB, and there’s up to 2TB of storage too. HP noted battery life, in video playback tests, should be around 20 hour mark although we’ll need to properly test this when we get the machines in for in-depth testing.

Early Verdict

Slightly dull looking in images, the Omnibook Ultra Flip actually has a lot going for it once you look a little deeper. There are some nice design touches, a lovely screen and plenty of power.

HP Omnibook Ultra Flip Specifications

CPU
Manufacturer
Screen Size
Storage Capacity
Front Camera
Battery
Weight
Operating System
Release Date
First Reviewed Date
Resolution
HDR
Ports
GPU
RAM
Colours
Display Technology
Screen Technology
Touch Screen
Convertible?
HP Omnibook Ultra Flip
Intel Ultra 5, 7 and 9
HP
14 inches
512GB, 1TB, 2TB
9MP
64 Whr
2.97 LB
Windows 11
2024
24/09/2024
2880 1 1800
Yes
2 Thunderbolt 4 with USB Type-C
Intel Arc
16GB, 32GB
Atmospheric blue, Eclipse gray
OLED
IPS
Yes
Yes

You might like…

Insta360 Link 2 Review

Insta360 Link 2 Review

Luke Baker 15 hours ago
Beyerdynamic M 70 Pro X Review

Beyerdynamic M 70 Pro X Review

Reece Bithrey 1 week ago
Shure SM4 Review

Shure SM4 Review

Reece Bithrey 2 weeks ago
Microsoft Surface Pro 11 Review

Microsoft Surface Pro 11 Review

Max Parker 2 weeks ago
Lenovo Yoga Pro 7 Review

Lenovo Yoga Pro 7 Review

Britta O’Boyle 3 weeks ago
Shure MV6 Review

Shure MV6 Review

Reece Bithrey 3 weeks ago
A 'hands on review' is our first impression of a product only - it is not a full test and verdict. Our writer must have spent some time with the product to describe an early sense of what it's like to use. We call these 'hands on reviews' to make them visible in search. However these are always unscored and don't give recommendations. Read more about our reviews policy.
Max Parker
By Max Parker
Editor

Max is the Editor of Trusted Reviews, and has been a mobile phone and technology specialist for over nine years. Max started his career at T3 straight after graduating from Kingston University. Max ha…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words