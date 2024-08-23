Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Hotpoint WD714IX Review

A basic but capable warming drawer

By David Ludlow August 23rd 2024 9:00am
Hotpoint WD714IX hero
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star
Recommended

Verdict

This 20-litre warming drawer is simple to fit, doesn’t use much power, and has a decent amount of space inside. It’s a touch basic, with just a simple analogue temperature dial (40°C to 70°C), but it heats evenly back to front and looks great.

Pros

  • Good value
  • Decent amount of space
  • Warms evenly front to back

Cons

  • Very basic controls

Key Features

  • TypeThis is a 13cm high warming drawer.
  • Temperature rangeTemperatures range between 40°C and 70°C.

Introduction

If you entertain a lot and need a stylish, integrated way to keep food and plates warm, the Hotpoint WD714IX is a decent entry-level warmer.

It’s a little light on features and has slightly basic controls, but it works well and is great value.

Design and Features

  • Neat finish
  • Good internal space
  • Basic controls

Finished in stainless steel, the Hotpoint WD714IX integrated warming draw is sleek and stylish. At 134mm high, the drawer is designed to go underneath a small oven in a standard cavity.

Although the Hotpoint WD714IX has a 400W power requirement – so could be run from a plug – it doesn’t come with one and has bare wires, so needs professional installation.

The warming drawer’s entire front is completely blank, bar a cut-out for the LED that shows if the drawer is turned on or off. It can be hard to see the LED unless you’re looking straight it, though. To access the controls, the drawer has to be opened by pressing on it to, and then pulling from below.

I found that the drawer slid out smoothly, and comes out a long way that its entire space is usable, with an easy-clean tempered glass base.

Hotpoint WD714IX open
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Just inside is a power button, and an analogue dial that starts at 40°C and goes to a maximum of 70°C. However, only 40°C and 60°C are marked on the dial, so trying to get 50°C means aiming for halfway.

That’s not necessarily an issue for a product like this, where general temperatures will do for keeping food warm, warming plates or, at 40°C, proving dough.

Hotpoint WD714IX controls
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

There are no dedicated modes for any of the functions, nor can the drawer act as a slow cooker, as some of the competition can. However, getting extra features typically means paying a lot more for a more premium device.

Inside, there are 20 litres of space, which Hotpoint says can hold 20 plates or 80 espresso cups. All of that depends on the size of plates and cups you have, and I found that I could easily get a stack of my six dinner plates in, leaving room for side plates.

Hotpoint WD714IX with plates
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

There’s also enough height for standard serving bowls, and I could easily fill the drawer with all the sides for a family roast dinner.

Performance

  • Even temperature control

I set the temperature to as close to 50°C as I could manage, and then left the drawer for two hours. Opening the drawer I took a thermal photo, which shows that the heat comes from the back where the element is.

Hotpoint WD714IX thermal image
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Measuring the front of the drawer, I took a temperature reading of 43.5°C and at the back 44°C. That’s even, although my guess as to where 50°C was slightly off, so I’d be tempted to go a touch higher.

That said, with such even temperatures from front to back, it shows that it doesn’t matter where dishes are placed.

Latest deals

Should you buy it?

You want a simple warming drawer

Low cost, high quality and able to maintain stable temperatures, this warming drawer is simple by works well.

Buy Now

You want more space or more features

If you want more advanced controls, a wider range of features or a taller drawer for warming more items, look elsewhere.

Final Thoughts

There are more complicated warming drawers with a wider range of temperatures and dedicated features, such as slow cooking. If those options aren’t important and you want a simple pull-out drawer for warming plates or keeping cooked food hot, then this is neat, simple and works well.

Trusted Score
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star

Sign up for the Trusted Reviews Newsletter

Terms and conditions

How we test

We test every warming drawer we review thoroughly over an extended period of time. We use standard tests to compare features properly. We’ll always tell you what we find. We never, ever, accept money to review a product.

Find out more about how we test in our ethics policy.

Used as our main warming drawer for the review period

We use a thermal camera to see how evenly the oven heats.

You might like…

Hotpoint SI4S854CBL Review

Hotpoint SI4S854CBL Review

David Ludlow 4 weeks ago
Cuisinart Indoor Pizza Oven CPZ120U Review

Cuisinart Indoor Pizza Oven CPZ120U Review

Rachel Ogden 2 months ago
Gozney Arc Review

Gozney Arc Review

Rachel Ogden 3 months ago
Lakeland 6.5L Searing Slow Cooker Review

Lakeland 6.5L Searing Slow Cooker Review

Amy Cutmore 4 months ago
Neff N90 C29MY7MY0 Microwave Oven Review

Neff N90 C29MY7MY0 Microwave Oven Review

David Ludlow 6 months ago
Neff N90 B69VY7MY0 Oven Review

Neff N90 B69VY7MY0 Oven Review

David Ludlow 6 months ago

FAQs

Does the Hotpoint WD714IX have any special modes?

No, it’s a straightforward warming drawer that can operate between 40°C and 90°C.

Full specs

UK RRP
Manufacturer
Size (Dimensions)
Release Date
First Reviewed Date
Model Number
Stated Power
Oven type
Appliance type
Number of ovens
Oven description
Microwave bed type
Oven capcity
Hotpoint WD714IX
£299
Hotpoint
595 x 568 x 134 MM
2024
26/07/2024
Hotpoint WD714IX
400 W
Convection
Integrated
1
Warming drawer
Flat
20 litres
David Ludlow
By David Ludlow linkedin Contact via linkedin
Home Technology Editor

Starting life on the consumer PC press back in 1998, David has been at the forefront of technology for the past 20 years. He has edited Computer Shopper and Expert Reviews, and once wrote a book on ho…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words