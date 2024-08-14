Verdict

Superb controls, especially the fast-to-set timer, and excellent integrated extraction with automatic controls, makes the Hotpoint PVH 92 B K a brilliant hob. It’s generally fast to heat up, bar the smallest zone, and has useful boil and keep warm modes. I’d have liked to see an automated melting mode and HotPoint’s CleanProtect surface, but that aside this hob is great value.

Pros Great value

Intuitive controls

Powerful cooking

Automated extractor Cons Lacks automated cooking modes

Key Features Cooking zones Four individual cooking zones, and the left two can be combined into one zone.

Power This hob requires a full 32A circuit.

Introduction

Most hobs with an integrated extractor are super expensive, but the Hotpoint PVH 92 B K, while not cheap, certainly costs much less than the competition.

It doesn’t have the same range of features as some of the standalone models, but it’s exceptionally easy to use and powerful, making it a good choice if you want a neat-looking kitchen without an overhead extractor.

Design and Features

Venting or recirculating options

Clever timer controls

Automatic extractor

Sitting 83cm wide, the Hotpoint PVH 92 B K is a touch wider than most wider hobs, such as the AEG IAE84851FB, which means it’s more likely to be bought as part of a kitchen refurb, rather than as a replacement for an existing model.

You must also account for the ducting that runs underneath the hob and down towards the ground. There are options for recirculating or direct ventilation to the outside.

For recirculating, there’s a grease filter that needs to be cleaned monthly (it’s dishwasher safe), and odour filters that can be regenerated in an oven. A light turns on when it’s time to sort the filters out.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

As with other venting hobs that I’ve reviewed, such as the Samsung Infinite Range CombiHob NZ84T9747VK/UR, the vent sits in the middle of the hob. I like the fact that the grill on Hotpoint’s extractor is flush with the hob, as it makes it easier to switch pans from one side to the other.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Layout-wise, there are four individual burners, but the two on the left can be bridged to create one zone for larger pans and griddles. The two burners on the right are individual.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Controls are simple, with a slider letting me quickly select the power mode that I wanted (one to nine), with an additional Power Boost (P) mode for rapidly boiling water.

All zones can be run at setting nine at the same time, but using the P mode introduces some restrictions to prevent the hob from exceeding its 7.4kW maximum power drawer.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

According to the manual, the top left zone operates at between 2.1 and 3kW; the bottom left between 1.6 and 1.85kW; top right at between 2.3 and 3kW; and bottom right at between 1.2 and 1.4kW.

This means that running the bottom right burner at setting P, restricts the top right burner to setting 9; put the top-right burner on P, and the bottom-right is restricted to setting 7.

On the left, if the top is set to P, the bottom burner won’t work; set the bottom burner to P and the top is limited to setting 8.

Restrictions are common on hobs, but the benefit of such a system is that some burners operate as quickly as a kettle. Once you’re used to the Hotpoint PVH 92 B K, I recommend using the top burners for the P setting to quickly boil water, and then move pans around as required.

Previous Hotpoint hobs I’ve reviewed have had some clever automatic modes, but the choices here are a little more limited, and there’s no melting option. Instead, each zone gets a boil option, with the power dialling down automatically to prevent boiling over; and a keep warm setting for simmering.

Each zone has a timer, with the burning shutting down when it expires. And, there’s a standalone timer, too.

I love the timer controls on this hob, as it has +/- buttons for hours, tens of minutes and seconds. So, rather than having to press and hold a ‘plus’ button to set a timer, as with other hobs, I found that Hotpoint PVH 92 B K’s controls made it much quicker to set a timer.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Extraction works with three power settings, plus two boost settings that run for a limited time. Alternatively, the automatic mode works a treat, adjusting power based on demand.

This hob doesn’t have HotPoint’s clever CleanProtect covering, which is available on other models, such as the Hotpoint CleanProtect TS6477CCPNE. With CleanProtect, mess can easily be cleaned with water alone; on this hob, the standard coating means cleaning is a touch more involved.

Performance

Fast for larger pans

Useful automatic cooking

Powerful extraction

Running the hob on automatic mode while cooking, I found that the extraction was extremely powerful, sucking down any steam or cooking gasses coming off the pan. I didn’t find the extractor too noisy either, with most of the noise contained in the cupboard underneath.

Performance is generally very good, too. Taking 1.5-litres of water in a large pan from 20°C to 90°C, I found that the Hotpoint PVH 92 B K took 3m 51s. There are faster hobs, such as the Neff T66YYY4C0, but the result I saw is at least as good as I’d get from a kettle.

Putting a smaller pan on the biggest burner and taking 1-litre of water to 90°C, I saw the task completed in 3m 28s, which again is comparable with a kettle. I found that the smallest pan, with 0.5-litres of water, was a little slow to get to 90°C, taking 2m 44s.

The automatic modes were useful, with the boil option bringing my pans to temperature without overflowing them. I found that the keep warm option was good, too, maintaining a solid 70°C in my pan.

Should you buy it? You want a simple-to-use hob with built-in extraction Incredibly simple to use with intuitive controls, and with powerful integrated extraction, this is a neat and powerful choice. Buy Now You want more cooking modes If you want temperature-controlled cooking, a melting mode or smart features, you may be better off with a different hob

Final Thoughts An integrated extractor is a useful option, as it makes for a neater kitchen, and puts the extractor next to the source of pollutant. The closest model to this that I’ve reviewed is the Samsung Infinite Range CombiHob NZ84T9747VK/UR, which is a little more expensive and not always that intuitive to use, although it does have a melting mode. Here, the Hotpoint PVH 92 B K is great value and beautifully simple to use. If you want a standalone hob with extractor, check out my guide to the best induction hobs. Trusted Score

How we test Unlike other sites, we test every induction hob we review thoroughly over an extended period of time. We use standard tests to compare features properly. We’ll always tell you what we find. We never, ever, accept money to review a product. Find out more about how we test in our ethics policy. Used as our main induction hob for the review period We measure how long it takes to bring 500ml, 1-litre and 1.5-litres of water to 90C using different sized burners. We test any special cooking programmes to see how they perform

FAQs Does the Hotpoint PVH 92 B K have to be vented? There are options for both venting and recirculation.

Trusted Reviews test data ‹ Hob time to heat 500ml water Hob time to heat 1-litre water Hob time to heat 1.5-litre water Hotpoint PVH 92 B K 2.73 min 3.47 min 3.85 min ›