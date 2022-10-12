Verdict

The Hotpoint Anti-Stain NDB 9635 W UK is a washer dryer with decent capacity (9kg wash, 6kg dry) that doesn’t sacrifice on wash performance. Excellent stain removal at low temperatures, and even better on the Eco 40-60 wash, this is a great washing machine in its own right, with the added advantage that it can also dry clothes. Decent running costs for a combined machine make this a great value choice. My only criticism is the slightly mysterious way that drying programmes are presented.

Pros Excellent stain removal

Sophisticated range of programmes

Low running costs for washing Cons Drying costs are expensive

Slightly confusing dry-only options

Availability UK RRP: £440

Key Features Type This is a freestanding washer dryer.

Capacity This machine can take 9kg of washing and 6kg for drying.

Energy rating This machine has a D rating for washing and drying and a B rating for washing.

Introduction

As convenient as washer-dryers are, they tend to be a lot more expensive to run than standalone appliances and don’t have quite as many programmes. It’s nice to see the Hotpoint Anti-Stain NDB 9635 W UK push back on that.

Sure, it’s more expensive and has less capacity than a regular tumble dryer, but it’s a fully featured washing machine, with a decent B-class energy rating, and a load of features.

For the price, it’s an excellent choice if you want a tumble dryer but you don’t have space for separates.

Design and features

Looks fantastic

Steam, Anti Stain and fast wash options

Decent washing capacity

Hotpoint laundry devices have been through a nice design shift recently, and the Hotpoint NDB 9635 W UK is no exception. With its two-tone dial, and neat control panel and porthole, this is a nice-looking appliance. That is, it will blend into most rooms without dominating.

Inside, there’s a 9kg drum, which has a fairly wide opening to it. I didn’t have any trouble loading in our test washing. For drying, this machine can take 6kg of wet clothes, which works out to around 5kg of dry washing, give or take.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

For a washer dryer, 6kg of drying is about as big as you’ll get; if you want to tackle more drying in one go, you’ll need to buy a dedicated tumble dryer instead.

Control of the Hotpoint NDB 9635 W UK is via the smart dial on the front. This has all of the programmes written clearly in English, so there are no funny icons to decipher. At the top of the dial are the dedicated wash and dry programmes, which take between 1kg and 5kg of dry washing.

However, drying programmes can be added to the standard wash programmes, too: just make sure that you don’t exceed the maximum drying load if you want to wash and dry in one go.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

There are the standard wash programmes that I’d expect, including Cotton, Synthetics and Eco 40-60 washes.

In addition, Hotpoint has loaded this washer dryer with some special programmes. There’s a Wool mode, approved by Woolmark, a Steam Refresh programme for freshening clothes fast, a 20°C washing programme for energy saving, plus the special Anti Stain programme, designed to remove stains without pre-treating clothes.

Each programme has a default temperature and spin speed, although these can be overridden using the selection buttons on the front. Plus, most cycles let you add steam to kill bacteria and viruses.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Strangely, the programme dial doesn’t have a dry-only mode on it. Instead, this has to be selected via the Dry Only button next to the LCD. In Dry Only mode, there are four modes. The first three are mysteriously labelled: A3, A2 and A1. These correspond to cupboard, hanger and iron dry modes, but I had to look up what they meant in the manual.

The fourth mode lets you select a drying time between 30 and 210 minutes; for most cases, the sensor drying programmes make sense as they’ll save you more money.

Once a wash has been engaged, the LCD shows the programme’s remaining time on the screen. During the first part of the wash (usually within 10 minutes or so) the Hotpoint NDB 9635 W UK can be paused and items added to the wash.

Here, there’s a standard detergent drawer, which rotates out. This takes fabric softener, detergent and pre-wash detergent.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Performance

Decent running costs for washing

Good drying costs (for a washer dryer)

Excellent stain removal

I put the Hotpoint NDB 9635 W UK through our regular set of tests, to see how well it performed. First, I started with the Eco 40-60 wash, which is a standard wash shared across all devices. Measuring water and energy use for our standard 5kg washing load, I found that a cycle cost a respectable 37p (at a unit cost of 34p).

Here, the clothes came out 1.86kg heavier than they went in, which meant that they’d added 37% extra in weight. Under 40% is good, but closer to 30% is best. As far as washer dryers go, this is a good result.

Stain removal was excellent, as you can see from the images below. Starting from left to right, the red wine stain is still visible, but massively reduced, but the other stains (vegetable oil, ketchup, orange juice and gravy) are all gone.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews) Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Next, I moved to the Cotton 30°C wash. Here energy use dropped, but water consumption went to 107.5-litres, pushing the cycle cost to 50p for our 5kg load. Again, it’s not bad for a washer dryer, but the cycle is considerably higher than the Eco 40-60 programme. Again, water retention was similar to the Eco 40-60 programme, with my test clothes weighing 39% more.

I then ran the 20°C cycle, which dropped water and power consumption, giving an overall cycle cost of 25p for our 5kg test load. Upping the spin speed to the maximum 1400rpm, and my clothes came out 39% heavier.

Stain removal at 20°C was impressive, and very similar to the results from the 30°C wash. With my stain strip below, you can see the red wine stain is slightly more visible than on the Eco 40-60 wash, and there’s a trace of the vegetable oil stain. Even so, that’s impressive cleaning performance, and for more lightly soiled clothes, the far cheaper 20°C wash cycle is well worth using.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews) Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

To compare washer dryers equally, I work out the Eco 40-60 cycle cost for a maximum load, which in this case is 9kg. Here, a cycle costs 45p. Given the average UK household will wash around 1370kg of washing per year, the Hotpoint NDB 9635 W UK could complete this amount of washing in 152.22 loads, which gives a yearly running cost of £69.07 per year. That’s a fair bit cheaper than the Sharp ES-NDH0144WC-EN, which costs £79.44 a year to run.

Turning to the tumble dryer, the Hotpoint NDB 9635 W UK isn’t as efficient as a standalone model and has a D class rating for combined wash and dry performance. I loaded the washer dryer with 6kg of wet washing and put it on the cupboard dry cycle. This used a chunky 2.84kWh of power with some minimal water usage (washer dryers use water to condense the steam), giving a running cost of £1.05 per cycle based on our 5kg (dry weight) washing. In this mode, some water was retained in the clothes, with 97% of the water removed; at this level, the clothes are fine to fold away.

Moving to Hanging dry, the cost per cycle dropped to 91p, while water removal fell to 96%. On this basis, I’d use this cycle more, for cost savings.

Using the UK average of 960kg of drying per year, the Hotpoint NDB 9635 W UK would need 160 drying cycles. Based on the provided energy figures, this machine would cost £143.94 a year to run; a big saving on the Sharp ES-NDH0144WC-EN’s £186.82 running costs.

Of course, a full tumble dryer would be cheaper to run, as the cost per cycle is lower and they hold more washing. However, for convenience and if you don’t have space for separates, the Hotpoint NDB 9635 W UK is economical for a washer dryer.

There was little case vibration in this washer-dryer, so I measured it at 53.8dB on its standard wash cycle, upping to 71.5dB on spin. It’s not the quietest washing machine that I’ve reviewed, but I didn’t find this model too intrusive, either.

Latest deals

Should you buy it? If you want a washer dryer and don’t want to compromise on wash performance, this is an excellent choice. If you can fit a separate washing machine and tumble dryer, you’ll get better overall running costs and can handle more washing.

Final Thoughts If you don’t have space for a separate washing machine and tumble dryer, but don’t want to compromise on wash quality, the Hotpoint NDB 9635 W UK is an excellent choice. It proved itself capable of dealing with stains at low temperatures, and these can also help cut running costs from the standard programmes. Drying performance is very good, for those times you can’t line-dry items. Overall, the Hotpoint NDB 9635 W UK is excellent value. Trusted Score

How we test Unlike other sites, we test every washer dryer we review thoroughly over an extended period of time. We use standard tests to compare features properly. We’ll always tell you what we find. We never, ever, accept money to review a product. Find out more about how we test in our ethics policy. We test compatibility with the main smart systems (HomeKit, Alexa, Google Assistant, SmartThings, IFTTT and more) to see how easy each machine is to remote control. Smart washing machines only. We test each machine with the same stains to see which ones are best at cleaning. We test with the same sets of clothes for each machine, run through a cycle on our test washing machine, so we can compare energy costs and drying performance between tumble dryers

FAQs How much washing can the Hotpoint NDB 9635 W UK take? It can take 9kg of washing and dry 6kg of clothes. Does the Hotpoint NDB 9635 W UK have a smart app? No, all of the controls are on the front.

Trusted Reviews test data ‹ Energy consumption 30C wash Water consumption 30C wash Percentage water remaining 30C wash Energy consumption 40C wash Water consumption 40C wash Percentage water remaining 40C wash Yearly running cost high use (washer dryers) Energy consumption cupboard dry Energy consumption hanging dry Water consumption cupboard dry Water consumption hanging dry Sound (spin) Sound (normal) Hotpoint Anti-Stain NDB 9635 W UK 0.505 kWh 107.5 litres 39.7 % 0.525 kWh 63.6 litres 37.3 % £213.01 2.84 kWh 2.305 kWh 29 litres 21.5 litres 71.5 dB 53.8 dB ›

Full specs ‹ UK RRP Manufacturer Size (Dimensions) Model Number Voice Assistant Rated Efficiency Annual water consumption Annual electricity consumption Dryer type Sensor drying Drying modes Drying Capacity Drum Capacity Spin speed Special wash modes Countdown timer Delay timer Hotpoint Anti-Stain NDB 9635 W UK £440 Hotpoint 595 x 540 x 850 MM Hotpoint Anti-Stain NDB 9635 W UK No D (wash and dry), B (wash) 11000 litres 123.2 kWh Condenser Yes Timer, cupboard dry, hanging dry, iron dry 6 kg 9 kg 1400 rpm Delicates, wool. 20°C, Rapid 30′ Yes Yes ›

Sustainability

TrustedReviews’ holds the fact that global warming is not a myth as a core value and will continuously endeavor to help protect our planet from harm in its business practices.

As part of this mission, whenever we review a product we send the company a series of questions to help us gauge and make transparent the impact the device has on the environment.

We currently haven’t received answers to the questions on this product, but will update this page the moment we do. You can see a detailed breakdown of the questions we ask and why in our sustainability info page.