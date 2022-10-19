Verdict

An excellent 60cm wide fridge freezer, the Hotpoint H7X 83A W has lower running costs than its entry-level siblings, plus more features, including individual fridge and freezer temperature controls. With a flexible fridge interior and good freezer space, this fridge freezer is a great choice for anyone that wants more control over their fridge freezer but doesn’t want to pay premium prices.

Sitting towards the top of the ‘Total No Frost’ range, the Hotpoint H7X 83A W has some advanced features that its lower-priced siblings don’t: temperature control over the fridge and freezer, lowing running costs, and Active Fresh technology.

Only a little more expensive than the Hotpoint H5X 820 W, this is a good compromise if you want more advanced features but don’t want to shell out for a more premium option.

Design and features

Flexible fridge space

Dual fridge and freezer controls

Available in stainless steel and whilte

As with the rest of the line-up, I’ve reviewed the Hotpoint H7X 83A W, which is the white model. It’s also available for a little more if you want the stainless steel version (Hotpoint H7X 83A SX). I think it’s worth paying the extra if you’ve got other stainless steel appliances that you want this fridge to match.

The Hotpoint H7X 83A W is the same size as the H5X and H3X models: 1912 x 596 x 678mm. That’s a little shorter than the H9X 94T SX, but it does mean that the top shelf is much easier to reach here.

Internally, the fridge has 231-litres of space, and the freezer a decent 104-litres of space. Fridge layout here is the same as in the other models, with four shelves inside, the top two of which each have two height positions. Dropping these shelves down can make sense, as the top shelf’s default position is only tall enough to stand up a can of coke.

At the bottom is the Fresh Zone drawer, which operates at 0°C, for preserving fresh food. Again, there’s no dial to control humidity. If you want more flexibility, the H9X has two drawers with humidity controls.

Once again, I’m impressed with the door pockets. The bottom one is large enough to take big items, such as 2-litre milk cartons. At the top, the deep pocket is tall enough to take a can of coke. Then, the two middle pockets give extra storage space, with the one on the right able to go in two positions. This combination means plenty of flexibility to store the items that you use often.

Lighting is impressive in this fridge freezer. I found the LED bright and hard to block, making it easy to see what I wanted to get.

The freezer doesn’t have a light and has a simple layout: three large drawers for storing all of your frozen items.

This fridge freezer has controls on the inside. Here, there’s control over temperature for both the fridge and freezer, which is a big step up from the two more entry-level models.

Here, technology is better, too: there’s Active Oxygen, which helps kill off bacteria to preserve food for longer.

Performance

Stable temperautres

Good running costs

I loaded the Hotpoint H7X 83A W up with ice packs and then fitted my automatic door openers, which open and close the fridge doors at the same time each day. I then used temperature sensors to monitor the fridge freezer.

The fridge compartment had an average temperature of 4.8°C, which is 0.8°C warmer than the set temperature of 4°C, although still well within food safety temperatures, and the ideal fridge range of between 3°C and 5°C. On average, temperatures mostly fluctuated by +/-0.54°C, which is incredibly stable – anything under 1°C is brilliant.

In the freezer section, I set the temperature to -18°C. Here, I recorded an average temperature of -16.28°C, which is 1.72°C warmer than the set temperature, so I’d drop the set temperature to -20°C instead. Fluctuations in temperatures were mostly between +/-0.97°C. Again, anything under 1°C is good to see.

As a D-rated appliance, the is cheaper to run than its little brothers: £68.34 a year (at 34p per kW/h) or 16.8p per litre of space. That’s a good £17 cheaper a year to run than the H5X.

Should you buy it? If you want some high-end features at a lower cost, this fridge freezer gets the balance spot on. If you want more fridge space and humidty control on drawers look elsewhere.

Final Thoughts Fitting in temperature controls for the fridge and freezer, plus adding some high-end features that the top-of-the-line models have, the Hotpoint H7X 83A W offers the right balance between price and performance. If you want a bit more control but don’t want to pay full-on premium prices, this is the model to buy. Check out my guide to the best fridge freezers for alternatives. Trusted Score

How we test Unlike other sites, we test every fridge freezer we review thoroughly over an extended period of time. We use industry standard tests to compare features properly. We’ll always tell you what we find. We never, ever, accept money to review a product. Find out more about how we test in our ethics policy. We test for at least two weeks. We use temperature sensors to monitor the internal temperature to help us accurately compare models from different manufacturers.

FAQs Can you adjust the Hotpoint H7X 83A W’s freezer temperature? Yes, this model has fridge and freezer controls. How much space does the Hotpoint H7X 83A W have inside? There’s a 104-litre freezer and a 231-litre fridge.

Trusted Reviews test data ‹ Average temperature (fridge) Cost per litre of space Average temperature (freezer) Hotpoint H7X 83A W 4.33 °C £0.20 -16.28 °C ›

Full specs ‹ UK RRP Manufacturer Size (Dimensions) Model Number Model Variants Number of doors Freezer capacity Door shelves Drawers Frost free Accessories Fridge capacity Internal shelves Salad drawers Hotpoint H7X 83A W £580 Hotpoint 596 x 678 x 1912 MM Hotpoint H5X 820 W Silver, white 2 104 litres 4 3 Yes Egg tray, ice cube tray 231 litres 4 1 ›

