 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Hotpoint H7X 83A W Review

David Ludlow By David Ludlow linkedin Contact via linkedin
Home Technology Editor

Verdict

rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star
Trusted Reviews Recommended

An excellent 60cm wide fridge freezer, the Hotpoint H7X 83A W has lower running costs than its entry-level siblings, plus more features, including individual fridge and freezer temperature controls. With a flexible fridge interior and good freezer space, this fridge freezer is a great choice for anyone that wants more control over their fridge freezer but doesn’t want to pay premium prices.

Pros

  • Very stable temperatures
  • Good running costs
  • Flexible interior space

Cons

  • No humidity dial on fridge drawer

Availability

  • UKRRP: £580

Key Features

  • TypeThis is a 60cm wide freestanding fridge freezer.
  • CapacityThere’s a 104-litre freezer and a 231-litre fridge.

Introduction

Sitting towards the top of the ‘Total No Frost’ range, the Hotpoint H7X 83A W has some advanced features that its lower-priced siblings don’t: temperature control over the fridge and freezer, lowing running costs, and Active Fresh technology.

Only a little more expensive than the Hotpoint H5X 820 W, this is a good compromise if you want more advanced features but don’t want to shell out for a more premium option.

Design and features

  • Flexible fridge space
  • Dual fridge and freezer controls
  • Available in stainless steel and whilte

As with the rest of the line-up, I’ve reviewed the Hotpoint H7X 83A W, which is the white model. It’s also available for a little more if you want the stainless steel version (Hotpoint H7X 83A SX). I think it’s worth paying the extra if you’ve got other stainless steel appliances that you want this fridge to match.

The Hotpoint H7X 83A W is the same size as the H5X and H3X models: 1912 x 596 x 678mm. That’s a little shorter than the H9X 94T SX, but it does mean that the top shelf is much easier to reach here. 

Hotpoint H7X 83A W fridge space
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Internally, the fridge has 231-litres of space, and the freezer a decent 104-litres of space. Fridge layout here is the same as in the other models, with four shelves inside, the top two of which each have two height positions. Dropping these shelves down can make sense, as the top shelf’s default position is only tall enough to stand up a can of coke.

Hotpoint H7X 83A W top shelf
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

At the bottom is the Fresh Zone drawer, which operates at 0°C, for preserving fresh food. Again, there’s no dial to control humidity. If you want more flexibility, the H9X has two drawers with humidity controls.

Hotpoint H7X 83A W drawer
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Once again, I’m impressed with the door pockets. The bottom one is large enough to take big items, such as 2-litre milk cartons. At the top, the deep pocket is tall enough to take a can of coke. Then, the two middle pockets give extra storage space, with the one on the right able to go in two positions. This combination means plenty of flexibility to store the items that you use often.

Hotpoint H7X 83A W door
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Lighting is impressive in this fridge freezer. I found the LED bright and hard to block, making it easy to see what I wanted to get. 

The freezer doesn’t have a light and has a simple layout: three large drawers for storing all of your frozen items.

Hotpoint H7X 83A W freezer drawer
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

This fridge freezer has controls on the inside. Here, there’s control over temperature for both the fridge and freezer, which is a big step up from the two more entry-level models.

Hotpoint H7X 83A W temperature control
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Here, technology is better, too: there’s Active Oxygen, which helps kill off bacteria to preserve food for longer. 

Hotpoint H7X 83A W Oxygen
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Performance

  • Stable temperautres
  • Good running costs

I loaded the Hotpoint H7X 83A W up with ice packs and then fitted my automatic door openers, which open and close the fridge doors at the same time each day. I then used temperature sensors to monitor the fridge freezer.

The fridge compartment had an average temperature of 4.8°C, which is 0.8°C warmer than the set temperature of 4°C, although still well within food safety temperatures, and the ideal fridge range of between 3°C and 5°C. On average, temperatures mostly fluctuated by +/-0.54°C, which is incredibly stable – anything under 1°C is brilliant.

In the freezer section, I set the temperature to -18°C. Here, I recorded an average temperature of -16.28°C, which is 1.72°C warmer than the set temperature, so I’d drop the set temperature to -20°C instead. Fluctuations in temperatures were mostly between +/-0.97°C. Again, anything under 1°C is good to see.

As a D-rated appliance, the is cheaper to run than its little brothers: £68.34 a year (at 34p per kW/h) or 16.8p per litre of space. That’s a good £17 cheaper a year to run than the H5X. 

Latest deals

Should you buy it?

If you want some high-end features at a lower cost, this fridge freezer gets the balance spot on.

If you want more fridge space and humidty control on drawers look elsewhere.

Final Thoughts

Fitting in temperature controls for the fridge and freezer, plus adding some high-end features that the top-of-the-line models have, the Hotpoint H7X 83A W offers the right balance between price and performance. If you want a bit more control but don’t want to pay full-on premium prices, this is the model to buy. Check out my guide to the best fridge freezers for alternatives.

Trusted Score
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star

Sign up for the Trusted Reviews Newsletter

Terms and conditions

How we test

Unlike other sites, we test every fridge freezer we review thoroughly over an extended period of time. We use industry standard tests to compare features properly. We’ll always tell you what we find. We never, ever, accept money to review a product.

Find out more about how we test in our ethics policy.

We test for at least two weeks.

We use temperature sensors to monitor the internal temperature to help us accurately compare models from different manufacturers.

You might like…

Can you freeze cheese?

Can you freeze cheese?

Simon Handby 3 years ago
Best fridge freezer: Make your food last longer

Best fridge freezer: Make your food last longer

David Ludlow 4 years ago

FAQs

Can you adjust the Hotpoint H7X 83A W’s freezer temperature?

Yes, this model has fridge and freezer controls.

How much space does the Hotpoint H7X 83A W have inside?

There’s a 104-litre freezer and a 231-litre fridge.

Trusted Reviews test data

Average temperature (fridge)
Cost per litre of space
Average temperature (freezer)
Hotpoint H7X 83A W
4.33 °C
£0.20
-16.28 °C

Full specs

UK RRP
Manufacturer
Size (Dimensions)
Release Date
First Reviewed Date
Model Number
Model Variants
Number of doors
Freezer capacity
Door shelves
Drawers
Frost free
Accessories
Fridge capacity
Internal shelves
Salad drawers
Hotpoint H7X 83A W
£580
Hotpoint
596 x 678 x 1912 MM
2022
06/10/2022
Hotpoint H5X 820 W
Silver, white
2
104 litres
4
3
Yes
Egg tray, ice cube tray
231 litres
4
1

Sustainability

TrustedReviews’ holds the fact that global warming is not a myth as a core value and will continuously endeavor to help protect our planet from harm in its business practices.

As part of this mission, whenever we review a product we send the company a series of questions to help us gauge and make transparent the impact the device has on the environment.

We currently haven’t received answers to the questions on this product, but will update this page the moment we do. You can see a detailed breakdown of the questions we ask and why in our sustainability info page.

David Ludlow
By David Ludlow linkedin Contact via linkedin
Home Technology Editor
Starting life on the consumer PC press back in 1998, David has been at the forefront of technology for the past 20 years. He has edited Computer Shopper and Expert Reviews, and once wrote a book on ho…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.