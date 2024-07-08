Verdict

With its Maxi Space tub, the integrated Hotpoint H7IHP42LUK full size dishwasher has a load more room than your average model, which makes it perfect for awkward-sized items, such as tall wine glasses. This model is a little expensive to run on its highest setting, but it’s an excellent cleaner and has decent running costs on standard wash cycles.

Pros Lots of space

Flexible racks

Powerful cleaning Cons A touch expensive to run a full intensive wash

Key Features Place settings This integrated dishwasher has space for 15 place settings, making it one of the largest available.

Introduction

Hotpoint’s Maxi Space dishwashers, which give you 10% more space, solve many issues with dishwashers, making it easier to fit in everything you want to clean. That’s as true here on the Hotpoint H7IHP42LUK integrated dishwasher as it is on the other Maxi Space models that I’ve reviewed.

With a clever third-rack, tonnes of space and thoughtful wash programmes, this is a brilliant-value integrated dishwasher that’s easy to load up.

Design and Features

Maxi Space tub

3D Zone Wash for deep cleaning

Simple controls

A full-size integrated dishwasher, the Hotpoint H7IHP42LUK has the same Maxi Space tub that I’ve seen on previous dishwashers, including the excellent Hotpoint H8IHT59LSUK, although the internal layout of racks is slightly different here.

Hotpoint says that Maxi Space gives 10% more room than on a regular dishwasher and, as such, the door is a touch taller than with a regular model. While 10% doesn’t sound like a lot, it’s the difference between being able to easily load odd-sized items and long-stem wine glasses and having trouble fitting everything in.

As a result, the Hotpoint H7IHP42LUK has proved to be one of the easiest-to-load dishwashers I have ever reviewed.

At the bottom of the dishwasher is the standard bottom rack, which has two rows of tines with different spacing, so you can load plates and bowls, leaving enough of a gap between them for easy cleaning. The row at the back is split into two sections, each of which can fold down so that pans and casserole dishes can sit flat.

Underneath this back section is the 3D Zone Wash arm, which is a separate sprayer targeted at just this area. When enabled, it allows for a deeper clean of the most heavily soiled items.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Slide out the middle rack, and clips on either side allow the rack to be height adjusted. That’s a common feature on many dishwashers, but with the H7IHP42LUK, putting the rack in its lower position still leaves room for most regular-sized plates; with a normal dishwasher, the lower position usually means the spray arm hits plates below.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Having this extra space is brilliant, as it means that even long-stemmed wine glasses will fit in easily enough. There are fold-down wine glass holders on both sides of the rack, with the tops able to hold longer utensils.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

That still leaves plenty of room for cups and mugs, plus there are two sections of fold-down tines that can be used for small plates and saucers.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

At the top is a flat cutlery rack, and that’s where the Hotpoint H7IHP42LUK really differs from the Hotpoint H8IHT59LSUK, which has a Hydroforce top rack with dedicated sprayers for cutlery, mugs and placed in the rack.

I’m a fan of Hydroforce, and the targeted cleaning it gives mugs, but it means the rack is quite deep in places, making it harder to fit items below. And, Hydroforce means that there’s only a small top rack for cutlery, so a secondary cutlery basket is required.

As the Hotpoint H7IHP42LUK has a more standard cutlery rack, there’s more space below and no need for a cutlery basket. That just leaves the question of whether you want a cutlery rack or basket. I like a rack, but for many people, unless the cutlery drawer is next to the dishwasher, a basket can be more convenient.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

It’s a cleverly designed rack, and the left or right sides can be slid out of the way to leave a gap, so even if you have very tall wine glasses, or want to squeeze in a vase, you can do.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Overall, the Hotpoint H7IHP42LUK has space inside for 15 place settings, which is one more than most full-size integrated models.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Rather than the touch buttons that more expensive H8IHT59LSUK has, the Hotpoint H7IHP42LUK has regular buttons. That’s no issue, as they’re tactile and easy to use. Once turned on, the LCD shows the selected wash cycle by number, with a guide to the cycles printed on the door.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

These include Eco, Auto 65°C (for intensive cleaning), Auto 50°C (for a mix of dishes), a rapid clean, a 45°C glass cleaning mode, a night mode, a 65°C sanitising wash, rinse, and a self-clean mode for use with dishwasher cleaner.

For each wash, there are additional selectable options, including 3D Wash Zone for heavily soiled items (placed at the rear of the bottom rack) and a half-wash option that reduces energy and water consumption.

The run-time is shown on the screen once a wash cycle and options have been chosen, and there’s a further option to set a delay if you want the dishwasher to run later on.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

While the screen can’t be seen when the dishwasher is closed, there is a light on the bottom of the door that shines so that you know when the machine is operating.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

At the end of most wash cycles, bar the quick cycle, the door is pushed open by 10cm to allow air to circulate through and help dry anything inside.

Performance

Excellent cleaning

Good running costs

3D Wash Zone boosts cleaning for heavily-soiled items

I test all dishwashers on a variety of settings, to see both how efficient they are and how well they clean. I started by using the Eco programme, loading up the dishwasher with soiled items.

For this cycle, I found that the cycle would cost around 19p, assuming an electricity cost of 24.5p per kWh. That’s 3p more expensive per cycle than I tested on the H8IHT59LSUK, which has a lower B energy rating (the Hotpoint H7IHP42LUK has a C rating). Still, that’s very good, and this model is efficient. And, as it fits more inside than a standard C-rated dishwasher, you can run fewer washes per year with this model compared to much of the competition, bringing overall running costs down.

With the Eco cycle, I was very impressed with the wash performance. My mac-and-cheese covered plate was washed perfectly, bringing it back nice and clean.

It was the same result on my plate that had dried-on ketchup; this came up sparkling and clean.

As my tall wine glass could stand up properly, the dried-on red wine was gone, and there were no water marks around the lip.

My coffee cup, with dried-on coffee remains, came up perfectly, with no trace of dirt left behind.

The same was true of the dirty tea mug, which came out fresh-looking with no marks left behind.

My toughest test is a bowl used to make scrambled egg in the microwave. This can prove a hard mess to shift, but the Hotpoint H7IHP42LUK did brilliantly, removing almost every trace of egg, with just a tiny bit of mess left behind that needed a wipe with a wet sponge.

I repeated the test, but this time put the bowl on the bottom shelf and used the 3D Wash Zone and 65°C wash cycle. This pushed the cost per cycle to 48p, with the same load of dirty items, but the wash performance was excellent and the bowl came out perfectly clean. This is a clear example of where higher running costs are worth it for the performance they deliver.

Run at 65°C without the 3D Wash Zone, and the price per cycle drops to around 37p, which isn’t too bad compared to the competition.

Running the standard 50°C auto cycle, which is good for when you want a deeper wash than Eco can deliver, such as with dirtier saucepans, I found that the running cost was a reasonable 26p.

Across these modes, items came out nice and dry, with the automatic drying and door-opening working well.

I also ran the fast wash, which took 35-minutes to run. Here I tested with a dirty coffee mug, which came out clean.

My dirty tea mug, quite heavily stained, also came up nice and clean, showing that this wash cycle is good for regular items when you need results fast.

Running costs were 18p for this cycle, so a touch cheaper than the Eco cycle. However, the downside of this mode is that items are still quite wet, as you can see from my plastic tub. I also found more pooled water on top of mugs, and had to give some things a quick wipe with a tea towel.

Latest deals

Should you buy it? You want a powerful integrated dishwasher with lots of space The Maxi Space tub provides loads more room for awkward-shaped items while cleaning performance is excellent. Buy Now You want more features or lower running costs There are more expensive models that have more flexible top racks and cheaper running costs.

Final Thoughts Hotpoint’s Maxi Space tech has once again proved itself to be a winner. Whether this particular dishwasher is for you depends on what you want and how much money you have. Spend more on the Hotpoint H8IHT59LSUK and you get the clever Hydroforce rack and slightly lower running costs. However, if you prefer more head height on the second rack, and want a full-size cutlery rack at the top, then the Hotpoint H7IHP42LUK is a better choice, and quite a bit cheaper to buy, while only having marginally higher running costs. Overall, the Hotpoint H7IHP42LUK is a great all-rounder, but check out my guide to the best dishwashers for alternatives. Trusted Score

How we test We test every dishwasher we review thoroughly over an extended period of time. We use industry standard tests to compare features properly. We’ll always tell you what we find. We never, ever, accept money to review a product. Find out more about how we test in our ethics policy. We measure water and energy usage for each dishwasher to see how efficient they are. We use real-world mess to test a dishwasher’s ability to clean.

FAQs Does the Hotpoint H7IHP42LUK also have a cutlery basket? No, this dishwasher has a top rack for cutlery only.

Trusted Reviews test data ‹ Energy consumption standard clean Water consumption standard clean Energy consumption eco clean Water consumption eco clean Hotpoint H7IHP42LUK 0.917 kWh 12.5 litres 0.66 kWh 8.1 litres ›