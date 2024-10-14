Verdict

A purpose-built vacuum for mattresses and other soft furnishings, the Hoover 4-in-1 Corded Handheld UV Mattress Vacuum Cleaner – HMC5 is great for those who want a thorough, deep clean. Able to pull out deep-seated dirt, this vacuum did a brilliant job on my mattress. UV-C lights help kill any dust mites. There’s also 50°C air to remove moisture, although it’s quite laborious to thoroughly dry out a mattress. That aside, this smart vacuum is a great addition to any home.

Pros Simple operation

Deep cleans

UV-C light Cons Needs a fair bit of pressure to activate the UV light

Key Features Type This is a plug-in vacuum cleaner designed specifically for cleaning mattresses and soft furnishings.

Introduction

Mattresses can be disgusting. Full of dead skin cells, and providing a warm, moist environment that dust mites love, mattresses should be vacuumed regularly to keep them hygienic. With the Hoover 4-in-1 Corded Handheld UV Mattress Vacuum Cleaner – HMC5, that job is easier, so you can keep your mattress in its best condition.

Designed specifically for mattresses, the MHC5 has a beater for agitating dirt, a dust detection sensor and a UV light, and it blows 50°C air to remove moisture. If you’ve spent a lot of money on one of the best mattresses, having a tool to keep it clean is important.

Design and Features

Corded design

Integrated UV light and dust sensor

Needs some force to get the UV light to turn on

I’ve vacuumed mattresses before, using the tools that came with the vacuum cleaner. That’s better than nothing, but it does mean I have to use tools that may have been used in dirtier areas.

With a dedicated mattress vacuum cleaner, such as the Hoover HMC5, there’s no chance of cross-contamination. More than that, the HMC5 is built differently from the competition, designed specifically for cleaning soft furnishings. Mattresses are top of that list, but you can use this cleaner on sofas, chairs and cushions, too.

The entire vacuum cleaner is one lightweight unit that weighs just 2.2kg. That includes the wide motorised roller, which spins at 4200rpm, using soft nylon fibre and rubber bristles to agitate dirt without damaging delicate surfaces.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

A handle at the back makes it easy to carry the vacuum and push it around your mattress or chair, and the power button is within easy reach. There’s just a single power mode that automatically kicks in when power is turned on.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

While vacuuming is the HMC5’s main job, the unit also has some features built-in, the status of which can be checked via the LEDs on the front control panel. Oddly, the panel is designed to be seen from the front of the vacuum cleaner, which makes it hard to see when vacuuming.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

First, there’s a dust sensor, which helps you visually see when your surface is clean. This is labelled as ‘Mite’ on the front, which seems a touch misleading, as the system doesn’t detect the presence of dust mites but rather small particles.

In any case, the system itself is useful, with the LED turning red when the area you’re vacuuming is dirty, and green when it’s clean.

Next, there’s an integrated UV-C light, which can kill bacteria and mites. For safety, this light is only engaged when the vacuum is pressed onto the mattress, with the corresponding LED lighting up.

I found that I had to press quite hard on the vacuum to get the light to turn on with my mattress; it was easier to enable UV-C when using the HMC5 on a sofa.

In addition to vacuuming, the HMC5 blows warm air (50°C) as you vacuum, and the humidity sensor shows the current relative humidity. The idea is that the vacuum cleaner can be used to dry out a mattress as it cleans.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Dust is sucked into the 0.6-litre bin. That’s a similar size to the bins on many cordless vacuum cleaners and, truthfully, probably larger than you’ll need for a typical job. This bin unclips from the vacuum cleaner for emptying. It and its integrated filter are washable, and it’s worth giving both a rinse-out after a couple of uses to keep the HMC5 running optimally.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

This vacuum cleaner is corded, but it has a long power lead, so you can easily cover an entire mattress without having to swap power sockets.I normally prefer corded tools, but given that this vacuum cleaner will be used less often than a regular one, having a power cable isn’t such an issue. Plus, a plug-in vacuum cleaner will run for as long as required to deep clean a mattress.

Performance

Sucks a lot of muck out of mattresses

Drying is laborious

I would normally test a vacuum cleaner by measuring its suction power in air watts (AW), but the design of the HMC5 meant that this wasn’t possible.

I tested the HMC5 on my mattress. I found that it needed to be pressed firmly to get the UV-C light to turn on, and I moved slowly and methodically until the dust sensor light changed to green.

I’ve vacuumed mattresses before, but the HMC5 did a better job. It wasn’t long before there was a noticeable amount of fine, grey dust in the bin. By the time I’d finished vacuuming, there was quite a pile of dust that had been sucked out. It’s disgusting to see, but nice to know that muck had been removed.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

I’m less sold on the drying system. When I started, the HMC5 registered relative humidity at 59%. It took a long time of vacuuming to get this down to 20%. For future uses, when I gave give my mattress a vacuum, I then left it to air afterwards.

I also tried out the HMC5 on soft furnishings, including a chair that I had bought from Facebook Marketplace. I cleaned the chair with water and cleaning solution, using a Vax SpotWash Max Pet-Design, which removed the marks on the fabric.

However, once the chair was dry, I vacuumed it with the HMC5, which pulled out dirt from inside the chair. Again, not pleasant to look at, but the deep cleaning is evident.

I also used the HMC5 on my sofa, which gets covered in hair thanks to my cats. I found that the vacuum cleaner was a good hair remover, too, easily picking up the cat hair on a single pass, and pulling dirt out from the cushions, too.

I measured the vacuum cleaner at 63.8dB, which is quieter than many models. That’s good, as you naturally end up closer to this vacuum cleaner than a regular cordless model.

Latest deals

Should you buy it? You want to deep clean your mattress Specifically designed for mattresses and soft furnishings, this vacuum is a great tool for deep cleaning. Buy Now You don’t have much space Another tool needs somewhere to store it. If you’re tight on space, you may want to stick with regularly vacuuming your mattress with your normal cleaner.

Final Thoughts You can use attachments to vacuum your mattress and sofa, and you should be doing that if you’re not already. However, the purpose-built Hoover HMC5 goes a couple of steps further, using warm air and UV-C lights. With strong suction power and the ability to really pull out deep-seated mess, this is a great choice for those who want an extra level of hygiene in their homes. Trusted Score

How we test We test every vacuum cleaner we review thoroughly over an extended period of time. We use industry standard tests to compare features properly. We’ll always tell you what we find. We never, ever, accept money to review a product. Find out more about how we test in our ethics policy. Used as our main vacuum cleaner for the review period Tested for at least a week Tested using tools to measure actual suction performance Tested with real-world dirt in real-world situations for fair comparisons with other vacuum cleaners

FAQs Does the Hoover HMC5 have any attachments? No, it’s an all-in-one device, designed specifically for vacuuming mattresses, sofas, chairs and other soft furnishing.

Trusted Reviews test data ‹ Sound (high) Hoover 4-in-1 Corded Handheld UV Mattress Vacuum Cleaner – HMC5 63.8 dB ›