Hoover AXI ATD C10TKEX-80 Review

Verdict With its relatively large drum and wide-range of programs, including a wool dry setting, the Hoover AXI ATD C10TKEX-80 is an expansive and agile tumble dryer. It's also one of the fastest that we've tested, completing drying cycles extremely fast. The trade-off is that this B-rated appliance is expensive, so those who tumble dry a lot may be better off looking elsewhere. Pros Lots of programs

Large load size

Fast drying Cons Expensive to run

Key Specifications Review Price: £379.99

10kg drum size

850 x 595 x 585mm

Exhaust water pipe and water tank

B energy efficiency

Special drying modes: Wool, Jeans, Anti Odours

Hoover AXI ATD C10TKEX-80 – What you need to know

Features and programs – Plenty to choose from, with special programmes for wool and waterproof garments. There’s an app, too, although it’s not that useful.

Plenty to choose from, with special programmes for wool and waterproof garments. There’s an app, too, although it’s not that useful. Drying performance – Very quick to dry clothes thoroughly, but the trade-off are high running costs.

Hoover AXI ATD C10TKEX-80 Design and Features – straight to the point but effective

With the black glass on the front door, the Hoover AXI ATD C10TKEX-80 stands out for all of the right reasons. It makes a nice statement, but the design isn’t too over the top, so you won’t get bored of seeing this model.

As with most of Hoover’s tumble dryers, the main set of controls are on the front, with a dial that lets you set the type of garments that you want to dry. There’s an option for pretty much everything, including special programs for wool garments, anti-odour and for revitalising waterproof garments.

There’s also an LCD panel, which shows you the current program information and countdown timer. You can override some of the settings, say changing the drying option to cupboard dry. There are only icons to choose from, but they’re easy to decipher.

One-Fi compatible, the Hoover AXI ATD C10TKEX-80 can be used with the accompanying Hoover Wizard App to give you remote control of the machine. It’s a neat trick but tumble dryers are best operated immediately when you put wet clothes in, so it’s by far easier to load your clothes and select the drying cycle manually.

Open the door and you get access to the large 10kg drum inside, which gives you plenty of room to load in even the largest of items.

As this is a condensing dryer, the water extracted from the clothes is deposited into a used water tank. Handily, this is placed on the door, so once the drying cycle has finished you can easily remove and empty it. If you prefer not to have to do this, you can fit the optional drainage hose and have water dispensed into your normal waste pipe.

Finally, there’s a filter that lifts up from the front of the door, which is used to capture clothes fibres. This has to be cleaned and emptied after each drying cycle.

Hoover AXI ATD C10TKEX-80 Performance – Very fast but the trade-off is high running costs

Loading up the tumble dryer with our 3.4kg test load, I set the Hoover AXI ATD C10TKEX-80 to the regular cotton drying program and put it on cupboard dry. This set the timer on the screen to show that the cycle would take around 1hr 22m. This time dropped as the cycle went on, as the drum wasn’t full, so the entire cycle took under an hour.

Once the drying had completed, I removed the clothes and weighed them. This showed that 106.67% of the water content had been removed, revealing that the clothes were dry but also how much was lost in fibre shedding. This is a touch higher than I’d like.

On this cycle, the machine used 1.172kWh of power, which is quite high. Indeed, the EU energy label states that this machine has only a B efficiency rating. This equates to high yearly running costs.

According to the EU energy label, this machine uses 670kWh of power per year. Given the 160 cycles used to create this, this works out at 4.18kWh per cycle (when full), or 66p per cycle. To give me an even playing field and to compare costs across multiple machines, I worked out a total amount of washing per year, assuming 160 loads and loads of 6kg (high), 4.5kg (medium) and 3kg (low).

Once I had the total washing weight, I worked out how many full loads this would take the Hoover AXI ATD C10TKEX-80, as running at maximum capacity gives the best efficiency and the easiest comparison. By my calculations, this gives yearly running costs of £63.22 (high), £47.49 (medium), and £31.66 (low).

I measured the tumble dryer at 69dB during its drying cycle, which isn’t too bad, with just a low mechanical hum from the machine.

Should I buy the Hoover AXI ATD C10TKEX-80?

If you need a relatively large tumble dryer that’s quick at drying and has lots of programs, the Hoover AXI ATD C10TKEX-80 is an interesting and well-priced choice. As good as the price is, there’s no getting around that B efficiency rating, and this tumble dryer will cost a lot to run. It takes a lot longer, but the heat pump Hoover Dynamic Next DXWH11A2TCEXM-80 has far lower running costs.

