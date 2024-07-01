Verdict

A very large fridge freezer, the Hisense RS818N4TIC has comparatively low running costs, and stable temperatures, even if the fridge ran a little warmer than the set temperature.

I’d have liked humidity controls on the drawers, but that’s a minor complaint and this model has a huge interior that’s sensibly laid out. With non-plumbed ice and water dispensing, and smart app control, this is a quality fridge freezer for those that want to maximise space.

Key Features Capacity This American-style fridge freezer has a capacity of 632-litres, split between a 215-litre freezer and 417-litre fridge.

Introduction

I’ve been impressed with Hisense’s non-plumbed-in fridge freezers before, and the Hisense RS818N4TIC continues that theme this time with lower running costs and a smart app.

Tonnes of space inside and some clever touches make this a great option for those who want ice and water on-tap but haven’t got a water supply near their fridge.

Design and Features

Nice metallic finish

Non-plumbed ice and water dispenser

Flexible internal layout

If you want a big fridge-freezer, the American-style Hisense RS818N4TIC is about as big as you can get. Its total capacity is 632 litres, split between the massive 417-litre fridge and the 215-litre freezer compartment.

The only fridge freezer I’ve seen with more space is the Samsung RH69B8941S9, which has higher running costs and has to be plumbed in.

Opening the Hisense RS818N4TIC’s doors, I was hit with a sense of familiarity, as the inside was very similar to last year’s Hisense RS818N4TFE, which has the same capacity and non-plumbed water features.

Fortunately, I thought last year’s fridge freezer was brilliantly designed, so I don’t mind seeing the same features again on the Hisense RS818N4TIC.

In the centre of the fridge is a large 4.5-litre water tank, which can be filled from the tap or, if you want filtered water from a water filter, such as a ZeroWater jug. There’s no integrated filter for this fridge freezer.

While you have to remember to fill the container, it does mean that the fridge can be placed anywhere you want, and you don’t need to put it near a water source.

I think the tank size is about right, too: it’s enough to make ice via the automated ice maker while leaving enough water for drinks.

Externally, the Hisense RS818N4TIC’s ice and water dispenser is similar to those on a plumbed-in model, with touch-button choice to pick between ice cubes, crushed ice or water.

Next to the water tank is a pull-out snack box, which is a great place to store all of those food items that can be hard to find when placed on a shelf.

Underneath is a drinks rack, a solid, ridged shelf that can hold any size bottle, whether wine or larger bottles such as 2-litre bottles of fizzy drink.

Three normal shelves are available. Spacing is good, and there’s room on the top shelf to stand up some larger items, such as 2-pint milk containers.

Two drawers let you separate items, and they’re both a decent size, although the bottom drawer is slightly smaller than the top one. It’s a shame that there’s no humidity control on either to help store fresh items for longer.

Four large door pockets are deep and have high sides, so that items don’t fall over when you open or close the door. I managed to get big items in these, with plenty of space for big juice cartons or larger milk bottles.

Fitting in ketchup and other condiments is also easy. This arrangement makes it easy to find what you want when you want.

Inside the freezer, it’s just as well laid out. There are five shelves, each wide and deep enough to take a standard frozen pizza.

Two drawers are a decent size, and make a good place to store chips, hashbrowns, frozen veg and other packets.

Hisense has provided two door pockets. They’re not that big but will hold a box or two of iced lollies or fish fingers. Basically, the things you need to grab the most often should be within easy reach.

Bright LED lighting in both sections makes it easy to see what you’re doing, even if you’ve got the lights off in the kitchen.

There’s a control panel at the top, which lets you set individual target temperatures for both sides. I set the fridge to 4°C and the freezer to -18°C.

This is a connected fridge/freezer, which is controllable through the Hisense ConnectLife app. This gives remote control over the fridge and freezer temperatures, as well as the rapid-cooling options, which are useful for when you stock the Hisense RS818N4TIC with fresh food.

The app will also give warnings if someone leaves a door open and has a set of self-diagnostic tests that can tell you if there’s anything wrong.

Performance

Stable temperatures

Good running costs

Fridge runs a little warm

To test the Hisense RS818N4TIC, I loaded it up with ice packs to simulate food and attached our automatic fridge door opening system, which opens and closes the door on a schedule.

Using temperature sensors spread throughout the fridge and freezer, I could monitor how well the Hisense RS818N4TIC keeps temperature. In the fridge section, I found that the temperatures were a little higher than set, with an average of 5.41°C, which is 1.41°C above the target temperature. That’s similar to the result that I got from the previous model.

Taking the standard deviation, I found that temperatures fluctuated by +/-0.71°C, which is very good; anything under +/-1°C is a good result. I’d be tempted to knock the fridge target temperature down by 1°C based on my results.

In the freezer, I found that the average temperature was -19.08°C, which is 1.08°C colder than the target temperature. Again, a very similar result to the previous model.

Standard deviation showed that most temperatures fluctuated between +/-0.95°C, which is a good result again, although pushing the 1° barrier.

Hisense has improved the efficiency of this model, and it’s one of the few big fridge/freezers that I’ve reviewed to have a C energy rating. Based on my readings, I estimate that the Hisense RS818N4TIC will cost around £55.01 per year to run (assuming 24.5p per kWh), which is cheaper than the last generation.

Should you buy it? You want a large fridge freezer without having to plumb it in About as big as they come, this fridge freezer is big, cleverly laid out and its plumbing-free ice and water adds flexibility. Buy Now You want humidity controls For storing a variety of fruits and vegetables, a fridge freezer with adjustable humidity controls on its drawers may be a better choice.

Final Thoughts While the layout is similar to last year’s model, the Hisense RS818N4TIC improves on that with lower running costs and smart app control and monitoring. With its large internal space, clever layout and plumbing-free water and ice, this is a great choice for those who want everything but who don’t have a water supply nearby. For alternatives, check out my guide to the best fridge freezers. Trusted Score

FAQs What does the Hisense RS818N4TIC’s app do? This gives you remote monitoring, diagnostics and the option to adjust target temperatures and engage the rapid cooling modes.

Trusted Reviews test data ‹ Average temperature (fridge) Cost per litre of space Average temperature (freezer) Hisense RS818N4TIC 5.41 °C £0.09 -19.08 °C ›