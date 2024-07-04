Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Hisense RS694N4ICE Review

An very keenly priced American fridge freezer with plumbed in water

By David Ludlow July 4th 2024 9:56am
Hisense RS694N4ICE hero
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star
Recommended

Verdict

Although it’s a little smaller than many American style fridge freezers, the Hisense RS694N4ICE still has a lot going for it. This model is excellent value, especially for a plumbed-in model, making it a great choice for those on relatively tight budgets. Temperature control shows stability, but I’d knock the fridge temperature down a little, as I found it ran a touch warmer than programmed.

Pros

  • Low price
  • Plumbed-in water and ice
  • Stable temperature control

Cons

  • No humidity control on drawers
  • Fridge runs a little warm

Key Features

  • CapacityThis American-style fridge freezer has a total capacity of 562-litres, split between a 371-litre fridge and a 185-litre freezer.

Introduction

Outside some of the more budget brands, it’s hard to get a fully plumbed-in fridge freezer at a relatively low price. The American Style Hisense RS694N4ICE resets those expectations, and this model is available for a shade under £800.

It’s a touch warm in the fridge section, and isn’t the biggest fridge freezer that I’ve reviewed, but stable temperature control and good build quality make it stand out.

Design and features

  • Good build quality
  • Flexible internal space
  • Plumbed in ice and water

Finished in stainless steel, the Hisense RS694N4ICE certainly looks the part and it’s hard to tell it apart from the more expensive Hisense RS818N4TIC. This model is a plumbed-in one, so it needs to be connected to a water supply, connecting the in-line water filter.

Hisense RS694N4ICE front
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

You’ll want to connect the water filter somewhere relatively easy to reach, although the fridge freezer does at least slide easily on its casters. Plumbed in, the fridge freezer will make ice automatically.

Hisense RS694N4ICE ice holder
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Using the touch buttons on the front, there’s an option to dispense cold water, ice or crushed ice.

Hisense RS694N4ICE water
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)
Hisense RS694N4ICE crushed ice
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)
Hisense RS694N4ICE ice cubes
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Although an American style model, this is one of the smallest that I’ve reviewed, with a total capacity of 562-litres, split between 371-litres in the fridge and 185 litres in the freezer section. That’s not an inconsiderable amount of space, but overall there’s about 70-litres less than most of the competition.

Space is, at least, neatly organised. There’s a total of five shelves in the fridge, neatly spaced, so even some taller items should fit in.

Hisense RS694N4ICE top shelf
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Hisense has provided a regular bottle rack, which can take five bottles. I slightly prefer a bottle shelf, as it’s more flexible, but the rack here will take wine or larger bottles of soda, too.

Hisense RS694N4ICE bottle rack
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

There are two drawers at the bottom, with the larger one on top. That’s a good amount of room for fresh food, but I would have liked to see a humidity to control, to adjust the storage to store the type of fresh food.

Hisense RS694N4ICE bottom drawer open
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Four large and deep door pockets are there for essentials, such as milk and cartons of drink. I found it easy to fit in even the largest of milk containers. High sides mean that these items won’t fall over when you open and close the doors.

Hisense RS694N4ICE fridge pockets
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The top pocket doesn’t have much headroom, but it’s ideal for condiments, such as ketchup.

Hisense RS694N4ICE condiments
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Inside the freezer, there are five good-sized shelves, each wide and deep enough to take a regular frozen pizza.

Hisense RS694N4ICE freezer shelf
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Two drawers at the bottom proved to be good storage spaces for packets of things, such as chips and veg.

Hisense RS694N4ICE freezer drawer
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

While the two door pockets aren’t the biggest, they’ll take a couple of packets of fish fingers, or some iced lollies, so you can grab the items that you use the most.

Hisense RS694N4ICE freezer pocket
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Control of the Hisense RS694N4ICE is via the touch panel on the front, which has separate temperature controls for the fridge and freezer, which I set to 4° for the fridge and -18°C for the freezer.

Hisense RS694N4ICE ice and water
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Performance

  • The fridge runs a little warm
  • Stable temperature control

I set the Hisense RS694N4ICE up with my automatic door opener and closer, and loaded the inside with ice packs to simulate a load of real food. I then placed temperature sensors around the inside.

Measuring the fridge, I found that it was an average of 5.81°C, which is 1.8°C higher than the set temperature, hitting a high of 7.6°C and a low of 3.7°C. Measuring standard deviation, I found that most temperatures fell within +/- .72°C, which is very good and shows that there’s not general much fluctuation within temperatures.

Overall, the fridge was a touch warmer than set, so I’d be tempted to knock the target temperature back by 1°C.

In the freezer compartment, the results were closer, with an average of -18.53°C, so just 0.53°C colder than the target. Standard deviation showed that most temperatures fluctuated by +/-0.98°C. Under 1°C is a good result, and the Hisense RS694N4ICE just manages this. There was a bit more fluctuation with a high of -10°C and a low of -21.1°C.

An E-rated appliance, the Hisense RS694N4ICE has matching running costs. According to my tests, this fridge freezer will cost around £77.22 a year to run assuming a cost of 24.5p per kWh. The larger Hisense RS818N4TIC is about £25-a-year cheaper to run.

Compared like-for-like, the Hisense RS694N4ICE costs about 14p per litre of space, while the Hisense RS818N4TIC costs just 9p per litre of space per year.

Latest deals

Should you buy it?

You want plumbed-in water and ice and great value

The Hisense RS694N4ICE is excellent value, especially as it’s a plumbed-in model.

Buy Now

You want more space

This is a slightly smaller than average American style fridge freezer, and larger models are available if needed.

Final Thoughts

Spend a bit more on the Samsung RH69B8941S9 and you get a clever beverage centre and even better temperature control, alongside higher capacity in the fridge and freezer.

However, if you’re on a tight budget but want plumbed-in ice and water, the Hisense RS694N4ICE really is excellent value. For alternatives, check out my guide to the best fridge freezers.

Trusted Score
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star

Sign up for the Trusted Reviews Newsletter

Terms and conditions

How we test

Unlike other sites, we test every fridge freezer we review thoroughly over an extended period of time. We use industry standard tests to compare features properly. We’ll always tell you what we find. We never, ever, accept money to review a product.

Find out more about how we test in our ethics policy.

We test for at least two weeks.

We use temperature sensors to monitor the internal temperature to help us accurately compare models from different manufacturers.

You might like…

Hisense RS818N4TIC Review

Hisense RS818N4TIC Review

David Ludlow 3 days ago
LG LRYKC2606S 26 cu. ft. Smart Mirror InstaView Counter-Depth MAX Review

LG LRYKC2606S 26 cu. ft. Smart Mirror InstaView Counter-Depth MAX Review

David Weston O’Dell 7 months ago
Miele KD 4052 E Active Review

Miele KD 4052 E Active Review

David Ludlow 8 months ago
Anker EverFrost Review

Anker EverFrost Review

David Ludlow 10 months ago
EcoFlow Glacier Review

EcoFlow Glacier Review

David Ludlow 10 months ago
Samsung Family Hub RS6HA8891SL/EU American Style Fridge Freezer Review

Samsung Family Hub RS6HA8891SL/EU American Style Fridge Freezer Review

David Ludlow 12 months ago

FAQs

Does the Hisense RS694N4ICE have an app?

This is not one of Hisense’s connected models, so temperature control is via the front panel only.

Does the Hisense RS694N4ICE have a water filter?

Yes, there’s an in-line water filter, with one provided in the box.

Trusted Reviews test data

Average temperature (fridge)
Cost per litre of space
Average temperature (freezer)
Hisense RS694N4ICE
5.81 °C
£0.14
-18.53 °C

Full specs

UK RRP
Manufacturer
Size (Dimensions)
Weight
Release Date
First Reviewed Date
Model Number
Number of doors
Freezer capacity
Door shelves
Drawers
Frost free
Accessories
Water dispenser
Ice options
Water filter
Fridge capacity
Internal shelves
Salad drawers
Hisense RS694N4ICE
£799
Hisense
910 x 743 x 1877 MM
110 KG
2024
26/06/2024
Hisense RS694N4ICE
2
185 litres
2
2
Yes
Egg holder
Yes
Cubes, crushed
Yes
371 litres
5
2
David Ludlow
By David Ludlow linkedin Contact via linkedin
Home Technology Editor

Starting life on the consumer PC press back in 1998, David has been at the forefront of technology for the past 20 years. He has edited Computer Shopper and Expert Reviews, and once wrote a book on ho…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words